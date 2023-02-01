Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
Overtime: Badgers Back in the Win Column
On one hand, you don't enjoy seeing Wisconsin nearly lose an 18-point second half lead. On the other, it wouldn't be a typical Badger victory if they didn't make things harder than they had to be. Leading 45-27 early in the second half, UW (13-8, 5-6) held on for a...
Buckeyes, Holtmann come unglued in 65-60 home loss to Wisconsin
Ohio State had dropped seven of its last eight coming into Thursday night’s match-up with Wisconsin. So as his team fell behind Wisconsin by double digits in the first half, it was understandable that OSU coach Chris Holtmann was a bit frustrated. When OSU senior forward Justice Sueing was...
Badgers nearly squander 18-point second half lead, hang on to beat Ohio State 65-60
It didn't matter how it got done. Greg Gard and his crew needed a victory by any means necessary. Heading into Thursday's contest, both Ohio State and Wisconsin desperately needed a win. The Buckeyes came in having lost seven of eight. Meanwhile, the Badgers had dropped six of their last seven contests.
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann on ejection vs. Wisconsin: 'This was an official who I couldn't communicate with'
Ohio State lost again on Thursday night, dropping a 65-60 result at home to Wisconsin. It was an eighth loss in nine games and likely ended any hopes the Buckeyes had of making the NCAA Tournament, save for winning the Big Ten Tournament. It’s been a rough last month for...
Jamel Howard Breaks Down Return to Wisconsin
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Tuesday. That announcement took place on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Howard was verbally committed to the Badgers during Paul Chryst's tenue and Jim Leonhard's time as interim coach, but re-opened the process late in the fall. He considered Michigan, Illinois, Miami and LSU down the stretch and took official visits with all four in December and January.
wisportsheroics.com
2024 Athlete Could Land in Madison Following Excellent Visit
The Wisconsin Badgers football team and staff hosted a versatile athlete recently. The Illinois native, Tysean Griffin, is a three-star recruit in the 2024 class and he has been quite busy lately. Griffin has wasted no time entering the recruiting world, and the Badgers just might have the advantage needed to land him.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024
Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
Yardbarker
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
madcitysportszone.com
Waunakee tight end commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin has added a second tight end to its 2024 recruiting class. Two days after 4-star recruit Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers, it was 3-star recruit Rob Booker’s (Waunakee, Wis.) turn to join new coach Luke Fickell. Booker had been offered a scholarship by the previous...
Luke Fickell, Tanner Mordecai join forces at UW after competing against each other in AAC
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Tanner Mordecai rarely performed poorly over his two seasons as Southern Methodist University's starting quarterback. In fact, he posted respectable to spectacular numbers in almost every game besides two. Those came against his new head coach, Luke Fickell, who spent six seasons leading the Cincinnati Bearcats...
Channel 3000
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound
I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
100fmrockford.com
What will happen with Hard Rock’s temporary Rockford casino? Here’s the ‘leading idea’
ROCKFORD — Geno Iafrate said when he came to Rockford to open Hard Rock‘s casino he was surprised to learn the city didn’t have a culinary school. It could have one in the future if Hard Rock‘s “leading idea” comes to fruition, Iafrate said Thursday during The Update, a new quarterly series from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.
247Sports
