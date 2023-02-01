ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPXI Pittsburgh

Gas prices are increasing. Here’s why.

WASHINGTON — Gas prices are on the rise. For the first time in two months, drivers are paying more at the pump. The national average gas price rose 12.3 cent per gallon from a week ago, according to a GasBuddy analysis of more than eleven million price reports from stations all across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
KENS 5

The future of gas prices in 2023

2022 was a year of sky-high prices, including gas prices pummeling our pocketbooks. Will gas prices this year will be more of a pinch or punch at the pump?
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.

