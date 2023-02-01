Read full article on original website
NHL
Tkachuk breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators top Canadiens for 4th win in row
MONTREAL -- Brady Tkachuk scored with 1:18 remaining in the third period, and the Ottawa Senators extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. After receiving a pass from Tim Stutzle in the left face-off circle, Tkachuk scored...
NHL
Morenz death led to NHL holding charity All-Star Game in 1937
Canadiens legend died after collision in game against Black Hawks. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly column for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven." shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week -- to coincide with the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS)-- Fischler reaches back 85 years for a story about one of the earliest All-Star games involving NHL players.
Hurricanes complete come-from-behind stunner, rally to post 5-4 OT win over the Kings
Carolina rallied from a three-goal deficit in third period to tie the score, and Sebastian Aho scored the game-winner in the final minute of overtime.
NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
NHL
Sabres wear 'Choose Love' warmup jerseys on Wednesday
Buffalo celebrates start of Black History Month with special sweaters. The Buffalo Sabres are spreading the love. The Sabres wore "Choose Love" warmup jerseys before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Arena on Wednesday. Buffalo sported the special warmups in honor of their first-ever Choose Love Night which...
NHL
Mailbag #52: At The Break
RALEIGH, NC. - Welcome to the NHL's All-Star break, y'all. Or rather, perhaps I should say All-Star weekend. What break?. Before we see Andrei Svechnikov take part in tomorrow's Skills Competition and Rod Brind'Amour attempt to lead the Metropolitan Division to back-to-back championships in the tournament on Saturday, let's answer some questions about the Carolina Hurricanes' first "half".
NHL
All-Star blog: Matthew Tkachuk
Panthers forward hints at bringing props, 'Florida vibe' to breakaway challenge. Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. In his first installment, he talks about being selected to the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS) in his first season with the host team and playing alongside his brother, Brady of the Ottawa Senators, his impressions of the 2023 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival for the fans and his plans for the Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).
NHL
B's Enter Break on High Note After Defeating Leafs
TORONTO - Pavel Zacha scored twice and the B's snapped their three-game losing streak in a big way with a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. "It was about us getting back to our standard and our team identity," said coach Jim Montgomery. "That's a really good hockey team that we were able to beat on the road."
NHL
#AskKrenner: All-Star break edition
I know we're all a bit biased, but which bolt(s) do you wish could also attend all star weekend?. The initial selection process had one player from each team selected. Each team consists of 11 All-Stars, leaving three spots open for two skaters and one goaltender. The final three players added for the Atlantic Division were Andrei Vasilevskiy, Auston Matthews and David Pastrnak.
NHL
Canucks to Celebrate Black History Month in February
"The Vancouver Canucks take an enormous amount of pride in trying to make the game of hockey a more diverse, inclusive and safe space," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. "Black History month gives us a tremendous opportunity to showcase and highlight hockey's ability to bring people together, to educate, enlighten and more importantly to inspire our fans to see the good in the game. We look forward to some incredible storytelling this month to raise awareness and support, spark discussion and initiate some important conversations."
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Maple Leafs To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey
The Bruins will hope to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs, and one fan can compete to win a special prize. Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Maple Leafs can play for the opportunity to win a signed David Pastrnak jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.” Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
NHL
NJ Devil shares photos of mascot boat party on social media
NHL's furry friends descend on Sunrise for 2023 All-Star Weekend. Everybody look at NJ Devil, he's on a boat. And he brought some friends. The New Jersey Devils mascot shared some photos from 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend of a group of mascots living their best lives. The Devil was...
NHL
Kaprizov to Compete in Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater™ Event
NEW YORK (Feb. 2, 2023) - The National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced the player assignments for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, featuring seven events that will showcase hockey's top talent on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) at the home of the Florida Panthers, FLA Live Arena, in Sunrise, Fla.
NHL
Hughes Arrives in Florida | ALL-STAR
Get the interviews, content, and more from Day 1 in Florida as Jack Hughes attends the NHL All-Star Weekend. Jack Hughes and the rest of the NHL All-Stars have arrived today ahead of a jam packed weekend of All-Star festivities. But before Hughes did the lap around the media circuit, he met up with Learn to Play participant and All-Star attendee Tanisha to give her a gift and a hug.
NHL
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival
Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
NHL
All-Star blog: Chandler Stephenson
Vegas forward reflects on 'pinch-me moment' of 1st appearance at event, seeing ex-teammate Ovechkin. Jamie talks with Chandler Stephenson about being called up for his first All-Star Game appearance. 04:04 • February 2, 2023. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda...
NHL
Super 16: Sabres back in power rankings; Kraken continue to climb
The Buffalo Sabres are back in the Super 16 after dropping out two weeks ago. The Sabres are No. 16, nudging their way in ahead of the Washington Capitals by three voting points. They were No. 16 three weeks ago. The top six remains the same from last week, although...
NHL
Preview: February 1 at Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a seventh consecutive win tonight, as they close out their pre-All-Star break schedule against the Buffalo Sabres. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 33-9-8 (74 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 5-4 Win (OT) over the Los...
NHL
The Must List: Arber Xhekaj
We recently caught up with Arber Xhekaj to learn more about his musical tastes, his hobbies, and other musts on his list. Chef's in Buffalo. My junior coach Jay McKee played in Buffalo, so that was his favorite spot. They're famous for their meat sauce, and their chicken parm is my favorite thing on the menu. They give you really good portions. He took our junior team there one time, and I stop by every time I'm in Buffalo ever since. I took the boys there too, and they seemed to really like it. It's a good spot.
