Read full article on original website
Related
Gas prices are increasing. Here’s why.
WASHINGTON — Gas prices are on the rise. For the first time in two months, drivers are paying more at the pump. The national average gas price rose 12.3 cent per gallon from a week ago, according to a GasBuddy analysis of more than eleven million price reports from stations all across the country.
KENS 5
The future of gas prices in 2023
2022 was a year of sky-high prices, including gas prices pummeling our pocketbooks. Will gas prices this year will be more of a pinch or punch at the pump?
WCNC
Gas prices surge as inflation eases: What's causing it?
Gas prices are again on the rise, surging nearly $1 per gallon in some places. With inflation starting to ease, what's driving the price increase?
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Why $4 per gallon gas this spring isn’t out of the question
GasBuddy predicts the national average could hit $4 again in a couple of months. The price is up more than 13% nationally over the past month.
ConsumerAffairs
Gas prices are significantly higher at the start of February than they were a month ago
After a nice decline in December that gave motorists a much-needed break, gasoline prices rose sharply in January. The national average price of regular gas is around $3.48 a gallon. A month ago, motorists paid only $3.21 a gallon. The rise has led to fears that fuel prices would resume their march to the all-time highs recorded in June.
Comments / 0