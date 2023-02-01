Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
USPS Resumes Service at 6 Post Offices in Forth WorthBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Related
WVNews
WVU falls to No. 15 TCU in Fort Worth
West Virginia went to Fort Worth Wednesday night looking for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU, but instead, it was the Horned Frogs who got revenge for the Mountaineers’ 74-64 victory 13 days ago in Morgantown. This time Texas Christian (17-5, 6-3) turned the tables on WVU (13-9,...
WVNews
Mountaineer baseball leaning on portal additions this coming season
After narrowly missing out on an NCAA Tournament bid last year, West Virginia baseball head coach Randy Mazey had one overriding goal in order to get the Mountaineers on the right side of the selection line in 2023. “It’s no secret that in today’s game, you have to have more...
WVNews
WVU football adds defensive lineman to 2023 class
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown noted that his program would not have a busy signing day in February as it received most of its letters of intent in the early December period, but the Mountaineers did add one player to their incoming 2023 roster Wednesday when Corey McIntyre Jr. followed up on his verbal commitment with his official signing.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Danni Nichols 1/31/23
West Virginia guard Danni Nichols notes that finding a way to win without teammate Madisen Smith at TCU was another sign of progress for Dawn Plitzuweit's first Mountaineer squad. Basketball. Danni Nichols. Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
WVNews
East Fairmont boys brush past Liberty for seventh straight win
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Coach Tyrone Asterino doesn’t believe his East Fairmont boys basketball team was at its best Thursday. But it was still enough for the Bees to defeat Liberty on the road, 66-47. “Didn’t play very well execution-wise, effort-wise,” Asterino said. “But to come on the road and get a win in the league, it’s a good positive thing there.”
WVNews
Fairmont Senior blitzes North Marion in 2nd half
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For a half, it looked like North Marion and Fairmont Senior were on their way to a classic finish at the Field House. But the Class AAA No. 2 Polar Bears turned it on in a major, major way, closing on a 49-10 run to beat the Huskies, 81-40, on Thursday night and rebound from Saturday’s first loss of the season to now-No. 1 Shady Spring.
WVNews
3 Cougars reach double figures in 55-49 win over Grafton
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars put three players in double figures and led for almost the entire second half en route to collecting a 55-49 win over the Grafton Bearcats on Thursday night. “Offensively, I thought that it was a balanced team effort. We worked the...
WVNews
Bearcat swimmers look to make their mark in Region III meet
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — After four school records were broken as part of a stellar outing for the Grafton Bearcats swim teams in the Big 10 Conference championship meet last weekend, coach Heather England and her team have their sights set on reaching even greater heights at the Region III meet in Bridgeport this Saturday.
WVNews
Boulden scores 41 to lead SH to win over Doddridge
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Corey Boulden poured in a game-high 41 points to lead Class AA No. 4 South Harrison to a 87-52 victory over Class A No. 7 Doddridge County in Little Kanawha Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Craig M. Kellar Gymnasium. Boulden was...
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur boys hold off Lewis County, 49-46
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur seized control of the game midway through the fourth quarter and held off a furious final-minute comeback attempt to defeat Lewis County 49-46 and complete the season sweep of the Route 33 Rivalry on Thursday night. Lewis County took an early slim lead...
WVNews
Upshur (West Virginia) commissioners hear update on Senior Center programs
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (W.Va. News) — The Upshur County Commission met Thursday morning for their regularly scheduled weekly meeting. Commissioners welcomed Tracie Thompson, Executive Director of the Upshur County Senior Citizens’ Opportunity Center to give a presentation on the center’s services and activities.
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council passes first reading of charter amendment after debate Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg City Council voted to approve the first reading of an amendment to the city charter Thursday evening after contentious debate, ultimately resulting in a 5-2 majority choosing to move forward with a change to the election cycle. Intended to appease the bond...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Friday
Clarksburg First Friday, 4:30-8 p.m. Live music, vendors, food trucks at GoreLuxe Complex, West Pike Street. Youth dance (ages 12 & under) with DJ & chocolate foundation at Harrison Senior Citizens’ Center (5:30-7:30). Cake & cookie decorating contest at Art Gallery on Main Street. “Love Songs from Broadway to Italy” at Robinson Grand, 7:30 p.m. Model Railroad Club, Clarksburg History Museum, downtown businesses & restaurants have extended hours. Free shuttle service. Clarksburg Visitors Bureau, 304-622-2157.
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council votes to approve charter changes
Clarksburg City Council votes 5-2 to approve a change to the city charter that would create an election in May for three city council seats to run on one year terms. This amendment was suggested in order for the Clarksburg Water Board to receive a positive bond counsel opinion for their $40 million in funding.
WVNews
Councilman Gary Keith walks out of Clarksburg City Council meeting
After an exchange of words with Vice Mayor Lillie Junkins, Councilman Gary Keith walks out of the Clarksburg City Council chambers. Thursday's meeting sparked debate regarding a proposed amendment before council comments drew more argument.
Comments / 0