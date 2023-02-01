ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Boys High School Basketball: Concordia cruises past Angola

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ajani Washington scored a game-high 25 points, while David Speckhard added 14 to lead Concordia past Angola 86-50. The Cadets improve to 12-4 on the season, and they will host Northrop on Feb. 7 for their next game. Angola falls to 5-11 on the year, they will be at Leo on Feb. 7 for their next contest.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

1/31 Girls Basketball Sectionals – First Round

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Opening night of girls sectionals had its fare share of nail-biters and surprises as WANE-TV hit the hardwood to cover 11 local games with the winners advancing to Friday night’s sectional semifinal games. 4A Sectional at Huntington NorthSouth Side 52 New Haven 56; New Haven vs. Huntington North Friday at […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Godfrey's 32 leads Mastodons past Oakland

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WFFT) – Jarred Godfrey went over 2,000 career points and Deonte Billups hit the 1,000-point mark in Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball's 82-73 victory at Oakland on Thursday (Feb. 2) evening at the O'Rena. Godfrey scored a season-high 32 points with seven rebounds and three assists. He...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Busco's Buroff signs with UIndy

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco standout senior football player Riley Buroff signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at the University of Indianapolis on Wednesday afternoon. Buroff threw for 977 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for an additional 661 yards and 10 scores on his way...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

Sellers helps lead PFW past Youngstown State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shayla Sellers' layup with 22 seconds left in regulation lifted the Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team to a thrilling 67-65 victory over the Horizon League preseason favorite Youngstown State Penguins. The late basket capped a hard-fought, come-from-behind effort and helped lift the Mastodons to their fourth straight win.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Stuckey, Leavell sign to continue football career

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Snider's Langston Leavell and Brandon Stuckey signed their letter of intent on National Signing Day. Leavell -- an all-conference star -- decided to keep his talents in town and continue his football career at the University of Saint Francis. He plans to get his degree in sports management.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Homestead's Leeper signs with Iowa for football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After just one season of playing high school football, Homestead senior Grant Leeper signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at the University of Iowa on Wednesday. A standout basketball player during his first three years as a high schooler, Leeper decided...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

4th Wings Etc. location coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fourth location of Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is coming to southwest Fort Wayne, the chain announced Tuesday. The restaurant, which has headquarters in Fort Wayne, plans to open “near the end of 2023,” according to a release. A 4,500-square-foot building is planned for the corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, the restaurant announced.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show returns for its 62nd year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — People will be making their way to the coliseum Thursday, checking out some of the new ways they'll be able to get around. Fort Wayne RV and Camping show is back for its 62nd year with more than 160 units on display and for sale.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Vera Bradley sale back in Fort Wayne after 3 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vera Bradley’s outlet sale is back at the Memorial Coliseum after a three-year hiatus. The brand’s 37th Annual Outlet Sale is set for June 14 to June 18, organizers announced, and you can buy tickets starting March 28. The last two days of the sale don’t require tickets.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wfft.com

Vera Bradley Outlet Sale returns after three-year hiatus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The 37th annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale in Fort Wayne will take place June 14 - 18 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It is returning after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets for the Outlet Sale will become available Tuesday,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

New Parkview location at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Parkview Physicians Group now has a new location on the Electric Works campus. It's accessible thorough the Swinney Ave. parking lot on the west campus, in Suite 165. This location will offer "enhanced primary care, which is a patient-centered model focused on preventative services and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Turning much colder Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Add the layers before heading out Friday morning. Expect a northwest wind with sustained speed between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Early morning temperatures step off near 10 degrees. If you factor in the wind,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Get a pickup truck load of firewood for $10 at Mississinewa Lake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It might require quite a drive for some people, but it’s hard to argue that a pickup truck full of firewood for $10 isn’t a good deal. That’s the cost for anyone who wants to cut up and removed downed trees in the 1812 Fields at Mississinewa Lake in Miami County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources requires a permit which can be obtained for each load at the Mississinewa Lake park office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Kids Who Care: Girl Scout turns dance studio into cookie-central

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Less than two weeks into Girl Scout Cookie Season, Lily Studebaker has made Above the Barre Dance Studio into her business-central. Lily and her mom Beth are working towards their troop’s goal of selling a total of 5,000 cookies this season. "It’s a lot...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Hill

Three Indiana cities top list of emerging housing markets

Story at a glance The Lafayette, Fort Wayne, and Elkhart metros in Indiana ranked as the top three emerging housing markets in the country, respectively, according to a new winter 2023 analysis from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com.  The new listing comes as affordable cities continue to attract Americans thanks to rising mortgage rates…
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy