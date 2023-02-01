ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TAPinto.net

Expanded Recall; Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Recalled Due to Presence of Benzene

The recall for Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 has been expanded, announced Edgewell Personal Care Company. One additional batch has been added to the original recall announced on July 29, 2022, stated the company. A review found that some samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene. While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, stated the FDA. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the...
NEWS10 ABC

Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
shefinds

These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!

A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
Well+Good

These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists

Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
FLORIDA STATE
George J. Ziogas

Do Antibacterial Wipes and Hand Sanitizers Kill More Germs than Soap?

With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, people became hyperaware of avoiding “germs,” viruses, and bacteria that cause illness. To protect themselves, some washed their hands with plain soap while others switched to antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers. But are antibacterial formulations more effective than soap for keeping germs at bay? The answer might surprise you.
StyleCaster

This Brand-New Prescription Eye Serum Contains Tretinoin & Smooths Wrinkles ‘In No Time’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s easy enough to cover up dark under-eye circles with a dab of concealer. However, minimizing the appearance of wrinkles can be a challenge, especially when it comes to the under-eye area. The most common treatments to smooth wrinkles are fillers, peels, lasers, Botox and even lower eyelid surgery. Now, there’s nothing wrong with the above when it comes to achieving a smoother complexion, but there’s really no need to opt for expensive cosmetic procedures when there are prescription eye...
Well+Good

One Shopper Says Calls This Serum ‘Botox in a Bottle’ for Her 60-Year-Old Skin—And It’s Finally Back in Stock

When Merit Beauty—the brand that’s pretty much synonymous with gorgeous, minimalist makeup—dropped its first-ever skin-care product last fall, the no-makeup makeup girlies (myself included) went nuts. Because like the name suggests, the Great Skin Serum ($38), is actually glow-y, lit-from-within skin in a bottle. It hydrates, plumps, and preps skin for a smooth makeup application.
KRON4

Best tea tree oil shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Tea tree oil, known for its range of health and beauty benefits, is particularly loved for its cleansing, antiseptic and moisturizing qualities. These make it a popular choice for specialty shampoos designed to cleanse, clarify and hydrate your scalp and hair.
Harper's Bazaar

The Expert Guide to Tea Tree Oil For Hair

If just reading about tea tree oil makes you suddenly smell it, I get it. Tea tree oil is powerful, and I'm not just talking about the fresh, herbal scent. Tea tree oil has been utilized medicinally in Australia for over a century and is revered for its ability to reduce scalp inflammation and dryness.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jot Beat

The Dark Side of Gel Manicures: Study Finds Link to Skin Cancer Risk

A recent study published in Nature Communications has raised concerns about the safety of UV nail dryers used in salons. The study, conducted by researchers from the University of California San Diego and the University of Pittsburgh, tested UV-emitting devices on cell lines from humans and mice and found that radiation from these devices can cause DNA damage and permanent mutations in human cells, potentially increasing the risk of skin cancer.
MedicalXpress

Hairdressers of color exposed to 'concerning' mix of unknown chemicals: Study

Black and Hispanic hairdressers are exposed to a complex mixture of chemicals, many of them unknown, potentially hazardous, and undisclosed on product labels, Johns Hopkins University researchers found. The new study is the first to apply an advanced screening technique used to identify chemicals in food and wastewater to assess...
MyStateline.com

Best moisturizing body wash

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Combating dry skin in the winter months is no small feat, and hunting for the perfect products to maintain glowy, moisturized skin can be even harder. While lotions and serums are great for reviving dry skin, picking the right hydrating body wash is an easy way to incorporate daily moisturizing into your skin care routine.
Family Handyman

How to Prevent Rust Spots in Your Shower from Shaving Cream Cans

Shampoo bottles, body wash pumps and shaving cream cans: these personal hygiene products usually live conveniently in our showers. But unfortunately, they can leave unsightly residue on the porcelain, posing yet another frustrating bathroom cleaning challenge. In particular, shaving cream cans often leave rust rings, since their aluminum or steel...

