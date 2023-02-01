ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Fairmont Senior blitzes North Marion in 2nd half

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For a half, it looked like North Marion and Fairmont Senior were on their way to a classic finish at the Field House. But the Class AAA No. 2 Polar Bears turned it on in a major, major way, closing on a 49-10 run to beat the Huskies, 81-40, on Thursday night and rebound from Saturday’s first loss of the season to now-No. 1 Shady Spring.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

3 Cougars reach double figures in 55-49 win over Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars put three players in double figures and led for almost the entire second half en route to collecting a 55-49 win over the Grafton Bearcats on Thursday night. “Offensively, I thought that it was a balanced team effort. We worked the...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont boys brush past Liberty for seventh straight win

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Coach Tyrone Asterino doesn’t believe his East Fairmont boys basketball team was at its best Thursday. But it was still enough for the Bees to defeat Liberty on the road, 66-47. “Didn’t play very well execution-wise, effort-wise,” Asterino said. “But to come on the road and get a win in the league, it’s a good positive thing there.”
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

WVU falls to No. 15 TCU in Fort Worth

West Virginia went to Fort Worth Wednesday night looking for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU, but instead, it was the Horned Frogs who got revenge for the Mountaineers’ 74-64 victory 13 days ago in Morgantown. This time Texas Christian (17-5, 6-3) turned the tables on WVU (13-9,...
FORT WORTH, TX
WVNews

Bearcat swimmers look to make their mark in Region III meet

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — After four school records were broken as part of a stellar outing for the Grafton Bearcats swim teams in the Big 10 Conference championship meet last weekend, coach Heather England and her team have their sights set on reaching even greater heights at the Region III meet in Bridgeport this Saturday.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Texas power woes linger as Arctic air heads for New England

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As rising temperatures offered some hope for frustrated Texans shivering in their homes days after losing power in a deadly winter storm, another wave of frigid weather was taking aim Friday at the northern U.S. An Arctic cold front was expected to move from Canada...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy