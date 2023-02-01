Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
Boys High School Basketball: Concordia cruises past Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ajani Washington scored a game-high 25 points, while David Speckhard added 14 to lead Concordia past Angola 86-50. The Cadets improve to 12-4 on the season, and they will host Northrop on Feb. 7 for their next game. Angola falls to 5-11 on the year, they will be at Leo on Feb. 7 for their next contest.
1/31 Girls Basketball Sectionals – First Round
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Opening night of girls sectionals had its fare share of nail-biters and surprises as WANE-TV hit the hardwood to cover 11 local games with the winners advancing to Friday night’s sectional semifinal games. 4A Sectional at Huntington NorthSouth Side 52 New Haven 56; New Haven vs. Huntington North Friday at […]
wfft.com
Godfrey's 32 leads Mastodons past Oakland
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WFFT) – Jarred Godfrey went over 2,000 career points and Deonte Billups hit the 1,000-point mark in Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball's 82-73 victory at Oakland on Thursday (Feb. 2) evening at the O'Rena. Godfrey scored a season-high 32 points with seven rebounds and three assists. He...
wfft.com
Busco's Buroff signs with UIndy
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco standout senior football player Riley Buroff signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at the University of Indianapolis on Wednesday afternoon. Buroff threw for 977 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for an additional 661 yards and 10 scores on his way...
wfft.com
Sellers helps lead PFW past Youngstown State
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shayla Sellers' layup with 22 seconds left in regulation lifted the Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team to a thrilling 67-65 victory over the Horizon League preseason favorite Youngstown State Penguins. The late basket capped a hard-fought, come-from-behind effort and helped lift the Mastodons to their fourth straight win.
wfft.com
Stuckey, Leavell sign to continue football career
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Snider's Langston Leavell and Brandon Stuckey signed their letter of intent on National Signing Day. Leavell -- an all-conference star -- decided to keep his talents in town and continue his football career at the University of Saint Francis. He plans to get his degree in sports management.
wfft.com
Homestead's Leeper signs with Iowa for football
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After just one season of playing high school football, Homestead senior Grant Leeper signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at the University of Iowa on Wednesday. A standout basketball player during his first three years as a high schooler, Leeper decided...
wfft.com
Concordia Lutheran High School hosts second annual Black History Assembly
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Concordia Lutheran High School alumni reminisced to the student assembly Thursday morning on what it was like to be a person of color in a predominantly white school. Several of them are now lawyers, educators and public servants, but they told the students they did...
WANE-TV
4th Wings Etc. location coming to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fourth location of Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is coming to southwest Fort Wayne, the chain announced Tuesday. The restaurant, which has headquarters in Fort Wayne, plans to open “near the end of 2023,” according to a release. A 4,500-square-foot building is planned for the corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, the restaurant announced.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show returns for its 62nd year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — People will be making their way to the coliseum Thursday, checking out some of the new ways they'll be able to get around. Fort Wayne RV and Camping show is back for its 62nd year with more than 160 units on display and for sale.
WANE-TV
Vera Bradley sale back in Fort Wayne after 3 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vera Bradley’s outlet sale is back at the Memorial Coliseum after a three-year hiatus. The brand’s 37th Annual Outlet Sale is set for June 14 to June 18, organizers announced, and you can buy tickets starting March 28. The last two days of the sale don’t require tickets.
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
wfft.com
Vera Bradley Outlet Sale returns after three-year hiatus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The 37th annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale in Fort Wayne will take place June 14 - 18 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It is returning after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets for the Outlet Sale will become available Tuesday,...
hometownstations.com
19 Shawnee High School students receive recognition in the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards
Press Release from Shawnee High School: Nineteen Shawnee High School students have received recognition in the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, presented by The Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Their twenty-two creative works will be on display at the FWMoA (Fort Wayne Museum of Art) from February 11-April 8!
wfft.com
New Parkview location at Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Parkview Physicians Group now has a new location on the Electric Works campus. It's accessible thorough the Swinney Ave. parking lot on the west campus, in Suite 165. This location will offer "enhanced primary care, which is a patient-centered model focused on preventative services and...
wfft.com
Turning much colder Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Add the layers before heading out Friday morning. Expect a northwest wind with sustained speed between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Early morning temperatures step off near 10 degrees. If you factor in the wind,...
Parkview clinic opens at Electric Works
Parkview has opened a clinic at Electric Works intended to improve access to medical care for people living in the area just south of downtown.
WANE-TV
Get a pickup truck load of firewood for $10 at Mississinewa Lake
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It might require quite a drive for some people, but it’s hard to argue that a pickup truck full of firewood for $10 isn’t a good deal. That’s the cost for anyone who wants to cut up and removed downed trees in the 1812 Fields at Mississinewa Lake in Miami County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources requires a permit which can be obtained for each load at the Mississinewa Lake park office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
wfft.com
Kids Who Care: Girl Scout turns dance studio into cookie-central
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Less than two weeks into Girl Scout Cookie Season, Lily Studebaker has made Above the Barre Dance Studio into her business-central. Lily and her mom Beth are working towards their troop’s goal of selling a total of 5,000 cookies this season. "It’s a lot...
Three Indiana cities top list of emerging housing markets
Story at a glance The Lafayette, Fort Wayne, and Elkhart metros in Indiana ranked as the top three emerging housing markets in the country, respectively, according to a new winter 2023 analysis from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The new listing comes as affordable cities continue to attract Americans thanks to rising mortgage rates…
Comments / 0