ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAPinto.net

Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Additional Batch of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 Issued

By Jennifer Popper
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 2 days ago

SHELTON, CT — Edgewell Personal Care Company announced Jan. 27 it has expanded its voluntary nationwide recall of three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 to the consumer level outlined in the table below. One additional batch has been added to the original recall announced on July 29, 2022.

A review found some samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene. While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

Importantly, no other batches of Hair & Scalp (either before or after these batch codes) and no other Banana Boat products are in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended.



UPC
DESCRIPTION
Lot Code
Expiration
Size


0-79656-04041-8
Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30
20016AF
December 2022
6 oz


0-79656-04041-8
Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30
20084BF
February 2023
6 oz


0-79656-04041-8
Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30
21139AF
April 2024
6 oz


0-79656-04041-8
Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30
20301CF
September 2023
6 oz

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin, and it potentially can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. To date, Edgewell has not received any adverse events related to this recall.

Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. Daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences, according to an independent health assessment using established exposure modeling guidelines.

The voluntarily recalled sunscreen spray products are packaged in aerosol cans, and were distributed nationwide through various retailers and online. Edgewell has notified its retailers to remove any remaining recalled product from shelves. Banana Boat will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased a product marked with one of the lot codes in the table above. Lot codes are located on the bottom of the can. Consumers should stop using the affected product immediately and appropriately discard.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Consumers may also visit www.bananaboat.comExternal Link Disclaimer for more information and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these aerosol sunscreen products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm.
Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gK6Ii_0kYG8Vzv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rj8eL_0kYG8Vzv00

Comments / 0

Related
TAPinto.net

Expanded Recall; Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Recalled Due to Presence of Benzene

The recall for Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 has been expanded, announced Edgewell Personal Care Company. One additional batch has been added to the original recall announced on July 29, 2022, stated the company. A review found that some samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene. While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, stated the FDA. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the...
NEWS10 ABC

Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
shefinds

These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!

A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
SELF

If Your Skin Is Itchy and Irritated, You Might Want to Get a Patch Test

If you put 10 people in a room, chances are one of them has some form of eczema. If that person is you, you probably know that it can be uncomfortable—and very tricky to treat. There’s a lot to unpack about this common skin condition, which isn’t as straightforward as it may seem.
StyleCaster

This Brand-New Prescription Eye Serum Contains Tretinoin & Smooths Wrinkles ‘In No Time’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s easy enough to cover up dark under-eye circles with a dab of concealer. However, minimizing the appearance of wrinkles can be a challenge, especially when it comes to the under-eye area. The most common treatments to smooth wrinkles are fillers, peels, lasers, Botox and even lower eyelid surgery. Now, there’s nothing wrong with the above when it comes to achieving a smoother complexion, but there’s really no need to opt for expensive cosmetic procedures when there are prescription eye...
Well+Good

One Shopper Says Calls This Serum ‘Botox in a Bottle’ for Her 60-Year-Old Skin—And It’s Finally Back in Stock

When Merit Beauty—the brand that’s pretty much synonymous with gorgeous, minimalist makeup—dropped its first-ever skin-care product last fall, the no-makeup makeup girlies (myself included) went nuts. Because like the name suggests, the Great Skin Serum ($38), is actually glow-y, lit-from-within skin in a bottle. It hydrates, plumps, and preps skin for a smooth makeup application.
iheart.com

Common Nail Salon Tool May Increase Skin Cancer Risk, Cause DNA Damage

A new study published in the journal Nature Communications found that ultraviolet nail dryers may cause DNA damage and cellular mutations. Prolonged and routine use can also increase the risk of skin cancer. Ultraviolet nail dryers are commonly found in salons and use a particular spectrum of UV light to...
Harper's Bazaar

The Expert Guide to Tea Tree Oil For Hair

If just reading about tea tree oil makes you suddenly smell it, I get it. Tea tree oil is powerful, and I'm not just talking about the fresh, herbal scent. Tea tree oil has been utilized medicinally in Australia for over a century and is revered for its ability to reduce scalp inflammation and dryness.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jot Beat

The Dark Side of Gel Manicures: Study Finds Link to Skin Cancer Risk

A recent study published in Nature Communications has raised concerns about the safety of UV nail dryers used in salons. The study, conducted by researchers from the University of California San Diego and the University of Pittsburgh, tested UV-emitting devices on cell lines from humans and mice and found that radiation from these devices can cause DNA damage and permanent mutations in human cells, potentially increasing the risk of skin cancer.
MedicalXpress

Hairdressers of color exposed to 'concerning' mix of unknown chemicals: Study

Black and Hispanic hairdressers are exposed to a complex mixture of chemicals, many of them unknown, potentially hazardous, and undisclosed on product labels, Johns Hopkins University researchers found. The new study is the first to apply an advanced screening technique used to identify chemicals in food and wastewater to assess...
ktalnews.com

What is the best shampoo for an itchy scalp?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Skin irritation of any kind can have a serious impact on your day-to-day life, and the skin on your scalp is naturally more sensitive than most. So when the itching is in this area, excessive scratching can break the skin and cause further irritation. It’s annoying to deal with and finding a solution can be tricky.
TAPinto.net

Mt. Laurel MUA's Tips to Protect Your Pipes From Freezing, Bursting

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — With Mount Laurel about to experience some of its most frigid temperatures of the New Year, the Mount Laurel Township Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA) is reminding residents to take precautions with their pipes, especially those in drafty areas of the home.  Freezing temperatures outside can freeze the pipes inside your home. If you suddenly have no water, the culprit could be a frozen pipe. Pipes that freeze can burst, causing extensive and expensive damage to a house, but being proactive and doing a few simple things can save you a lot of aggravation — and money! Know the areas of your...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
dcnewsnow.com

Best moisturizers for dry skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Moisture is essential for healthy skin. If you have dry skin, though, you need some extra help to hydrate your skin. That means any old moisturizer won’t do. When you’re buying a moisturizer for dry skin, you want a...
MD IFTHAKAR AHMED ALI

Forever Youthful Skin Method

A healthy complexion is essential for appearing and feeling your best. Skin that is in good condition can help you seem younger and feel more confident. Unfortunately, skin problems such as dry skin, wrinkles, skin inflammation, and psoriasis might occur. In this post, we'll look at why skin problems occur and give you the best recommendations for keeping your skin looking and feeling great.
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy