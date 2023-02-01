ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Whataburger to Southside and Baymeadows

The city issued a permit Jan. 24 for Persons Services Corp. of Mobile, Alabama, to build a double-drive-thru Whataburger prototype at 8325 Southside Blvd. at a cost of almost $2.4 million. The 3,214-square-foot building is on an acre at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road between Walgreens and AutoZone. Agent,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City Grille & Raw Bar preparing for spring opening on Downtown Southbank

Longtime Jacksonville residents may drive by what will be City Grille & Raw Bar at the former Wine Cellar restaurant at 1314 Prudential Drive and not recognize the place. For one change, the building’s brown brick has been painted white to distinguish it from its predecessor identity. The Wine...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village

The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Waffle House wants to build along North Main Street

Waffle House wants to build a 38-seat diner on undeveloped property behind Popeyes and a Circle K gas station and convenience store in North Jacksonville. The 1.08-acre site is off Outback Drive at northeast North Main Street and Duval Station Road near River City Marketplace. Waffle House of Norcross, Georgia,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Woman robs bank near near Regency Square Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who they say robbed a bank near Regency Square Mall Thursday. Police say around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Monument Road in reference to a bank robbery at a Truist Bank. JSO...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Buyer: St. Johns Classical Academy Inc. Seller: Rountree Partners Real Estate Inc. Seller: Karen S. Brown, Jennifer D. Scott and Susan R. Elliot. Type: 32 unit time shares at Grande Villas at World Golf Village Condominium. Buyer: Vacation Trust Inc. Seller: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. DUVAL. $823,033. Jacksonville. Type: Three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

River City Landing apartments sold for $30.88 million

The River City Landing apartments at 2681 University Blvd. N. sold Jan. 27 for $30.88 million. The 320-unit community is across the street from Jacksonville University. The buyer is J&B Kochen LLC of Hollywood, Florida, through 2681 University Blvd. LLC. The seller is Toro Real Estate Partners of Jericho, New...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

A real look at restaurant ownership with Pie 95

Owner and Chef Evan Eriksen started his Pie95 Pizza dream in 2016 with his custom built wood fired oven food truck, and has been providing Jacksonville with his Award Winning Wood Fired Pizza ever since. From food truck to store front and constantly evolving, Pie95 is your Modern Neighborhood Pizzeria- now located in Riverside. You will always find freshest ingredients used in the most creative and classic Wood Fired dishes at Pie95 Pizza.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Southern Steer Butcher shop to open Feb. 3

Southern Steer Butcher, which says it offers “fresh cuts of quality meat from sustainable farms,” announced it will open its first Jacksonville store Feb. 3. The store, at 5421 Roosevelt Blvd., is south of Ortega about a half-mile north of Timuquana Road in a former Pizza Hut. Hours...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

YLS Chili Cook-Off: The perfect blend of heat and heart

The Jacksonville Bar Association Young Lawyers Section Annual Chili Cook-off is back for its 13th year from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Riverside Arts Market under the Fuller Warren Bridge along Riverside Avenue. There are many benefits to serving on the YLS board. My favorite is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar building-out two floors at its Downtown tower at $6 million

VyStar Credit Union intends to occupy the two floors at its Downtown tower vacated by the Morgan & Morgan law firm, which relocated to Brooklyn. Jacksonville-based VyStar owns the 23-story tower at 76 S. Laura St. The city issued a permit Jan. 26 for Dana B. Kenyon Co. to renovate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

FIS seeks permit to add Pet Paradise to its Brooklyn headquarters garage

Fidelity National Information Services confirms it wants to prepare space for a Pet Paradise Resort and Day Spa at the financial technology services company’s Brooklyn headquarters. Jacksonville-based FIS applied to the city for permitting review of an estimated $1.5 million project to add the pet care center. Pet Paradise...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
travelawaits.com

17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy