Are Tampa Bay home buyers coming back on board. Indications suggest that buyers may be slowly reentering the housing market due to the stabilization of mortgage rates since 2022’s volatility. Redfin Corp found that while pending home sales fell 26% YoY during the four weeks ending Jan. 22, it was the smallest drop in over three months, and that metric has been rising MoM since December. Separately, home tours and requests for service for Redfin remain down 23% and 27% respectively from a year prior, but both are an improvement from November’s trough of 40% decline.

2 DAYS AGO