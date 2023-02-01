No. 15 TCU will be undermanned when it travels north to meet Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 Conference clash in Stillwater, Okla. The teams begin the second half of the league schedule after huge wins this week. The Horned Frogs (17-5, 6-3) outlasted West Virginia 76-72 at home Tuesday and the Cowboys (13-9, 4-5) won 71-61 at rival Oklahoma on Wednesday.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO