Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Video surfaces of Armani Kelly days before he, 2 other rappers disappeared after canceled Detroit show

(CBS DETROIT) - It has been 12 days since anyone has seen Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. Now, a Facebook live video conversation has surfaced where Kelly is seen talking with three men about coming to Detroit only two days before he went missing."I think it has to do with that video," said Lorrie Kemp, Kelly's mother. Kemp said, at one point, the men can be seen arguing about something Kelly said recently online. In that video, Kelly mentioned he was going to pick up "Jugg" before heading to Detroit to meet up with the masked men in the video. "You...
Kodak Black Reacts After Charlamagne Tha God Calls Him The GOAT

Charlamagne Tha God said he looks at Kodak Black in the same light as Kendrick Lamar. Kodak Black expressed joy after Charlamagne Tha God gave him his flowers. During a recent episode of Brilliant Episodes, Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz discussed the legacy of Kodak Black. During the discussion, Charlamagne extended immense praise for the Miami rapper, comparing him to Kendrick Lamar. People undoubtedly felt a way about the comparison but Charlamagne broke down his perspective.
Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him

Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial

50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Tiffany Haddish responds after trolls demand she not be cast in ‘Girls Trip 2’

Tiffany Haddish has a message for Twitter sleuths who don’t want her cast in Girls Trip 2. The woman who rocketed to fame after the debut of the original incarnation of the blockbuster comedy said she’s not “concerned” about what people think. She lost a lot of Hollywood gigs after a woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit against her and comedian Aries Spears. The woman claimed the two comics committed pedophilia against her and her brother when they were kids while filming a cringe-inducing video.
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’

It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors. The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate...
Jhené Aiko Dubs Herself “Nami & Noah’s Mom” While Sharing Stunning Selfies

Besides taking care of her two kids, Aiko has also joined the ranks of Rihanna and Beyoncé after achieving her 20th Gold-certified single in the U.S. Motherhood looks great on Jhené Aiko. Last year, the “While We’re Young” songstress welcomed her and Big Sean’s first child together. The musical couple named their little boy Noah. They’ve loved gushing about him all over social media since his birth.
T.I. & Tiny's 6-Year-Old Daughter Nails Cover of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

T.I. and Tiny's little girl, Heiress Harris, is launching her music career with a bang-up cover of Rihanna's 'Black Panther' anthem "Lift Me Up" ... and Mom and Dad gotta be proud!!!. Heiress -- who's only 6 years old, btw -- dropped her rendition Thursday on IG ... and instantly...
GloRilla Wins Female Rapper of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

GloRilla had her glow up in 2022, and that's why she deserves her flowers as an XXL Awards 2023 winner. Today (Jan. 30), GloRilla was announced as the winner of Female Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. Glo was nominated in this category against Cardi B, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat.

