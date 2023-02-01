Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Additional Batch of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 Issued

SHELTON, CT — Edgewell Personal Care Company announced Jan. 27 it has expanded its voluntary nationwide recall of three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 to the consumer level outlined in the table below. One additional batch has been added to the original recall announced on July 29, 2022.

A review found some samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene. While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

Importantly, no other batches of Hair & Scalp (either before or after these batch codes) and no other Banana Boat products are in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended.





UPC

DESCRIPTION

Lot Code

Expiration

Size





0-79656-04041-8

Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30

20016AF

December 2022

6 oz





0-79656-04041-8

Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30

20084BF

February 2023

6 oz





0-79656-04041-8

Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30

21139AF

April 2024

6 oz





0-79656-04041-8

Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30

20301CF

September 2023

6 oz





Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin, and it potentially can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. To date, Edgewell has not received any adverse events related to this recall.

Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. Daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences, according to an independent health assessment using established exposure modeling guidelines.

The voluntarily recalled sunscreen spray products are packaged in aerosol cans, and were distributed nationwide through various retailers and online. Edgewell has notified its retailers to remove any remaining recalled product from shelves. Banana Boat will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased a product marked with one of the lot codes in the table above. Lot codes are located on the bottom of the can. Consumers should stop using the affected product immediately and appropriately discard.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Consumers may also visit www.bananaboat.comExternal Link Disclaimer for more information and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these aerosol sunscreen products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm.

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.







