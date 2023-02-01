ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Carteret County man accused of malicious torturing own dog

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man has been arrested on multiple counts of animal cruelty. Carteret County deputies arrested Michael Fleming on Tuesday for four counts of felony cruelty to animals and three probation violations. Deputies say the 26-year-old man is accused of malicious torture and cruelty to...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern middle school was put on lockdown after two people were seen walking around one of their buildings, one who appeared to be armed. A faculty member at Grover Fields Middle School saw the two and alerted the school resource officer this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Bond increased for Vanceboro man charged with rape

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bond has been increased for a Vanceboro man after his arrest for a sexual assault in Beaufort County. Michael Jones was nabbed Wednesday for second degree forcible rape and first degree kidnapping. Beaufort County deputies say last Wednesday they received a report of the sexual...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teen charged with threatening school violence in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 13-year-old and charged the individual for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post on social media threatening violence at multiple Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized

Community task force and people in Onslow County meet to discuss child abuse increase. Community task force and people in Onslow County meet to discuss child abuse increase. North Edgecombe High School teacher arrested and charged with sex assault on campus. Updated: 5 hours ago. North Edgecombe High School teacher...
WITN

Two early morning drug raids land Kinston men in jail

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two early morning drug raids ended up with the arrests of two suspected drug dealers here in Eastern Carolina. Kinston police said they wrapped up a three-month drug trafficking investigation with the arrests of Rodney Meadows and Reginald Turner. Meadows was arrested at a home in...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Goyette named as Kinston’s new police chief

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston has a new police chief. City Manager Rhonda Barwick announced late this afternoon that Keith Goyette has been promoted to chief. Goyette has been serving as interim police chief since October when Jenee Spencer retired. She was also an interim chief. Following his swearing-in, he...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

All-way stop coming to Lenoir County intersection

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina intersection is becoming an all-way stop. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the intersection of Highway 55 and 903, east of Seven Springs will be converted next Wednesday. Currently, drivers on Highway 903 must stop at this Lenoir County junction. Signs...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday. This comes as the March 1st deadline for nonprofits to apply for grant funding approaches. Onslow County government says it is actively seeking requests from nonprofits in the community for...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina airport hires new operations manager

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has hired a new airport operations manager. The New Bern airport said that Patrick Manzo held the interim operations manager position and will be stepping into the full-time position. He will be primarily responsible for the airfield, aircraft rescue, and firefighting operations.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Drought Update: Minor improvements for parts of the region

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This morning’s drought monitor update is showing a shift in the right direction. The moderate drought status has been slimmed down to a narrower corridor from Edenton to Columbia southward towards Warsaw and Jacksonville. The rest of Eastern NC maintains an “abnormally dry” designation.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport names new Airport Operations Manager

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) has hired a new Airport Operations Manager. The airport names Patrick Manzo as its new Airport Operations Manager. Manzo has held the interim operations manager position, and will be primarily responsible for Airfield and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF)...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Ayden Founders Day weekend event schedule announced

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Ayden is holding a celebration for it’s birthday event. Ayden was founded 132 years ago, 1891, and so the Town of Ayden Main Street committee has planned a founders event to celebrate. The event will begin Friday, Feb 3, and end Saturday, Feb 4.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Ayden celebrates 132nd birthday with Founders Day Celebration

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Ayden is celebrating it’s 132nd birthday Friday with a celebration downtown this weekend. Ayden’s Founders Day Celebration will feature fun for the entire family. Some of the attractions featured will be a golf tournament, live music and art displays. There will also be...
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Flowers Timber Company named Ag Exporter of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina forestry supply company was recognized for its international exports in 2022. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler recognized Flowers Timber Company of Seven Springs as the 2022 Exporter of the Year. This was announced at the 17th Annual Ag Development Forum, and was hosted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.
SEVEN SPRINGS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy