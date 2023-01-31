Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Related
What’s Become of Lemieux Since Penguins Were Sold? (+)
During his days as one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ primary owners, Mario Lemieux routinely turned up in and around the locker room after games at PPG Paints Arena. While there’s no indication that he was actively involved in day-to-day decision-making about personnel and other hockey matters — although he was willing to share opinions and ideas when asked — his frequent presence at ice level was hard to miss.
The Hockey Writers
Grading the Islanders’ Blockbuster Trade for Bo Horvat
Our first big trade of the 2022-23 season went down early yesterday evening. The Vancouver Canucks dealt Bo Horvat, who had long been in the rumor mill, to the New York Islanders in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, Anthony Beauvillier, and the Islanders’ top prospect — Aatu Raty. The first-round pick the Islanders gave up is top-12 protected and becomes an unprotected 2024 first if the Islanders end up with a top-12 selection in 2023. Who came out as the winner in this trade? Let’s take a look.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND IS ON AN ABSOLUTE RAMPAGE ON TWITTER OVER ALL-STAR BREAK
Now that the All-Star break is upon us, players finally have free time to unwind and take some time away from the game. Certain players are on vacation, others just spending time with family. Brad Marchand has bigger plans, though. The Bruins forward has taken the time to put his...
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks
When it comes to the Chicago Blackhawks and the 2023 trade deadline, the first names that come up are Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, and rightfully so. They are additions to a team looking for a deep postseason run that can be a difference-maker. There are, however, some other names that could be available at the March 3 deadline that could be depth pieces for teams.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
MLive.com
Who stays, who goes among Red Wings’ potential UFAs at trade deadline?
Dylan Larkin is tired of seeing teammates moved at the trade deadline, weary of his team being a late-season seller, and surely fed up with being long out of the playoff chase following the All-Star break. That was clear by Larkin’s comment after a recent game about wanting to make...
The Hockey Writers
Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Talk Heating Up: 4 Early Contenders
With news that a few NHL clubs are looking for scorers and in light of news that some recent injuries have opened up cap space for teams, Vladimir Tarasenko‘s name is, all of a sudden, making the rounds in trade rumors and there are a few teams looking in his direction. Among them, the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes could be interesting targets.
NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
NHL
Sabres wear 'Choose Love' warmup jerseys on Wednesday
Buffalo celebrates start of Black History Month with special sweaters. The Buffalo Sabres are spreading the love. The Sabres wore "Choose Love" warmup jerseys before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Arena on Wednesday. Buffalo sported the special warmups in honor of their first-ever Choose Love Night which...
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes’ Market for Chychrun Heating Up with 6 Teams Interested
Since last season, Jakob Chychrun has been one of the most-talked-about names in the rumor mill. This is entirely understandable, as he has made it known that he wants to be traded to have the opportunity to play for a contender, and the Coyotes are, of course, far from that. With Chychrun being a star defenseman, the rebuilding Coyotes are looking to receive the biggest offer possible for the 24-year-old. With the trade deadline roughly a month away, there’s reason to believe that a move could very well occur at some point during the next few weeks.
NHL
Preds Girls Classic Returns to Ford Ice Centers the Weekend of Feb. 3-5
Second Annual Girls Hockey Tournament Open to the Public at Ford Ice Center Antioch and Bellevue. Nashville, Tenn. (January 31, 2023) - The Nashville Predators will host their second annual Preds Girls Classic hockey tournament at both Ford Ice facilities the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The tournament, which consists of 32 all-girls 12UA - 19UAA teams from around the country, is funded by NHL's Industry Growth Fund. Games will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and run through 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
NHL
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival
Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
NHL
NJ Devil shares photos of mascot boat party on social media
NHL's furry friends descend on Sunrise for 2023 All-Star Weekend. Everybody look at NJ Devil, he's on a boat. And he brought some friends. The New Jersey Devils mascot shared some photos from 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend of a group of mascots living their best lives. The Devil was...
NHL
NHL All-Stars, fans get warm welcome in sunny Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Jason Robertson looked over his left shoulder in the direction of his Dallas Stars teammates. "I think they're not too far from here," the forward said. "I think they're in the Bahamas." Ha. While the rest of the NHL is on vacation, the players participating in...
NHL
All-Star blog: Matthew Tkachuk
Panthers forward hints at bringing props, 'Florida vibe' to breakaway challenge. Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. In his first installment, he talks about being selected to the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS) in his first season with the host team and playing alongside his brother, Brady of the Ottawa Senators, his impressions of the 2023 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival for the fans and his plans for the Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).
markerzone.com
ANALYST SAYS LOW RATINGS SHOULD BE WAKE UP CALL FOR NHL TO MAKE SEVERAL CHANGES
There's not really any way to sugar coat it. Rating for the National Hockey League in the United States are down this season, way down. Viewership has dropped 22 percent on average in America, and former player turned analyst Carlo Colaiacovo believes the league only has itself to blame. "I...
NHL
They Said It: Juuse Saros, In His Teammates' Words
Get to Know the Preds All-Star Goaltender With the Help of Those Who Know Him Best. Juuse Saros is almost as good at deflecting praise and attention as he is at deflecting pucks - and that's saying something. The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators at the NHL All-Star...
NHL
Horvat set for 'weird' NHL All-Star experience after trade to Islanders
After being traded to the New York Islanders by the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, the 27-year-old center will wear an Islanders Reverse Retro jersey for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). Then, he'll play for the Pacific Division in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Have Hidden Gem Trade Deadline Target from Coyotes
The Detroit Red Wings have taken a step in the right direction this season, as they have a 21-19-8 record at the time of this writing. However, although they have been more competitive this season, they still trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are unlikely to browse the trade market for rentals during this campaign. However, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position where he can look to add players with term if he believes it will benefit the team in the long run.
Comments / 0