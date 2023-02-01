ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Florida Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report

Florida Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report. Florida Townhouses and Condos market report continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are growing, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates. Price increases seem to have moderated which may be an indication for future increased activity. Closed sales were down by 40.0% as compared to last month’s decrease of 38.9%. New sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 39.9% (In November, there was a 42.1% decrease).
islandernews.com

Experts and their data differ on the future of South Florida’s real estate market

Is Miami headed for a housing crisis, or are home prices ready to rise again?. Well, it might depend on which statistical data you prefer. A recent report by GOBankingRates.com, titled "7 Florida cities that could be headed for a housing crisis," includes Miami, but an article by Goldman Sachs researchers last week, titled "Miami to escape the home price correction in 2023," shows that home values in the Magic City could be back on the upswing.
MIAMI, FL
995qyk.com

Are Tampa Bay Home Buyers Coming Back On Board

Are Tampa Bay home buyers coming back on board. Indications suggest that buyers may be slowly reentering the housing market due to the stabilization of mortgage rates since 2022’s volatility. Redfin Corp found that while pending home sales fell 26% YoY during the four weeks ending Jan. 22, it was the smallest drop in over three months, and that metric has been rising MoM since December. Separately, home tours and requests for service for Redfin remain down 23% and 27% respectively from a year prior, but both are an improvement from November’s trough of 40% decline.
villages-news.com

Florida is a disgrace when it comes to paying workers

I totally agree Florida needs affordable housing. What Florida really needs is to pay employees much more money. Florida is a disgrace. Moved here two years ago from Delaware and I see all jobs making half of what we earned. Ridiculous. Lynne Shifren. Village of Bradford.
FLORIDA STATE
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Floridians Grow Hungry as they Struggle to Afford Groceries

Many Floridians are experiencing symptoms of food insecurity, even those employed with median or higher household incomes, according to a new poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month. Forty-one percent of adults reported one or more symptoms of food insecurity in the last year. Parents and Floridians who...
FLORIDA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Change Florida’s Unfair Bright Future Scholarship Eligibility Requirement

Shnayjaah Jeanty started this petition as a constituent of Florida state Senate Rosalind Osgood. African American graduating seniors in Florida are at yet another disadvantage. According to the October 2022 addition to the Bright Futures Handbook (a scholarship program providing 75%-100% of college tuition coverage for graduating Florida seniors), ONLY College Board National Hispanic Recognition Award recipients (no other demographic!) will be able to bypass the SAT score (1210 for 75%,1330 for 100%) eligibility requirements necessary to receive a Bright Futures scholarship.
FLORIDA STATE

