Interior: $580M headed to 15 tribes to fulfill water rights
WASHINGTON — Fifteen Native American tribes will get a total of $580 million in federal money this year for water rights settlements, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The money will help carry out the agreements that define the tribes' rights to water from rivers and other sources and pay...
NC bills targeting LGBTQ kids latest in national culture war
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two bills filed by Republican state legislators this week targeting LGBTQ children are part of a broader culture-war trend in statehouses around the country. More than 200 anti-LGBTQ bills have been filed nationwide so far this year, including some similar to the bills filed here in North Carolina, according to advocates for the LGBTQ community.
Texas power woes linger as New England girds for deep freeze
Rising temperatures offered some hope Friday for frustrated Texans days after they lost power — and in many cases heat — in a deadly winter storm, while a new wave of frigid weather rolling into the Northeast led communities to close schools and open warming centers. Wind chills...
Duke scholars: It may be too late for TikTok ban to be effective
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, joined the chorus Thursday of voices calling for a ban on the TikTok app. Use of the short-video app created by a Chinese company is already banned in North Carolina on any devices owned by the state or those given to state employees for their work. The governor’s office says cybersecurity professionals have identified security risks with it.
Sorry, not sorry: Some 1/6 rioters change tune after apology
WASHINGTON — Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake." Less than a year later, Evans is...
DMV targets hiring, technology to shorten wait for driver's licenses
A driver's license is the ticket to freedom for teens and busy parents alike. Yet, the wait to get one in North Carolina continues to drag on. 5 On Your Side looked at available appointments and found fewer than a dozen offices in the state have open appointments in February. That’s similar to when we last checked in November.
Nebraska lawmakers put off vote on 'heartbeat' abortion ban
LINCOLN, NEB. — The Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee took nearly eight hours of testimony Wednesday before adjourning without a vote on whether to advance a bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women know they’re pregnant. Hundreds of people crowded the...
New business creation in NC off to sizzling start in 2023, says Secretary of State
RALEIGH – A slowing economy hindered by high inflation and the prospects of a recession later this year is not deterring entrepreneurs in North Carolina with new business creation setting a record in January. So says the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office. Nearly 16,000 new business filings...
N. Carolina bill would ban treatment for transgender minors
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has joined a growing list of states considering bans on gender-affirming medical procedures for transgender minors. A bill filed late Wednesday in the state House would ban hormone treatments and surgeries for anyone younger than 18 and make it illegal for medical professionals to help a minor “present or appear in a manner that is inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
Vessel strike blamed for humpback whale's death in New York
LIDO BEACH, N.Y. — A humpback whale that washed ashore on a New York beach this week was likely killed by a vessel, federal authorities said Wednesday. A necropsy will determine the exact cause of death for the whale, a male named Luna that was more than 40 years old and had been tracked by marine biologists for decades, said officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Editorial: Rhetoric doesn't match reality in the N.C. legislature
CBC Editorial: Thursday, Feb . 2, 2023; editorial #8824. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Slogans are easy and are vehicles to mask reality. Just examine North Carolina state Senate Leader Phil Berger’s oration to open the 2023 session of the General Assembly. BERGER’S SLOGANEERING: “We...
Michigan man says son, 6, ordered $1K in food from Grubhub
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. — A Michigan man says he was left with a $1,000 bill after his 6-year-old son ordered a virtual smorgasbord of food from several restaurants last weekend, leading to a string of unexpected deliveries — and maybe a starring role in an ad campaign. Keith...
North Carolina Medicaid director Dave Richard to retire
RALEIGH, N.C. — The official who oversaw the conversion of North Carolina’s Medicaid agency to managed care will retire from state government at the end of the month, the state health department said on Thursday. Dave Richard, the deputy secretary for Medicaid for the last eight years, guided...
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
Wilson County farmer's 'goat grams' add eastern NC feel to Valentine's Day
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. — One woman is introducing a new way to celebrate Valentine's Day, putting an eastern North Carolina spin on things. Instead of bringing flowers, why not show love to your Valentine with a goat visit this year!. Sarah Ratley, the owner of Painted Farmer, said goat...
NC committee passes bill to restrict teaching on gender, sexuality
A key state Senate committee passed a bill Wednesday that would limit the discussion of gender and sexuality in elementary schools. A key state Senate committee passed a bill Wednesday that would limit the discussion of gender and sexuality in elementary schools. Reporter: Laura LeslieWeb Editor: Ryan BisesiPhotographer: Josie Zimmer.
Bill limiting LGBTQ discussion in schools filed again in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Proposed legislation limiting the discussion of gender and sexuality in elementary schools, and pushing teachers to tell parents when a student of any age questions their own sexuality, was refiled Tuesday in North Carolina, setting the stage for another culture war battle. Republicans' so-called Parents’ Bill...
Kentucky first to offer Northeast Guilford freshman Aaryn Tate
McLeansville, N.C. — Northeast Guilford High School freshman Aaryn Tate has reported an offer from the University of Kentucky. It is the first verbal offer for the class of 2026 athlete. Tate is listed at 5-foot-10. Tate shared the news to his Twitter account last night. Tate does not...
