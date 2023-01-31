ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Gamble’s Bakery eyed as home for WellNow urgent care center

For More than 40 years, anyone with a reason to walk along Sweet Road in the town of Queensbury would get hit by a sweet, home-baked whiff coming from the bakery at the corner of Sweet and Route 9. Those appropriately decadent smells came from Gamble's Bakery, a family-owned institution now set to close its doors after decades of business.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Syracuse.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
brownstoner.com

A Hudson Row House and Former YWCA With a Stylish Makeover, Yours for $2.1 Million

Situated on the main thoroughfare of architecturally rich Hudson, N.Y., this recently renovated townhouse is one of a row with striking garland-adorned oriel bays and a construction date that research shows is a bit later than that usually ascribed. The dwelling at 516 Warren Street last sold in 2021 and, after a stylish renovation by its designer-owner that retained period interior details, it is back on the market.
HUDSON, NY
104.5 The Team

Popular Home Goods Chain To Close Saratoga and Pittsfield Stores

A well-known supplier of home goods has announced more stores will be closing in the Capital Region. Last month we heard that Sears Hometown Stores would be closing 3 New York locations, and now another staple on the home goods shopping scene has announced they will be closing 87 more stores nationwide, including 2 more in the Capital Region in Western Massachusetts.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Smithonian

You Can Travel in a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River

If you thought the term “red-carpet treatment” came from Hollywood, think again. The phrase actually began with railroads in the early 1900s, when the New York Central used crimson carpets to direct people boarding its luxurious 20th Century Limited, which it eventually advertised as “the most famous train in the world.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp

All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Shelters of Saratoga Quashes Plans for Homeless Shelter at Senior Center Location

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Shelters of Saratoga has announced it is canceling plans to site its shelter on Williams Street. "We value your trust in us as a homeless services provider in the greater Saratoga area. After hearing the concerns of the community, we've decided not to move forward with a shelter at 5 Williams St.," the organization posted on its social media pages.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WSBS

The Oldest Town in Berkshire County is Close to 300 Years Old

Berkshire County is a tourist's dream. You probably notice this particularly in the summer season when the traffic in towns like Stockbridge and Great Barrington are bumper to bumper at times. We should take that as a compliment as tourists want to get a piece of the Berkshire action. Attractions like Tanglewood, Monument Mountain, Mount Greylock, Mass Moca, various hiking trails, ski mountains, and more are all reasons why people flock to the Berkshires. Some people love the Berkshires so much that they either move here permanently or purchase a second home here. Who can blame them? Berkshire County has a certain specialness that can't be replicated. Plus, the people here are friendly, welcoming, and community-minded.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

