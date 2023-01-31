Read full article on original website
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Gamble’s Bakery eyed as home for WellNow urgent care center
For More than 40 years, anyone with a reason to walk along Sweet Road in the town of Queensbury would get hit by a sweet, home-baked whiff coming from the bakery at the corner of Sweet and Route 9. Those appropriately decadent smells came from Gamble's Bakery, a family-owned institution now set to close its doors after decades of business.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
Local matchmakers cut ribbon on Schenectady office
Becky Daniels and Gabby Fisher, founders of Micropolitan Matchmakers, a dating event, coaching, and matchmaking service founded in 2021, are opening a new office space in the Palette Coworking Community of downtown Schenectady.
brownstoner.com
A Hudson Row House and Former YWCA With a Stylish Makeover, Yours for $2.1 Million
Situated on the main thoroughfare of architecturally rich Hudson, N.Y., this recently renovated townhouse is one of a row with striking garland-adorned oriel bays and a construction date that research shows is a bit later than that usually ascribed. The dwelling at 516 Warren Street last sold in 2021 and, after a stylish renovation by its designer-owner that retained period interior details, it is back on the market.
firefighternation.com
Saratoga Springs (NY) Fire Chief Placed on Paid Leave; Accused of Working for Two Departments
The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y. Feb. 3—SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Joseph Dolan has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into a complaint that he is employed by two fire departments. “It could be for as little as four days,” said James Montagnino, the...
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 30 through February 3.
Lark Street Mercantile in Albany closing after 3 years
Lark Street Mercantile, located at 262 Lark Street in Albany, is set to close after three years in business. Owner Tamara White made the announcement in a Facebook post on February 1.
wamc.org
Shelters of Saratoga backs out of plan to locate emergency shelter at former senior center, rankling mayor
Shelters of Saratoga, a non-profit that operates an emergency homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs, backed out of an agreement today to locate a low-barrier shelter in a former senior center in favor of a new, yet-to-be disclosed location. Shelters of Saratoga, a case-managed shelter that also operates the city’s Code...
Popular Home Goods Chain To Close Saratoga and Pittsfield Stores
A well-known supplier of home goods has announced more stores will be closing in the Capital Region. Last month we heard that Sears Hometown Stores would be closing 3 New York locations, and now another staple on the home goods shopping scene has announced they will be closing 87 more stores nationwide, including 2 more in the Capital Region in Western Massachusetts.
Smithonian
You Can Travel in a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River
If you thought the term “red-carpet treatment” came from Hollywood, think again. The phrase actually began with railroads in the early 1900s, when the New York Central used crimson carpets to direct people boarding its luxurious 20th Century Limited, which it eventually advertised as “the most famous train in the world.”
'Diverse' Snowman Post Lands NY School District In Hot Water
A school district in New York is apologizing after a Facebook post about a snowman sparked allegations of racism.In a now-deleted post on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Greene County’s Coxsackie-Athens Central School District included a photo of three students standing next to a noticeably dirty snowman. The ca…
Update: Abandoned dog located, safe at humane society
After being abandoned, the dog ran straight into the roadway and was struck.
New Thai restaurant opens on Central Ave in Albany
Thai Garden, located at 338 Central Avenue in Albany, is officially open for business. The restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp
All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
Habitat ReStore set to move across the street
The Habitat ReStore in the Capital District is moving across the street! The ReStore will be located at 71 Fuller Road instead of 70 Fuller Road once moving is complete later in the spring.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Shelters of Saratoga Quashes Plans for Homeless Shelter at Senior Center Location
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Shelters of Saratoga has announced it is canceling plans to site its shelter on Williams Street. "We value your trust in us as a homeless services provider in the greater Saratoga area. After hearing the concerns of the community, we've decided not to move forward with a shelter at 5 Williams St.," the organization posted on its social media pages.
Guilderland taqueria closes, food truck still available
Buena Comida, a taqueria located at 1810 Western Avenue in Guilderland, is permanently closed. The owner made the announcement on the Buena Comida Facebook page on Tuesday.
New rustic tavern opens in Fulton County
Slate - A Rustic Tavern recently opened on January 27 in Fulton County. The tavern is located at 2401 Route 10 in Caroga Lake.
The Oldest Town in Berkshire County is Close to 300 Years Old
Berkshire County is a tourist's dream. You probably notice this particularly in the summer season when the traffic in towns like Stockbridge and Great Barrington are bumper to bumper at times. We should take that as a compliment as tourists want to get a piece of the Berkshire action. Attractions like Tanglewood, Monument Mountain, Mount Greylock, Mass Moca, various hiking trails, ski mountains, and more are all reasons why people flock to the Berkshires. Some people love the Berkshires so much that they either move here permanently or purchase a second home here. Who can blame them? Berkshire County has a certain specialness that can't be replicated. Plus, the people here are friendly, welcoming, and community-minded.
Look! What’s Planned For The Old Tobin’s First Prize Site in Colonie [PICS]
The Tobin's First Prize building stood abandoned for years and recently it has been torn down. It took longer than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now we are getting a clearer picture of what that site will become. What is The Plan For the Former Tobin's First Prize...
