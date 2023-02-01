Read full article on original website
Jonesboro, Ga.- The special election for Clayton County Sheriff takes place Tues., March 21. On another Tuesday evening a few months before election day a candidate forum took place inside Tabernacle of Praise Church International on Tara Boulevard. A long table was on a stage inside the church sanctuary with a large video monitor advertising […] The post To be or not to be: Clayton County Sheriff forum brings candidates to the floor appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
A motion to dismiss decades-old murder charges against Black sharecropper Clarence Henderson is scheduled to be heard in open court in West Georgia on March 2. It comes more than seven decades after police arrested Henderson, setting the Black sharecropper on a years’ long journey through the Jim Crow justice system of segregation-era Georgia.
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice names Teacher of Year
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.
Defendant in Young Thug RICO trial accused of stabbing another inmate
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christian Eppinger, one of several defendants in the Young Thug gang-related and racketeering trial, stabbed another inmate on Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. According to an incident report, Eppinger stabbed Demarcus Bussey with a “handmade weapon,” or a shank. Bussey...
Georgia NAACP demands Fulton County Sheriff’s Office disband SCORPION Unit
Morehouse student filmmakers pay tribute to Dr. King in new video. The voice of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. echoes through a short film produced by Morehouse College students. $30 million in federal grants to improve Atlanta roads for pedestrians, cyclists. Updated: 7 hours ago. Atlanta will receive $30 million...
Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Family calls for additional video to be released after Clayton County inmate death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is demanding transparency and cell phone video be released following the death of a Clayton County inmate in November. Clayton County Jail video was released earlier this week. The video from inside the jail shows some of Terry Thurmond’s final moments.
DeKalb County removes debris from blighted area
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County removed debris from the blighted property at 2623 Old Wesley Chapel Rd. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The DeKalb County Code Compliance Administration led the clearing. In Georgia law, a blighted area is “conducive to ill health, transmission of disease, infant mortality,...
Young Thug Update: Sheriff Says 3 YSL Co-Defendants Stabbed Inmate In Jail
Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blaylock and Rodalius Ryan are accused of a jailhouse stabbing. Three of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius...
Clayton County chairman former secretary makes first appearance on threat charges
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired secretary of the Clayton County commission chairman says she feels betrayed by her old boss. The GBI filed warrants against Katrina Holloway for allegedly making false statements and filing a false police report. The GBI says Holloway sent a threatening letter to chairman Turner...
Holloway granted bond; Franklin takes to cameras
10:18 p.m.: CORRECTION: CLARIFIES that Franklin repaid the county for some travel funds; ADDS Brandon Turner does not report directly to Jeff Turner. Katrina Holloway, former Clayton County assistant to Chairman Jeff Turner, has been granted bond after making her first appearance via Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 31. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Holloway with one count each of false statements and making false reports.
Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
Former DeKalb Superintendent Crawford Lewis dies at 68
Lewis worked in the district for 33 years before he was fired amid a criminal probe.
Sheriff candidates forum Tuesday, 7 p.m.
(L-R: Dwayne Fabian, Levon Allen, Chris Storey, Clarence Cox, Terry Evans) Several local political groups have banded together to present a public forum for candidates running in the March 21 special election for Clayton County sheriff. The event will take place this Tuesday, January 31 at 7 p.m.at Tabernacle of...
1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended in Cobb County. It happened at a home on Robertwood Drive near Pine Grove Drive in Powder Springs. Several police cruisers were outside the home for hours overnight. The scene has since cleared, and roads are back open...
Child hit by bus in Decatur, DeKalb County police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A child is in the hospital after his leg was run over by a school bus in Decatur, according to officials with the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to the scene at Brown Drive around 7 a.m. Police said the child was struck after he ran into the street. While running, the child slipped and fell while the bus was approaching.
Wife of former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. dies
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
DeKalb DA announces recusal as GBI reveals more evidence from officer-involved shooting
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced that her office is voluntarily recusing itself from the officer-involved shooting case that occurred on Jan. 18 at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in unincorporated DeKalb County. “This becomes the first officer-involved shooting case that this office has...
