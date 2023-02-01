ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley

ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
ANDERSON, CA
KVAL

Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUI charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Portland Fire: Body found in Willamette River near Terminal 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and Portland Fire have recovered a body in the Willamette River north of Terminal 2. Crews were initially dispatched around 3:15 p.m. and city officials tell KATU that a caller alerted them to the body but was not able to stay at the location.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Tips wanted in suspicious Marion County death investigation

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in a suspicious death investigation. They are investigating the death of Richard Champion, whose remains were found Dec. 9 in northern Millersburg. Champion was reported missing in September. He was last seen Sept. 11 in the Stayton and Aumsville area.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Is it time to bring the WNBA back to Portland? Oregon Sen. Wyden says yes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The commissioner of the WNBA is set to visit Portland next week on the invitation of Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden as the league weighs possible expansion. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will join high-level basketball stakeholders, including Trail Blazers executives and college coaches, in Northeast Portland at The Sports Bra – a bar dedicated to women’s sports.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy