Florida Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report
Florida Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report. Florida Townhouses and Condos market report continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are growing, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates. Price increases seem to have moderated which may be an indication for future increased activity. Closed sales were down by 40.0% as compared to last month’s decrease of 38.9%. New sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 39.9% (In November, there was a 42.1% decrease).
How a UCF expert expects the US, Florida economy to fare this year
Sean Snaith expects an economic slowdown in Orlando and beyond, but he’s not sure when it will start.
'Very, very troubling': More Americans are pulling from their 401(k) to make ends meet
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: How to take advantage of new 401(k) rules. As the inflation crisis continues, more Americans are turning to their 401(k)s for help making ends meet. “Some are not only taking it out of their savings, but they are also taking it out...
Experts and their data differ on the future of South Florida’s real estate market
Is Miami headed for a housing crisis, or are home prices ready to rise again?. Well, it might depend on which statistical data you prefer. A recent report by GOBankingRates.com, titled "7 Florida cities that could be headed for a housing crisis," includes Miami, but an article by Goldman Sachs researchers last week, titled "Miami to escape the home price correction in 2023," shows that home values in the Magic City could be back on the upswing.
Are Tampa Bay Home Buyers Coming Back On Board
Are Tampa Bay home buyers coming back on board. Indications suggest that buyers may be slowly reentering the housing market due to the stabilization of mortgage rates since 2022’s volatility. Redfin Corp found that while pending home sales fell 26% YoY during the four weeks ending Jan. 22, it was the smallest drop in over three months, and that metric has been rising MoM since December. Separately, home tours and requests for service for Redfin remain down 23% and 27% respectively from a year prior, but both are an improvement from November’s trough of 40% decline.
Flood Disclosure Sought In Florida Real Estate Sales
Florida lawmakers could consider proposals that would require people selling real estate to provide information to buyers about whether the property has sustained damage from flooding. Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, filed a bill (SB 484) on Thursday that would set a series of disclosure
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the country
Housing prices have been on an upward trajectory for decades with few cooling-off periods. However, the social changes of the last three years have resulted in unprecedented housing price increases in many areas.
Can’t afford housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher if you’re a low-income Florida family, disabled or elderly
Do you think housing prices are high? In Florida, a report indicates that a single family could get a home for nearly $402,000 in 2022. Previously, it was easy to buy the house for around $300,000.
DeSantis proposes permanent tax breaks on diapers, pet medications, gas stoves in new Florida budget
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As part of a record $114.8 billion budget proposal released Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking wide-ranging tax breaks that build on current toll-road rebates and tap into conservative outrage about gas stoves. DeSantis requested that lawmakers approve $1.5 billion in tax cuts that include sales-tax...
Florida sales tax holidays 2023: New & permanent savings proposed in DeSantis’ budget
The newly announced budget plan for Florida, the "Framework for Freedom," includes $2 billion in tax cuts with a nearly $115 billion spending plan.
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
New Report Looks at Why Florida Voters Are Approving Proposed Tax Increases
This week, Florida TaxWatch (FTW) released “Florida Voters Continue to Say Yes to Proposed Tax Increases,” a briefing examining the trend of Florida voters approving tax increases at the local level. This report builds on FTW’s February 2021 analysis, “A Decade of Self-Taxing,” which found that Floridians increased...
Florida is a disgrace when it comes to paying workers
I totally agree Florida needs affordable housing. What Florida really needs is to pay employees much more money. Florida is a disgrace. Moved here two years ago from Delaware and I see all jobs making half of what we earned. Ridiculous. Lynne Shifren. Village of Bradford.
High-speed internet coming to underserved Floridians through Broadband Opportunity Program
MILTON, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced today broadband projects that will serve parts of Southwest Florida that have gone without it, connecting online users to low lag time. The Broadband Opportunity Grant Program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, awarded more than $144 million dollars to...
Florida ranks as second most-expensive state to buy a dozen of eggs
TAMPA, Fla. - Right now in Florida, egg prices have customers shelling out more than usual, cracking open some big problems for the average consumer. "Every time I go to buy it, it was much higher than it used to be," one shopper said. Among the cheapest eggs we found...
Floridians Grow Hungry as they Struggle to Afford Groceries
Many Floridians are experiencing symptoms of food insecurity, even those employed with median or higher household incomes, according to a new poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month. Forty-one percent of adults reported one or more symptoms of food insecurity in the last year. Parents and Floridians who...
Unclaimed money in Florida: How to check if you have some
Unclaimed property worth $2 billion is waiting to be collected by its rightful owners throughout Florida.
Communities across North Central Florida set to receive money for broadband services
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some rural areas of North Central Florida are about to get broadband internet. The state is awarding $144 million for broadband services. The cities of Gainesville and Ocala are each getting $1.4 million. Micanopy is getting more than $4.5 million. Columbia County is set to receive...
Change Florida’s Unfair Bright Future Scholarship Eligibility Requirement
Shnayjaah Jeanty started this petition as a constituent of Florida state Senate Rosalind Osgood. African American graduating seniors in Florida are at yet another disadvantage. According to the October 2022 addition to the Bright Futures Handbook (a scholarship program providing 75%-100% of college tuition coverage for graduating Florida seniors), ONLY College Board National Hispanic Recognition Award recipients (no other demographic!) will be able to bypass the SAT score (1210 for 75%,1330 for 100%) eligibility requirements necessary to receive a Bright Futures scholarship.
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
