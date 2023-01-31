Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
yachatsnews.com
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
KVAL
Egan Warming Center Volunteers exhausted after three nights in a row
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — For three nights in a row, Egan Warming Centers in the Eugene/Springfield area have called on volunteers to help homeless people who need shelter on cold nights. “We get a cold front and all of a sudden we are activated multiple days in a row,...
kezi.com
Another anti-Semitic act occurs in the Thurston community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The community of Thurston is again seeing anti-semitic bags on their streets and sidewalks, making it a second occurrence in less than a month. The bags are filled with corn as a means to weigh them down and contain fliers with anti-semitic messages. Local Thurston resident Andy said that there are different types of contents in each bag, but are all equally shocking and inappropriate.
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
kezi.com
Residents report attacks with pellet guns; Eugene police investigating
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for unknown troublemakers after receiving reports of a pair of attacks involving pellet guns on February 1. According to the Eugene Police Department, the first report of a pellet gun attack came at about 8:42 a.m. on Feb. 1. EPD said a family on Kinsrow Avenue told officers they had discovered their son’s window had been hit by a BB gun overnight. Police said the family told them they had discovered the damage to the window earlier that morning. Unfortunately, police said the family was unable to provide a description of any possible suspect.
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Gov. Kotek's budget omits $60 million project at OSU-Cascades
Gov. Tina Kotek’s proposed 2023-25 budget does not include capital construction funds for OSU-Cascades’ proposed $60 million health and recreation center. The governor's recommended budget, released Tuesday, is a 475-page proposal for how to raise and spend money in Oregon for the two-year budget cycle that begins on July 1.
hh-today.com
Stealing shopping carts: This may stop it
Maybe this is the solution to the shopping cart problem that has plagued Albany and presumably other towns as well. No, I don’t mean the problem of having ninos en la canasta. I mean the problem of people making off with shopping carts and then abandoning them or even dumping them in the nearest creek.
klcc.org
COVID-19 is a preventable disease that should be---prevented
With the Biden administration’s announcement that it will end federal COVID-19 emergency declarations in May, public health agencies everywhere are taking stock. COVID is still very much among us. Last month, more than 15,300 Oregonians were sickened and 92 people died. Lane County Public Health continues to take stock....
kezi.com
Non-profit free speech group puts University of Oregon on list of universities that practice censorship
EUGENE, Ore -- The University of Oregon is known as one of those places that tries to include as much diversity in its student body, faculty, and beliefs as possible. Students like Kaitlyn Henner see this as something positive. It's why she was caught off guard when a non-profit free speech organization gave her University a poor ranking.
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
KTVL
Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene
Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
klcc.org
Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location
An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
kptv.com
Lane County man arrested for hitting his dad in the head with cast-iron pan
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man is accused of hitting his dad in the head with a frying pan during a fight in Mapleton on Monday, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight in the...
kpic
Local breakfast chain feeling the impact of egg price increases
EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
Opinion: Oregonians deserve equal voting rights regardless of party
Kalloch is a board member of All Oregon Votes and is president-elect of the City Club of Eugene. He lives in Eugene. Last spring, I was soundly defeated in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District. In a post-election chat, a fellow candidate told me that “it sounded like you were running a general election campaign.”
University of Oregon loses 1st round as judge allows Portland State professor’s free speech case to proceed
A lawsuit by Portland State University professor Bruce Gilley can proceed against the University of Oregon over his temporary ban last year from the UO’s Twitter account on equity issues, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez denied the UO’s motion to dismiss Gilley’s lawsuit,...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home’s Cedar Shack signs off
Breaker, breaker: Venerable family-operated restaurant closes after more than a half-century. After nearly 58 years serving burgers and milkshakes, the Cedar Shack Drive-In is “over and out.”. According to manager Jan Hufford, the family closed the venerable eatery for the holidays on Dec. 18, 2022, then, in the interim,...
Oregon State baseball will lose important infielder, starting pitcher for season
As the Oregon State baseball team searches for ways to replace a slew of starters and key contributors from last season, it will do so without two potentially important pieces. Jabin Trosky, who was expected to compete for a starting spot in the infield, is scheduled to undergo surgery on...
