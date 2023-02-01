ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Overtime: Badgers Back in the Win Column

On one hand, you don't enjoy seeing Wisconsin nearly lose an 18-point second half lead. On the other, it wouldn't be a typical Badger victory if they didn't make things harder than they had to be. Leading 45-27 early in the second half, UW (13-8, 5-6) held on for a...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Jamel Howard Breaks Down Return to Wisconsin

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Tuesday. That announcement took place on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Howard was verbally committed to the Badgers during Paul Chryst's tenue and Jim Leonhard's time as interim coach, but re-opened the process late in the fall. He considered Michigan, Illinois, Miami and LSU down the stretch and took official visits with all four in December and January.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

2024 Athlete Could Land in Madison Following Excellent Visit

The Wisconsin Badgers football team and staff hosted a versatile athlete recently. The Illinois native, Tysean Griffin, is a three-star recruit in the 2024 class and he has been quite busy lately. Griffin has wasted no time entering the recruiting world, and the Badgers just might have the advantage needed to land him.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024

Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year

Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
MADISON, WI
madcitysportszone.com

Waunakee tight end commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has added a second tight end to its 2024 recruiting class. Two days after 4-star recruit Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers, it was 3-star recruit Rob Booker’s (Waunakee, Wis.) turn to join new coach Luke Fickell. Booker had been offered a scholarship by the previous...
WAUNAKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
JANESVILLE, WI
97ZOK

Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound

I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
MINERAL POINT, WI
