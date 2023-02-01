ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Sports

Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat's late comeback

RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Barrett made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to record a bounce-back performance after he was...
The Daily Memphian

Two players ejected as reeling Grizzlies lose to Cavaliers

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected following a skirmish in the third quarter. The Grizzlies went on to lose for the seventh time in eight games.  Related stories: Box score: Cavaliers 128, Grizzlies 113 Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. make NBA All-Star team Ja has the ‘holy grail': How Nike and Morant created signature Ja 1 sneakers Grizzlies Insider: Time for a Memphis Grizzlies vibe check. Everything good?
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert (hamstring) ruled out Thursday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert (right hamstring soreness) is out Thursday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert has been downgraded from questionable after being a late addition to the injury report on Thursday. There will be more bench minutes available for Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, and Lamar Stevens. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro could also take on larger roles without LeVert.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA Analysis Network

Altercation Stories Cavs’ Win vs. Ja Morant’s Grizzlies

During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-113. The emerging storyline wasn’t about the game’s outcome or a particular moment relating to basketball. Instead, Donovan Mitchell retaliating for Dillon Brooks striking him in the groin is what will steal headlines. “That’s just...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Grizzlies

The Cavaliers wrap up their three-game homestand on Thursday night, welcoming the Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a nationally-televised affair. The Wine and Gold are coming off a tough loss on Tuesday night, dropping a home heartbreaker to the Heat. Cleveland played a solid all-around game –...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Caris LeVert Questionable Ahead Of Cavs' Matchup With Grizzlies

Cleveland Cavaliers swing man Caris LeVert is listed as questionable on the team's official injury report ahead of the Cavs Thursday night contest with the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert's status us up in the air as he deals with right hamstring soreness. Dylan Windler is also listed as OUT with a right ankle sprain and hasn't played in a game this season.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA Analysis Network

Jokic, Murray Power Nuggets To Win vs. Warriors

During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 134-117 behind 33 points from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic’s 17th triple-double. A smile spread across Murray’s face when he was asked if this might be the most confident he has ever been. It wasn’t really necessary to say anything else.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Grizzlies’ home winning streak ends against Trail Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-19) fell to the Portland Trail Blazers (25-26) 122-112 Wednesday at FedExForum, ending the team’s season-high eight-game home winning streak. Damian Lillard recorded 42 points and 10 assists, and Anfernee Simons added 26 points for Portland, which outscored Memphis 38-22 in the fourth quarter to earn its fourth win in the last five games and end its eight-game road losing streak.
MEMPHIS, TN

