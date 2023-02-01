Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leadsHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Traffic increase creates need for new signal in ParkerNatasha LovatoParker, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Broncos got a bargain with Sean Payton’s reported salary
The Denver Broncos apparently under-paid for head coach Sean Payton given recent reports of his contract details. Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was recently acquired by the Denver Broncos for a hefty sum, but new reports suggest Denver got a bargain for him. This past week, Payton...
Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton
Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton finalizing deal to become Broncos’ next head coach
The Broncos have won the Sean Payton sweepstakes – but he may not have been their first choice. Denver is sending its 2023 first-round pick and its 2024 second-round pick to the Saints for the Super Bowl winner to become their next head coach, according to ESPN. The Broncos will also receive the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick This comes with NFL Network also reporting that the Broncos made a last-ditch effort on Tuesday to hire 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Denver needed to come up with compensation for Payton because the coach signed a contract extension with New Orleans in 2019 that ran through 2024. Ryans,...
Broncos sent a perfect tweet after Sean Payton trade
The Denver Broncos are getting a new head coach. After firing Nathaniel Hackett with two games remaining in the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos embarked on a lengthy head coach search that ultimately led them to Sean Payton (after a few bumps in the road). Payton has not coached with...
Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos are hoping Sean Payton can fix the major issues they had this past season, and the amount of money they will pay the head coach reflects their confidence in his ability to do just that. As expected, Payton will be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Mike Klis of... The post Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton will return to New Orleans with the Broncos in 2024
How’s this for a long-range forecast? Sean Payton is going to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade that brings multiple draft picks back to the New Orleans Saints, but he won’t have to wait too long to coach against his old team. Payton’s Broncos are scheduled to play an away game at the Caesars Superdome in 2024.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton Joining Broncos, Situation Similar to Where He Left Saints
Denver does not have a long-term solution at quarterback, has traded away future draft capital and may have expensive decisions ahead. That sounds a lot like New Orleans.
9News
How will Denver's hiring of Sean Payton impact Russell Wilson?
DENVER — Sean Payton will become the 19th head coach in Denver Broncos history after the team agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints to acquire the 59-year-old's services. New Orleans will receive Denver's 2023 first round pick (No. 29 overall) as well as a 2024 second...
chatsports.com
Landing Sean Payton was the Broncos best kept secret
It looks like there is going to be a new normal for the Denver Broncos. If the search for a new head coach was any indication, Broncos Country will be in the dark about a lot of things. That’s not a bad thing, just a new thing. We have...
