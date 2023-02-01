ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village

The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
ORANGE PARK, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Woman robs bank near near Regency Square Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who they say robbed a bank near Regency Square Mall Thursday. Police say around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Monument Road in reference to a bank robbery at a Truist Bank. JSO...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

FDOT progressing with $194M Jax interstate and bridge project

The interstate was last widened in 1999. It would be polite to call what’s going on among the interstates in downtown Jacksonville a complicated mess, but that mess is part of the process in improving traffic in the area. So goes the work for the Florida Department of Transportation...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
JEFFERSON, GA
News4Jax.com

A real look at restaurant ownership with Pie 95

Owner and Chef Evan Eriksen started his Pie95 Pizza dream in 2016 with his custom built wood fired oven food truck, and has been providing Jacksonville with his Award Winning Wood Fired Pizza ever since. From food truck to store front and constantly evolving, Pie95 is your Modern Neighborhood Pizzeria- now located in Riverside. You will always find freshest ingredients used in the most creative and classic Wood Fired dishes at Pie95 Pizza.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Buyer: St. Johns Classical Academy Inc. Seller: Rountree Partners Real Estate Inc. Seller: Karen S. Brown, Jennifer D. Scott and Susan R. Elliot. Type: 32 unit time shares at Grande Villas at World Golf Village Condominium. Buyer: Vacation Trust Inc. Seller: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. DUVAL. $823,033. Jacksonville. Type: Three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka

A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
PALATKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy