WVNews
Mountaineer baseball leaning on portal additions this coming season
After narrowly missing out on an NCAA Tournament bid last year, West Virginia baseball head coach Randy Mazey had one overriding goal in order to get the Mountaineers on the right side of the selection line in 2023. “It’s no secret that in today’s game, you have to have more...
WVNews
Fairmont Senior blitzes North Marion in 2nd half
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For a half, it looked like North Marion and Fairmont Senior were on their way to a classic finish at the Field House. But the Class AAA No. 2 Polar Bears turned it on in a major, major way, closing on a 49-10 run to beat the Huskies, 81-40, on Thursday night and rebound from Saturday’s first loss of the season to now-No. 1 Shady Spring.
WVNews
3 Cougars reach double figures in 55-49 win over Grafton
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars put three players in double figures and led for almost the entire second half en route to collecting a 55-49 win over the Grafton Bearcats on Thursday night. “Offensively, I thought that it was a balanced team effort. We worked the...
WVNews
East Fairmont boys brush past Liberty for seventh straight win
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Coach Tyrone Asterino doesn’t believe his East Fairmont boys basketball team was at its best Thursday. But it was still enough for the Bees to defeat Liberty on the road, 66-47. “Didn’t play very well execution-wise, effort-wise,” Asterino said. “But to come on the road and get a win in the league, it’s a good positive thing there.”
WVNews
West Virginia quarterbacking great Rasheed Marshall recovering from pulmonary embolism
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A couple of weeks back, this tweet showed up on my Twitter feed:. “Thank you @NealBrown_WVU and the entire @WVUfootball program for their thoughts and prayers after a recent health issue I received a heartfelt message in the mail that really lifted my spirits as I embark on this journey to recovery.”
WVNews
WVU falls to No. 15 TCU in Fort Worth
West Virginia went to Fort Worth Wednesday night looking for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU, but instead, it was the Horned Frogs who got revenge for the Mountaineers’ 74-64 victory 13 days ago in Morgantown. This time Texas Christian (17-5, 6-3) turned the tables on WVU (13-9,...
WVNews
Bearcat swimmers look to make their mark in Region III meet
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — After four school records were broken as part of a stellar outing for the Grafton Bearcats swim teams in the Big 10 Conference championship meet last weekend, coach Heather England and her team have their sights set on reaching even greater heights at the Region III meet in Bridgeport this Saturday.
WVNews
Mike Carey, Jeff Hostetler selected for West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — A 15-year National Football League player who quarterbacked a winning Super Bowl team and the winningest all-time, in-state college basketball coach will be inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. Jeff Hostetler and Mike Carey will be enshrined by the West Virginia...
WVNews
Texas power woes linger as Arctic air heads for New England
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As rising temperatures offered some hope for frustrated Texans shivering in their homes days after losing power in a deadly winter storm, another wave of frigid weather was taking aim Friday at the northern U.S. An Arctic cold front was expected to move from Canada...
