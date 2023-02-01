Read full article on original website
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, Memphis Grizzles' Dillion Brooks ejected after fight
Things turned ugly during the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies game on Thursday.
Former Miami Heat Nemesis Danny Green Expected To Make Return Tonight For Memphis Grizzlies
Green hasn't played since May 12, 2022 against the Heat
FOX Sports
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Yardbarker
RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat's late comeback
RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Barrett made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to record a bounce-back performance after he was...
Two players ejected as reeling Grizzlies lose to Cavaliers
Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected following a skirmish in the third quarter. The Grizzlies went on to lose for the seventh time in eight games. Related stories: Box score: Cavaliers 128, Grizzlies 113 Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. make NBA All-Star team Ja has the ‘holy grail': How Nike and Morant created signature Ja 1 sneakers Grizzlies Insider: Time for a Memphis Grizzlies vibe check. Everything good?
FOX Sports
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Suns’ Devin Booker not named a 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserve
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was not selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game taking place on Feb. 19. It would have marked Booker’s fourth-straight All-Star appearance and fourth overall as a pro. While he missed out on being named a reserve, he could still potentially...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert (hamstring) ruled out Thursday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert (right hamstring soreness) is out Thursday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert has been downgraded from questionable after being a late addition to the injury report on Thursday. There will be more bench minutes available for Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, and Lamar Stevens. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro could also take on larger roles without LeVert.
Altercation Stories Cavs’ Win vs. Ja Morant’s Grizzlies
During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-113. The emerging storyline wasn’t about the game’s outcome or a particular moment relating to basketball. Instead, Donovan Mitchell retaliating for Dillon Brooks striking him in the groin is what will steal headlines. “That’s just...
Yardbarker
Darius Garland Goes For 32-Points In Resilient Win Over The Grizzlies
The Cavs needed to find some sort of spark. They had been playing monotone basketball since the start of the year and were down after losing to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. A spark is exactly what they got after Donovan Mitchell and Dillion Brooks were ejected after a scuffle.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Grizzlies
The Cavaliers wrap up their three-game homestand on Thursday night, welcoming the Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a nationally-televised affair. The Wine and Gold are coming off a tough loss on Tuesday night, dropping a home heartbreaker to the Heat. Cleveland played a solid all-around game –...
Yardbarker
Caris LeVert Questionable Ahead Of Cavs' Matchup With Grizzlies
Cleveland Cavaliers swing man Caris LeVert is listed as questionable on the team's official injury report ahead of the Cavs Thursday night contest with the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert's status us up in the air as he deals with right hamstring soreness. Dylan Windler is also listed as OUT with a right ankle sprain and hasn't played in a game this season.
Jokic, Murray Power Nuggets To Win vs. Warriors
During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 134-117 behind 33 points from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic’s 17th triple-double. A smile spread across Murray’s face when he was asked if this might be the most confident he has ever been. It wasn’t really necessary to say anything else.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 30: Luka Doncic Dropped 53 Points in Return from Injury
Doncic accounted for 47.8 percent of the Mavericks’ scoring Monday night.
NBA
Grizzlies’ home winning streak ends against Trail Blazers
The Memphis Grizzlies (32-19) fell to the Portland Trail Blazers (25-26) 122-112 Wednesday at FedExForum, ending the team’s season-high eight-game home winning streak. Damian Lillard recorded 42 points and 10 assists, and Anfernee Simons added 26 points for Portland, which outscored Memphis 38-22 in the fourth quarter to earn its fourth win in the last five games and end its eight-game road losing streak.
