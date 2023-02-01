Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Carteret County man accused of malicious torturing own dog
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man has been arrested on multiple counts of animal cruelty. Carteret County deputies arrested Michael Fleming on Tuesday for four counts of felony cruelty to animals and three probation violations. Deputies say the 26-year-old man is accused of malicious torture and cruelty to...
WITN
Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern middle school was put on lockdown after two people were seen walking around one of their buildings, one who appeared to be armed. A faculty member at Grover Fields Middle School saw the two and alerted the school resource officer this afternoon.
WITN
Bond increased for Vanceboro man charged with rape
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bond has been increased for a Vanceboro man after his arrest for a sexual assault in Beaufort County. Michael Jones was nabbed Wednesday for second degree forcible rape and first degree kidnapping. Beaufort County deputies say last Wednesday they received a report of the sexual...
WITN
Teen charged with threatening school violence in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 13-year-old and charged the individual for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post on social media threatening violence at multiple Wayne...
WITN
Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized
Community task force and people in Onslow County meet to discuss child abuse increase. Community task force and people in Onslow County meet to discuss child abuse increase. North Edgecombe High School teacher arrested and charged with sex assault on campus. Updated: 5 hours ago. North Edgecombe High School teacher...
WITN
Two early morning drug raids land Kinston men in jail
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two early morning drug raids ended up with the arrests of two suspected drug dealers here in Eastern Carolina. Kinston police said they wrapped up a three-month drug trafficking investigation with the arrests of Rodney Meadows and Reginald Turner. Meadows was arrested at a home in...
WITN
Goyette named as Kinston’s new police chief
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston has a new police chief. City Manager Rhonda Barwick announced late this afternoon that Keith Goyette has been promoted to chief. Goyette has been serving as interim police chief since October when Jenee Spencer retired. She was also an interim chief. Following his swearing-in, he...
WITN
After 20th anniversary of deadly explosion, company gives large donation to Lenoir Co. fire dept.
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - On the heels of the 20th anniversary of the explosion that rocked a Lenoir County community, West Pharmaceutical makes a large donation to a fire department near Kinston. On January 29th, 2003 six workers were killed and nearly 40 hurt in a massive explosion at...
WITN
Man accused of shooting at three Pitt County bail bondsmen gets prison time
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for trying to kill three Pitt County bail bondsmen who barricaded himself in a Goldsboro apartment back in 2021 has gotten a plea deal. Deanta Beamon pleaded guilty Monday in Pitt County to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.
WITN
All-way stop coming to Lenoir County intersection
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina intersection is becoming an all-way stop. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the intersection of Highway 55 and 903, east of Seven Springs will be converted next Wednesday. Currently, drivers on Highway 903 must stop at this Lenoir County junction. Signs...
WITN
Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
WITN
Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday. This comes as the March 1st deadline for nonprofits to apply for grant funding approaches. Onslow County government says it is actively seeking requests from nonprofits in the community for...
WITN
Neuse River bridges replacement project slightly ahead of schedule
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state project to replace two bridges over the Neuse River in Lenoir County is ahead of schedule. Back in August of 2021, the state closed the two bridges on Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange. The bridges, one long one that crossed the...
WITN
Eastern Carolina airport hires new operations manager
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has hired a new airport operations manager. The New Bern airport said that Patrick Manzo held the interim operations manager position and will be stepping into the full-time position. He will be primarily responsible for the airfield, aircraft rescue, and firefighting operations.
WITN
Drought Update: Minor improvements for parts of the region
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This morning’s drought monitor update is showing a shift in the right direction. The moderate drought status has been slimmed down to a narrower corridor from Edenton to Columbia southward towards Warsaw and Jacksonville. The rest of Eastern NC maintains an “abnormally dry” designation.
WITN
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport names new Airport Operations Manager
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) has hired a new Airport Operations Manager. The airport names Patrick Manzo as its new Airport Operations Manager. Manzo has held the interim operations manager position, and will be primarily responsible for Airfield and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF)...
WITN
Ayden Founders Day weekend event schedule announced
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Ayden is holding a celebration for it’s birthday event. Ayden was founded 132 years ago, 1891, and so the Town of Ayden Main Street committee has planned a founders event to celebrate. The event will begin Friday, Feb 3, and end Saturday, Feb 4.
WITN
Ayden celebrates 132nd birthday with Founders Day Celebration
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Ayden is celebrating it’s 132nd birthday Friday with a celebration downtown this weekend. Ayden’s Founders Day Celebration will feature fun for the entire family. Some of the attractions featured will be a golf tournament, live music and art displays. There will also be...
WITN
Flowers Timber Company named Ag Exporter of the Year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina forestry supply company was recognized for its international exports in 2022. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler recognized Flowers Timber Company of Seven Springs as the 2022 Exporter of the Year. This was announced at the 17th Annual Ag Development Forum, and was hosted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.
Comments / 0