Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartmentsJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park locationJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Police Department investigating spray paint vandalism around townZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Flying Fish Taphouse looking to fill 30 jobs, opening in North Jacksonville at the end of the month
A new restaurant and microbrewery is opening just down the street from the Jacksonville International Airport.
Jacksonville Housing Authority green lights two innovative development projects
The Jacksonville Housing Authority board of commissioners has approved two innovative development projects.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village
The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
All lanes on Atlantic Boulevard at St Johns Bluff Road N intersection closed due to gas leak
According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, all lanes on Atlantic Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff Road North intersection are closed for undetermined time due to a gas leak.
News4Jax.com
Gas line break fuels traffic jam on Atlantic Boulevard at St. Johns Bluff Road
Crews were working to fix a gas line break Wednesday afternoon that caused a large traffic backup on Atlantic Boulevard eastbound. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was at the scene, detouring drivers at St. Johns Bluff Road. Crews from TECO Gas were also on scene. Shortly before 4 p.m., the...
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartments
The Green Cove Springs City Council has unanimously approved a site plan and developer’s agreement for a new mixed-use development. The 1.2-acre property is located at 310 S. Orange Avenue. The developer is proposing a retail, restaurant, and residential building.
First Coast News
JSO: Woman robs bank near near Regency Square Mall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who they say robbed a bank near Regency Square Mall Thursday. Police say around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Monument Road in reference to a bank robbery at a Truist Bank. JSO...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police seek woman after robbery at Truist bank in Regency
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bank robber, who acted as though she was a customer, entered a bank in Regency on Thursday afternoon and demanded money from a teller, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Shivers, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded to the Truist bank on...
floridapolitics.com
FDOT progressing with $194M Jax interstate and bridge project
The interstate was last widened in 1999. It would be polite to call what’s going on among the interstates in downtown Jacksonville a complicated mess, but that mess is part of the process in improving traffic in the area. So goes the work for the Florida Department of Transportation...
Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
Catullo’s Italian in Jacksonville named to Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2023
A Jacksonville restaurant has made it on Yelp’s list of the Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2023.
Gwinnett Place mall redevelopment plan will get traffic study
Gwinnett County and the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District will fund the study.
Mocama Beer Company opening satellite taproom in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — Residents living in the Nassau County will have a new place to enjoy delicious craft beer. Mocama Beer Company announced it will be opening a new satellite taproom in the Wildlight community after opening its first location in Fernandina Beach in 2020. Occupying 2,000...
Neighbors on the Westside without sidewalks worry about safety
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some neighbors living near the intersection between Jammes and Townsend Roads don't have a sidewalk. “People are going to get killed out here and is that what it is going to take for something to be done," said Keith Poskey. Poskey has lived in the Duclay...
WCJB
Van catches fire after multi-vehicle wreck blocks U.S. Highway 41 in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A wreck on U.S. Highway 41 in the Five Points area of Columbia County blocked traffic on the roadway as emergency crews responded to the scene. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened in the area of U.S. 41 and Moore Road around 1 p.m. A van headed west on the highway cut off another vehicle, causing the crash.
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
The dog, who’s name is Champ, was left with a note from his owner who said they could no longer take care of him.
News4Jax.com
A real look at restaurant ownership with Pie 95
Owner and Chef Evan Eriksen started his Pie95 Pizza dream in 2016 with his custom built wood fired oven food truck, and has been providing Jacksonville with his Award Winning Wood Fired Pizza ever since. From food truck to store front and constantly evolving, Pie95 is your Modern Neighborhood Pizzeria- now located in Riverside. You will always find freshest ingredients used in the most creative and classic Wood Fired dishes at Pie95 Pizza.
Orange Park Police Department investigating spray paint vandalism around town
The Orange Park Police Department is investigating several acts of vandalism that have occurred over the month of January involving graffiti on dumpsters, vacant buildings and public utilities, the agency said.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Buyer: St. Johns Classical Academy Inc. Seller: Rountree Partners Real Estate Inc. Seller: Karen S. Brown, Jennifer D. Scott and Susan R. Elliot. Type: 32 unit time shares at Grande Villas at World Golf Village Condominium. Buyer: Vacation Trust Inc. Seller: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. DUVAL. $823,033. Jacksonville. Type: Three...
News4Jax.com
Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka
A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
Comments / 1