sheenmagazine.com
AUDIBLE ANNOUNCES NEW ORIGINALS FROM QUEEN LATIFAH, TESSA THOMPSON, CULINARY COLLECTIVE GHETTO GASTRO AND MORE
With a year-round commitment to the amplification of Black creative voices, and as a continued part of their “Hear My Story” Initiative, Audible, the leading creator, and provider of premium audio storytelling, announces a new slate of Audible Originals. Anchoring the collection are performances from entertainment icons and cultural change agents: legendary multihyphenate Queen Latifah, acclaimed actress and producer Tessa Thompson, bestselling author Brit Bennett, and the Bronx-born culinary collective of Ghetto Gastro.
Grammy Awards will honor 50th anniversary of hip-hop with Nelly, GloRilla, Queen Latifah, more
LL Cool J will host a musical segment during the 65th annual Grammy Awards that includes performances to honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Recording Academy said the segment will showcase “the genre’s rich history and continued global influence” with performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
Three The Fine Way: Nia Long, Lauren London & Yung Miami Set Off Swoonami At ’You People’ Premiere
Lauren London, Nia Long, and Yung Miami command the carpet at star-studded 'You People' premiere in Los Angeles
FASHION Magazine |
Everyone Should Know About Getty’s Black History & Culture Collection
By offering no-cost access to tens of thousands of images, the commercial site is on a mission to create a broader and more accurate representation of Black culture — including Black beauty — throughout the decades. From political activists to musical greats, Black trailblazers have challenged the status...
Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Rick Ross, And More Join Upcoming ‘Rock The Bells’ Cruise
Rock The Bells has revealed a stacked lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience, in partnership with Sixthman. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, guests will set sail in November 2023 with some of the culture’s most recognized and established talents. The full lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, and more.More from VIBE.comWatch LL Cool J Accept Key To The City At...
BMF Boos? La La Anthony And Da’Vinci Address Those Pesky Dating Rumors On ‘The Jason Lee Show’
La La Anthony is put on the spot about the rumors she and Da’Vinchi are more than just BMF costars in a brand new interview. We’ve got an exclusive clip from The Jason Lee Show featuring La La Anthony and Da’Vinchi. The two co-stars have sparked dating rumors and Jason finally gets them to dish on their status. Check out the clip below.
Mary J. Blige To Take The Stage At 2023 Grammy Awards
Mary J. Blige has been announced as one of several musicians set to perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is nominated for six awards at this year’s ceremony, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album.More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowMary J. Blige Opens Up About Self-Love And Single Life: "It's Just Me And God"Cardi B Says She Was Fearful Of Submitting "WAP" For GRAMMYs Additional performers have been announced as Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Kim...
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
HipHopDX.com
Jermaine Dupri Takes It Back To The ’80s & ’90s With New ‘Hot Boy’ Hairstyle
Jermaine Dupri made his debut on the music scene just as the ’80s came to an end – and his new hairstyle transports him back to those early days. The So So Def mogul debuted his new “Hot Boy” ‘do on social media on Monday (January 30). “If I ain’t a Hot Boy, then what do you call that?” he asked fans on Twitter alongside images of the new look and matching wardrobe.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Stars As Menacing Music Mogul In Uber Super Bowl Commercial
Diddy has starred as an intimidating music executive in a new Uber commercial that is set to debut at Super Bowl LVII on February 12. In the commercial, the Bad Boy boss communicates via an equally-as-intimidating henchman, who proceeds to inform the Uber executives in their office that “Diddy don’t do jingles.”
blavity.com
Smokey Robinson's Album Title 'Gasms' And Its Colorful Tracklist Ignite Twitter Firestorm: 'Not This Being Real?'
The internet is reacting to Smokey Robinson wildin’ because of the name of his new album, Gasms. Why? Because of “gasms,” not to mention its song titles. Twitter had a field day when music fans saw the nearly 82-year-old’s song titles, which include “How You Make Me Feel,” “I Wanna Know Your Body,” “Roll Around” and the two kickers, “You Fill Me Up” and “I Fit in There.”
blavity.com
Kahlil Greene, Ice Spice, Keith Lee And More Lead TikTok's 2023 Black Visionary Voices List
TikTok has announced the 2023 Black Visionary Voices list, and it contains several movers and shakers who are have been driving content, discussions and more on the app. According to TikTok, the list “honors Black creatives, small business owners and culture disruptors on TikTok who are making an impact in their industries and raising the bar across culture and entertainment. Our honorees reflect backgrounds in beauty, education, fashion, food, music, dance, activism and more.”
Bay News 9
Grammys to include celebration of 50 years of hip hop
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Sunday’s Grammy Awards will feature an all-star celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, the Recording Academy announced Thursday. LL Cool J will introduce the segment and also perform during the tribute, which will be produced and arranged by Questlove, with music provided by The Roots and narrated by Black Thought.
SWV And Xscape Clash And Quibble In ’Queens Of R&B‘: Watch Trailer
SWV and Xscape’s internal strife and external competition come face-to-face as both R&B supergroups take fans behind-the-scenes into their one night only, co-headlining concert. In Bravo’s forthcoming six-part limited series, SWV & Xscape: Queens Of R&B, all seven respective members of these groups prove that a lot can transpire when egos, talent, and unresolved conflict peak simultaneously. More from VIBE.comLaTocha Scott Of Xscape Signs With Motown GospelDiddy Files Entertainment Trademark For 'Diddy + 7' Reality ShowNicci Gilbert Takes Down Tory Lanez Plaques Following Conviction Produced by Mona Scott-Young’s Monami, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George, Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Kandi Burruss, Tameka...
musictimes.com
Dr. Dre ‘The Chronic’ 30th Anniversary: Rapper’s Debut Album Re-released on Streaming Platforms
Last year, many fans were disappointed after Dr. Dre's debut album "The Chronic" was removed from streaming platforms after Snoop Dogg purchased Death Row Records. Today, the record is making a big return for its 30th anniversary. According to BET, the project will be available for streaming again on major...
BET
Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ Returns To Streaming In Honor Of 30th Anniversary
Dr. Dre is continuing to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his solo debut album The Chronic with a re-release of the work. On Wednesday (February 1), the classic LP hit streaming services after it was removed from all major platforms following Snoop Dogg’s purchase of the Death Row Records brand and subsequent pulling of the label’s music from all others.
blavity.com
Sheldon Epps Sets A New Path For Himself With ‘My Own Directions’
Moving on from your dreams is the mindset that many creatives have after being disappointed in their career. But for industry veteran Sheldon Epps, he is still making strides towards making every project shows positive images for the Black community, despite not being recognized for it for quite some time.
'First Public Breakup': Michael B Jordan Addresses Lori Harvey Split On SNL
Michael B. Jordan quipped about his split from Lori Harvey during his 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut.
