Coffee County, TN

On Target News

Tullahoma Hoops Sweeps Marshall County

Tullahoma basketball picked up a pair of district wins Wednesday night at home vs Marshall County. In the girls game the Lady Cats jumped out to a 19-5 first quarter lead and cruised to a 50-22 victory to sweep the season series with the Tigerettes. NyJah Gibbs paced Tullahoma with...
TULLAHOMA, TN
rocketcitynow.com

2023 National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some of the Tennessee Valley's standout football players have made their college decisions. They'll spread out across the country to football programs large and small. Signings include:. Huntsville City Schools:. Madison County Schools:. Sparkman High School:. Madison City Schools:. Independent Schools:. Athens City Schools:. Athens High...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
On Target News

Female Found Deceased beside roadway in Franklin County

On Thursday morning at approximately 9:56 am, Franklin County Sheriff’s office personnel arrived on Lightfoot Lane to investigate the report of a female lying beside the roadway. The 53 year-old was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems hospital. The female was pronounced dead at the hospital. The female...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Fire Severely Injures man in Shelbyville

Charles “Buddy” Chapman, 82, was severely injured in a house fire on Sunday night in Shelbyville. Neighbors said they heard explosions and called authorities. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports that Chapman was first taken to Vanderbilt Bedford and then to Nashville, where he is being treated for his injuries.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WSMV

GoFundMe created for Cumberland University football player

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe for a Cumberland University football player has raised nearly $20,000 in just a few days. Freshman offensive lineman Brady Owen was involved in a car accident while on the way to Murfreesboro on Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page. Owen’s truck was rear-ended and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Man shot in the face in Putnam County

Investigation underway after woman shot in Green …. Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Local County Fairs Earn Awards

Tennessee fairs were presented with top honors at the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs presented awards to the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. Wayne Davenport of the Warren County Fair...
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Bottling Company International Opening Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced Wednesday that the company would invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage, and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create 57...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
