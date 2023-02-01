Read full article on original website
National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Sofar Sounds Columbus transforms everyday spaces into unique live-music venues for publicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Too close for comfort: West Jefferson strains past North Lewisburg Triad
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Jefferson passed in a 53-50 victory at North Lewisburg Triad's expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 55-51 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.
Johnstown slides past Pataskala Watkins Memorial in fretful clash
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Johnstown nabbed it to nudge past Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown played in a 50-40 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Jackson works extra shift to take care of Pomeroy Meigs in OT classic
Jackson topped Pomeroy Meigs in a 39-37 overtime thriller at Pomeroy Meigs High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Jackson and Pomeroy Meigs played in a 60-42 game on February 3, 2021. For results, click here.
Worthington Christian engulfs Gahanna Columbus Academy in point barrage
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Worthington Christian's performance in a 67-33 destruction of Gahanna Columbus Academy at Gahanna Columbus Academy on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Worthington...
Zanesville Maysville delivers smashing punch to stump Duncan Falls Philo
Zanesville Maysville delivered all the smoke to disorient Duncan Falls Philo and flew away with a 78-41 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Zanesville Maysville opened with a 24-12 advantage over Duncan Falls Philo through the first quarter.
Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica
Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
McDermott Northwest delivers heart-wrenching defeat to South Webster
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win McDermott Northwest chalked up in tripping South Webster 57-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, South Webster and McDermott Northwest squared off with February 1, 2022 at McDermott Northwest High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Johnstown trips Pataskala Watkins Memorial in tenacious tussle
Johnstown finally found a way to top Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 24, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Hebron Lakewood . For results, click here. Johnstown took on Newark Licking Valley on January 24 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For more, click here.
Storm warning: Upper Arlington unleashes full fury on Galloway Westland
Upper Arlington recorded a big victory over Galloway Westland 75-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 17, Galloway Westland faced off against Dublin Scioto . Click here for a recap. Upper Arlington took on Marysville on January 21 at Upper Arlington High School. For results, click here.
Wheelersburg mauls Oak Hill in strong effort
Wheelersburg scored early and often to roll over Oak Hill 64-44 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Wheelersburg and Oak Hill faced off on February 1, 2022 at Oak Hill High School. For more, click here.
Sunbury Big Walnut staggers Caledonia River Valley with resounding performance
Sunbury Big Walnut dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-34 win over Caledonia River Valley on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville South . For more, click here. Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Pleasant on January 20 at Marion Pleasant High School. For a full recap, click here.
Powerhouse performance: New Lexington roars to big win over Zanesville Maysville
New Lexington's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Zanesville Maysville 67-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. New Lexington moved in front of Zanesville Maysville 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
Centerburg slides past Cardington-Lincoln in fretful clash
Centerburg derailed Cardington-Lincoln's hopes after a 47-41 verdict on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg squared off with January 12, 2022 at Centerburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Centerburg records thin win against Pleasant
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Centerburg wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 52-49 over Pleasant in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Centerburg and Pleasant squared off with January 25, 2022 at Pleasant High School last season. For more,...
McArthur Vinton County dances past The Plains Athens
Riding a wave of production, McArthur Vinton County surfed over The Plains Athens 58-48 in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. McArthur Vinton County opened with a 15-11 advantage over The Plains Athens through the first quarter.
Johnstown Northridge earns solid win over Granville
Johnstown Northridge knocked off Granville 44-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Granville and Johnstown Northridge played in a 39-36 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Columbus Mifflin squeaks past Columbus Linden-Mckinley in tight tilt
Mighty close, mighty fine, Columbus Mifflin wore a victory shine after clipping Columbus Linden-Mckinley 54-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Mifflin played in a 61-41 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
Caldwell handles stress test to best Sarahsville Shenandoah
Caldwell swapped jabs before dispatching Sarahsville Shenandoah 60-52 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Caldwell and Sarahsville Shenandoah squared off with December 14, 2021 at Caldwell High School last season. For more, click here.
Two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio. Ohio State Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it. Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.
Westerville South rains down on Reynoldsburg
Westerville South collected a solid win over Reynoldsburg in a 66-50 verdict on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Westerville South faced off against Westerville North. Click here for a recap.
