Tullahoma Hoops Sweeps Marshall County
Tullahoma basketball picked up a pair of district wins Wednesday night at home vs Marshall County. In the girls game the Lady Cats jumped out to a 19-5 first quarter lead and cruised to a 50-22 victory to sweep the season series with the Tigerettes. NyJah Gibbs paced Tullahoma with...
rocketcitynow.com
2023 National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some of the Tennessee Valley's standout football players have made their college decisions. They'll spread out across the country to football programs large and small. Signings include:. Huntsville City Schools:. Madison County Schools:. Sparkman High School:. Madison City Schools:. Independent Schools:. Athens City Schools:. Athens High...
Female Found Deceased beside roadway in Franklin County
On Thursday morning at approximately 9:56 am, Franklin County Sheriff’s office personnel arrived on Lightfoot Lane to investigate the report of a female lying beside the roadway. The 53 year-old was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems hospital. The female was pronounced dead at the hospital. The female...
East Tennesseans recognized in cattle show for best cows, breeders
Two people from East Tennessee were named in Tennessee's Top Tier sponsored by Merck Animal Health winners held on Jan. 21 in Murfreesboro.
Fire Severely Injures man in Shelbyville
Charles “Buddy” Chapman, 82, was severely injured in a house fire on Sunday night in Shelbyville. Neighbors said they heard explosions and called authorities. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports that Chapman was first taken to Vanderbilt Bedford and then to Nashville, where he is being treated for his injuries.
WSMV
GoFundMe created for Cumberland University football player
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe for a Cumberland University football player has raised nearly $20,000 in just a few days. Freshman offensive lineman Brady Owen was involved in a car accident while on the way to Murfreesboro on Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page. Owen’s truck was rear-ended and...
Local school districts, Law Enforcement agencies getting involved in Handle with Care Program
Later this month, Coffee County, Manchester and Tullahoma City Schools will begin its new partnership with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Tullahoma Police and Manchester Police departments in the Handle With Care program. “I am very excited to work with so many great community partners...
Icy roads lead to crash involving Spring Hill police officer
An icy ramp in Spring Hill was the Wednesday morning site of three crashed cars and one serious injury.
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
Alabama mother of 2 boys killed by father in Tennessee murder-suicide was beaten to death
A Hazel Green woman, whose body was discovered last month in her home only hours before her husband killed their two sons and shot himself in Tennessee, died of blunt force trauma. Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Brent Patterson confirmed the results of an autopsy on Jennifer LePore, 43. Patterson...
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
Huntsville woman arrested after leading chase into Tennessee through cornfields
A 52-year-old Huntsville woman was arrested last week after authorities said she led them on a chase across state lines and through cornfields in her Saturn car.
Semi carrying 72K lbs. of tires catches fire on I-65 in Marshall County
A semi-trailer carrying 72,000 pounds of tires caught fire Wednesday morning while traveling on I-65 South in Marshall County.
Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moving in
Middle Tennessee will get another round of winter weather as a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, move into the area Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
WKRN
Man shot in the face in Putnam County
Investigation underway after woman shot in Green …. Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion...
wgnsradio.com
Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
Local County Fairs Earn Awards
Tennessee fairs were presented with top honors at the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs presented awards to the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. Wayne Davenport of the Warren County Fair...
Bottling Company International Opening Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced Wednesday that the company would invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage, and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create 57...
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro.
