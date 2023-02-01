The Hawkeyes are in the midst of a homestretch and find a way to win against second place Northwestern 86-70. Iowa will get a couple of days off before returning back to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday where they'll take on Illinois in front of a sold out crowd. Before we look ahead, let's visit some of the first impressions following the game.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO