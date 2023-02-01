Semioli Scores Career-High 22 Points, Including Buzzer-Beating Basket that Forces Overtime for Chatham Girls Hoops in OT Loss

Read full article on original website
tapinto.net
Rahway High School Boys Basketball Celebrates Seniors
RAHWAY, NJ — Despite losing to Scotch Plains-Fanwood on Thursday evening, the mood at the Rahway High School (RHS) boys varsity basketball game was festive, as the team celebrated and acknowledged its three senior players. Those seniors included:. Kyle Hall (#11) Jayden Mitchell (#20) Amir Robinson (#4) On a...
tapinto.net
Union Catholic Girls Wins 9th Straight Title, Wischusen and Kaiser Smash Records at Union County T&F Championships
TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Union Catholic girls continued their remarkable reign of supremacy with the greatest performance in meet history as the Vikings rang up a meet record 122.50 points on the way to a ninth straight title. Also, Jimmy Wischusen and Courtney Kaiser smashed records at Sunday's Union County Track and Field Championships at the Bennett Center.
tapinto.net
HS Basketball: Fair Lawn Falls to Wayne Hills in Overtime
FAIR LAWN, NJ — The Fair Lawn Cutters (13-4) were defeated by the Wayne Hills Patriots (7-9) 58-56 in overtime on Tuesday, January 31. Junior Tim Smith was Fair Lawn’s leading-scorer with 14 points and five rebounds in the loss. Senior Chase Rosenblum added 11 points as the...
tapinto.net
Chargers Girls Varsity Basketball Falls Short Against Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team lost a hard fought game to Highland Park High School on Tuesday, losing 49-45. Spotswood was down 32-28 at the half. The Chargers' comeback was just short in the final two quarters. Highland Park outscored Spotswood 18-17. The loss to a Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division team did not impact the Chargers' first place position in the division.
tapinto.net
Chatham Student-Athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack Sign NCAA Division 1 Letters of Intent
CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham High student-athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack have signed national letters of intent to continue their education and athletic careers at NCAA Division 1 schools. Barry has committed to play baseball at the University of Tampa, Beegle will run cross-country/track for Boston...
tapinto.net
Bloomfield High Football Standout Nathaniel Brown Will Play College Football at Pace University
A strong family support base, coupled with a commitment to academic success, spiritual guidance and a lot of athletic skill has helped Bloomfield High's talented defensive back and wide receiver, Nathaniel Brown, to the next phase of his life. Brown, the youngest of two born to Bridgit Burton Brown and...
tapinto.net
2023 National Signing Day in Warren: Four WHRHS Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent
WARREN, NJ - Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!” said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends. I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level. Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!”
tapinto.net
Hasbrouck Heights' Kroncke and Reyngoudt Sign Letters of Intent
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – It was Signing Day at Hasbrouck Heights High School as Ella Reyngoudt and Natalie Kroncke signed their respective National Letters of Intent to attend and play in college in 2023-24. Reyngoudt will be playing soccer for Drew University in the fall. A three-time Second Team All Division selection for Hasbrouck Heights, Reyngoudt returned to the Lady Aviators lineup after missing all of 2021 with an injury.
tapinto.net
Unknown Male Entered Montville Twp High School Thursday Morning Causing Shelter in Place
MONTVILLE, NJ - Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place on Thursday morning after an unknown male entered the building. "This morning, an unauthorized male entered the high school prior to the start of school," Superintendent Thomas Gorman sent in a district-wide communication. "An administrator confronted the individual who then exited the building. Montville Township Police were notified and the school went into a shelter in place. As a precaution, the Montville Police Department cleared the immediate area this male was seen and a secondary search with the Morris County K-9 unit was brought in to clear the building."
tapinto.net
Just Listed - 37 Cross Gates Road, Madison
Welcome to this timeless beauty, situated behind "The Wall" in Madison's coveted Hill Section. This 5 BR, 3 BA, 3 half BA home has been stunningly designed while maintaining its period-appropriate charm. As soon as you step inside, you are welcomed by a generously sized foyer and a wide center hall. The dining room is adjacent to a custom, gourmet kitchen which features a magnificent Danby marble countertop and backsplash, a large center island, designer lighting, and an eating area. All of this flows seamlessly into the incredible family room which hosts a stone-front wood-burning fireplace, a spectacular bay window with a window seat, and a bar area with a wine refrigerator and custom cabinetry. An inviting, yet, large living room with a gas fireplace, crown molding, and french doors to the screened patio, is the perfect spot for hosting just about any occasion. Off of the living room is a sun-drenched office with custom built-ins and french doors, opening to the bluestone patio, outdoor kitchen, and fire pit. The finished basement is another amazing area to entertain or lounge. Large enough for ping pong and pool table competitions, you might not get your guests to leave. Another "libation station" is perfectly situated on this level. The second floor has 5 BRs and 3 BA. The primary BR has a large custom walk-in closet and custom bathroom. All of this is showcased on nearly an acre of professionally designed landscape.
tapinto.net
Roxbury High School Aviation Student Earns Pilot's License
ROXBURY, NJ – Roxbury High School junior Tyler Benedetto on Wednesday became the first student of the school’s new aviation program to earn a private pilot’s license. Benedetto completed his “check ride” to earn the license, according to Roxbury High School Aviation Instructor Michael Gottfried. Benedetto first flew solo on Sept. 2, 2022.
tapinto.net
Plainfield Residents Make University of Rhode Island Dean's List
KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island announced its Fall 2022 Dean's List, and it includes residents from Plainfield. Lucia Furfaro-Rodriguez and Ben Rosen have fulfilled the requirements to be included on the Dean's List:. Full-time students who have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which...
tapinto.net
Nutley High School Culinary Students Prepare Teachers' Lunch
Wednesday, the NHS culinary students prepared lunch for interested staff members. The meal - soup, sandwich and dessert - was so well-received that it will become a monthly option.
tapinto.net
Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange Receives 2023 Best of Home Care®
Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange Receives 2023 Best of Home Care® – Leader in Experience Award. South Orange – Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange is pleased to announce that it received the distinguished 2023 Best of Home Care–Leader in Experience Award from HCP, the leading firm in experience management for home care. The Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Experience, Homewatch CareGivers is recognized among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program for 9 years in a row.
tapinto.net
Intruder at Montville Township High School in Custody
MONTVILLE, NJ - The unknown male who entered Montville Township High School on Thursday morning is now in custody, according to Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano. On Thursday, Jan. 2, the students and staff at Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place for about two hours after an individual who was not authorized to be in the building was discovered.
tapinto.net
Middlesex County Democratic Organization Chairman Kevin McCabe on the Death of Councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour
METUCHEN, NJ -- Middlesex County Democratic Chairman Kevin P. McCabe issued the following statement regarding the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. I ask everyone to take a moment and remember the Councilwoman and keep her and her family in our prayers. This and other acts of violence have to end. And it must begin with each of us. We should take this moment to be mindful of our neighbors, work together to keep our families safe, and treat each other with civility.”
tapinto.net
Harmon Face Values’ Nationwide Closure Deals a Blow to East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — On Monday morning, the East Brunswick Harmon Face Values store on South Avenue was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed...
tapinto.net
East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9
EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
tapinto.net
Sayreville Councilwoman’s Neighbors Stunned, Scared at Her Death
SAYREVILLE, NJ — The La Mer housing development is ordinarily a quiet bedroom community. It's a place where people return from work at the end of a long day, pull their cars into a garage, and don't reappear again until the next morning. However, on the night of Feb....
tapinto.net
Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
