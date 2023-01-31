XY Retail Partners with ALGOCAS to Expand Systems Integration Services, Accelerate Growth in Middle East and North Africa

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce Recognized in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems
Deck Commerce, a leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company has been recognized by Gartner, Inc., in its 2022 Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems. Gartner defines Retail Distributed Order Management (DOM) systems as configurable rule-based procedures to orchestrate the fulfillment of customer orders...
salestechstar.com
Broadvoice Names Sean Johnston New VP of Channel Partnerships and Alliances
Channel Veteran Brings UCaaS and CCaaS Leadership to Partnership Strategy. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, has named cloud communications channel veteran Sean Johnston as its new Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Alliances.
salestechstar.com
Redslim and Interrodata Announce a Partnership That Will Accelerate Insight-led Sales Growth for the CPG Industry
Redslim, specialising in solutions that turn fragmented data into analytic-ready datasets, and Interrodata, the software company providing next-generation analytic & guidance solutions, announced a partnership agreement. The partnership will allow players in the CPG and Retail industry to grow sales more quickly by giving each manager a personalized view of their business performance and opportunities, drawing insight from multiple data sources.
salestechstar.com
Snow Software Introduces New Global Partner Program to Drive Exponential Growth in Channel Ecosystem
Program enhancements offer ease of doing business, operational efficiency and rewards for partners delivering Technology Intelligence to customers. Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, announced a new global partner program designed to enable partners to support customers as they face complex market challenges around managing cost and mitigating risk, while delivering value more efficiently and effectively with Snow. The new program aims to drive exponential growth in the Snow channel ecosystem, creating new opportunities for partners to tap into an estimated and growing $11.5 billion Technology Intelligence market.
salestechstar.com
QAD Launches New Brand to Embody its Adaptive Enterprise Vision and Growth Journey
New visual brand unifies QAD’s growing product suite and signifies its position in the SaaS market. QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, has launched a new visual brand. A brand is more than just a logo. It is the identifying...
salestechstar.com
LTIMindtree Partners with Criteo to Drive IT Operational Efficiency
Partnership delivers benefits to Criteo in the first year of five-year engagement. LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced a multi-year engagement that enables Criteo, the commerce media company, to enhance its business agility, IT service quality, and scalability. As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree provides end-to-end...
salestechstar.com
CTG Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon Connect
CTG , a leading provider of digital IT solutions and services that drive clients’ productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect. Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect, a cloud-based...
salestechstar.com
TradeBeyond Underscores Commitment to Supply Chain Responsibility with New WRAP Integration
TradeBeyond, retail’s leading provider of global supply chain management solutions, has launched its new integration with Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) that incorporates the organization’s social sustainability certification data directly into TradeBeyond’s multi-enterprise platform. An independent nonprofit, WRAP runs the world’s largest social compliance certification program focused...
salestechstar.com
Aptitude Software & Minna Technologies Enter Strategic Partnership to Combat Subscriber Churn
Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of market-leading subscription management and finance digitalization software solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Swedish fintech company, Minna Technologies. Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of market-leading subscription management and finance digitalization software solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Swedish fintech company, Minna Technologies....
salestechstar.com
Tredence Named a Leader in Analytics Services by ISG
Tredence emerges as a leader in the data engineering and data science services category among 16 global specialist analytics providers. Tredence, the global data science and AI solutions company, has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in the Information Services Group’s (ISG) Provider Lens™ – Analytics Services 2022 report. ISG is a leading independent global technology research and advisory firm. The report spotlights Tredence as a category leader in two categories: Data Engineering Services and Data Science Services.
salestechstar.com
Leading Sales Ecosystems Enabler, Mindmatrix, Enters 2023 on a High Note
The company reported a 28% increase in revenue and achieved multiple milestones in 2022. Pittsburgh-based sales ecosystems enablement solution provider, Mindmatrix, welcomed 2023 on a positive note as the company clocked a record revenue growth of over 28% at the end of 2022. Mindmatrix has more to celebrate than just that, as the company achieved many milestones in the past year.
salestechstar.com
FPT Software Europe Supports DAX Company Covestro With Cloud Migration
FPT Software Europe, a subsidiary of FPT Software – leading technology and IT service provider headquartered in Vietnam, has recently announced its strategic partnership with Covestro AG (Covestro). As a leading global manufacturer of polymer materials, Covestro is included in DAX stock market index among major German companies trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
salestechstar.com
Ometria Delivered 430% ROI to Retailers, Reveals Total Economic Impact Study
CRM teams were able to deliver an 18% repurchase rate increase alongside improved customer engagement, presenting a risk-adjusted net present value of $3.5M to retailers. Ometria, the customer data and experience platform (CDXP) for retailers, commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact study examining the potential cost savings and business benefits of using Ometria’s CDXP over the course of three years. The study, published in January 2023, found that a composite organization representative of interviewed retailers deploying Ometria yielded a return on investment (ROI) of 430% by enabling more intuitive, AI-driven customer insights and messaging delivery.
salestechstar.com
Mobile Commerce Platform Fintiv Partners with Geoswift to Enable Cross-border Digital Remittance in Asia
Fintiv, a leading mobile commerce platform that brings together payments, loyalty programs, and mobile marketing in one place, has partnered with Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, to enable digital remittance payments into Asia through Fintiv’s versatile mobile wallets. The partnership will provide...
salestechstar.com
After Accelerated Growth and Momentum in 2022, Searchspring Solidifies Its Position As the Ultimate Shopper Experience Platform
Last year, the company advanced its product portfolio, acquired 250 new customers, secured a growth investment from PSG, and added new senior team members. Searchspring, a global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced several accomplishments from the last year. Driven by the goal of creating the ultimate shopper experience, Searchspring invested in its product, process, and team in 2022. The company’s strategic approach to growth paid off as Searchspring signed over 250 new customers and secured a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. These efforts received recognition from industry award programs worldwide.
salestechstar.com
Revenue, Hiring, and Customer Adoption Growth Accelerated in 2022: Aviso Outperforms Expectations to Complete Record-Setting Year
Aviso AI, the only AI-guided Revenue Operating System recognized for its single pane of glass platform, announced it outperformed expectations with a record-setting fiscal year. In FY23, the company grew revenue year-over-year by 200%, employee hiring by 175%, and customer adoption by 400% with more companies choosing Aviso over underperforming legacy forecasting and conversational intelligence tools. This included New Relic, a Fortune 500 telecommunications leader, and the category leading workflows platform, as well as expansions at Armis, DataStax, Mural, and RingCentral, further demonstrating why more businesses are retiring other sales apps and moving to the Aviso platform. Aviso also added to its global leadership team with the appointment of Kevin Cheng as Senior VP of Marketing and Kasturi Das Talukdar as Global Head of Sales Development.
salestechstar.com
SalesRiver Raises $3.95 Million in Series A Financing to Accelerate Growth of Its First-In-Kind Sales Enablement Platform
SalesRiver, an enterprise sales enablement platform for distributed sales teams, announced that it has secured a $3.95mm Series A investment led by Mucker Capital. SalesRiver is a sales enablement platform serving enterprises spanning a broad portfolio of industries including all forms of insurance, mortgage, financial services, real estate, and home services. This first-of-its-kind platform expands organizational capabilities in four areas of the sales process: customer acquisition, lead and call routing, performance insights, and sales team management. Most noteworthy are SalesRiver’s intelligent lead and call routing based on flexible criteria, granular sales performance visibility within team hierarchies, and management of funding allocations throughout those hierarchies to improve marketing ROI at scale. All of this functionality is housed within a private-labeled platform branded uniquely to each customer.
salestechstar.com
Thought Industries Earns ‘Potential Leader’ Status in 2023 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems
Recognition Reflects Ti’s Growing Success Across Europe Meeting the Complex External Learning Needs of Global, Enterprise-Scale Organizations. Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced it has been named as a ‘Potential Leader’ in the Fosway 2023 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. This position in the 9-Grid reflects Fosway’s recognition of Thought Industries’ growing ability to address the complex enterprise-scale learning management needs of global organisations focused on external enterprise learning for customers and partners. Thought Industries notable strengths in this area include a focus on innovation and the support of a broad feature set.
salestechstar.com
Pyramid Analytics Expands Germany Team With Appointment of Martin McDonald as New VP for the DACH Region
McDonald will grow Pyramid Analytics’ DACH partner network and spearhead the in-region SAP strategy. Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering business analytics and decision intelligence provider, has appointed Martin McDonald as Vice President DACH. McDonald has held various management positions in global technology companies looking to enter the German (DACH) market, including FredHopper and CoreMetrics. He most recently was VP DACHEE, Southern Europe at customer data specialist Tealium.
salestechstar.com
Enterprise Intelligence Company Craft Raises $32 Million Series B Funding to Illuminate and Strengthen Global Supplier Networks
Series B financing led by BAM Elevate, with participation from Greycroft, Uncork Capital, High Alpha and ServiceNow Ventures. Craft, the enterprise intelligence company, today announces that it has closed a $32 million Series B equity financing to further develop its leading supplier intelligence platform that empowers organizations to understand, monitor and optimize their supplier network and enterprise ecosystem. The financing was led by BAM Elevate, the venture capital arm of Balyasny Asset Management, with participation from Greycroft, Uncork Capital, High Alpha, ServiceNow Ventures, Point Field Partners, Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman and Co-Founder, Okta; Stacey Epstein, CMO of Freshworks, and Edith Harbaugh, co-founder and CEO of LaunchDarkly.
