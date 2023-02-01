ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Montana State officially adds 5 recruits on National Signing Day

BOZEMAN — Montana State added to its 2022-23 football recruiting class Wednesday with the announcement of two transfers and three high school student-athletes. Wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. from Washington and linebacker Cole Bullock from College of the Canyons each arrived at MSU for the start of the spring semester. Running back Colson Coon (Sheridan, Wyoming), defensive back Tayden Gray (Arlington, Texas) and defensive lineman Ryder Trujillo (Los Alamitos, California) round out the prep portion of MSU’s class.
406mtsports.com

Montana State gets commitment from 3-star prospect Ryder Trujillo

BOZEMAN — A three-star football recruit has committed to Montana State. Ryder Trujillo, a defensive lineman from Southern California, announced his decision on Monday, two days before National Signing Day. MSU was one of two Division I programs to offer him a full-ride scholarship, he said. He chose the Football Championship Subdivision school over Nevada, which plays one level higher in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz cruise to third straight win at Northern Colorado

Winning on the road has become a habit for the Montana women's basketball team. The Lady Griz started fast and stayed in front in posting a 78-61 victory over Northern Colorado Thursday in front of a sparse crowd in Greeley, Colorado. It marked Montana's third straight Big Sky Conference road triumph as the team improved to 7-4 (11-11 overall).
247Sports

'Like my big bro, for real': four-star Texas 2024 WR Baesa inspired to ASU pledge by Samples

National Signing Day 2023 had not even ended before Arizona State picked up a commitment from a four-star wide receiver out of Texas, its first member of the class. Elijah Baesa, the No. 48 overall wide receiver and No. 58 prospect in the state at Mesquite High School, announced his decision just about an hour after ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham finished talking with members of the Valley Athletic Booster Club at Sun Devil Stadium to discuss the program's 2023 haul.
406mtsports.com

Montana State names Jenni Houk associate head volleyball coach

BOZEMAN — Jenni Houk, who recently completed her fifth season as an assistant volleyball coach at the University of Minnesota, will join husband Matt Houk and assistant coach Taylor Els on the Montana State sideline as associate head coach for MSU volleyball. Jenni Houk brings a wealth of volleyball...
txktoday.com

Seven Texas High Students Signed on National Signing Day

Seven Texas High School athletes committed to colleges nationwide on National Signing Day. Each athlete signed a letter of intent during ceremonies on Wednesday, February 1, at 9:30 a.m. in the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility Practice Field. Athletes signing include:. Football:. Briley Barron (San Diego State University – San...
406mtsports.com

Help us pick the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month

The opportunity is here to ask for your help in recognizing some of Montana's most extraordinary athletes. Each month, we choose the top male and female athletes in the state to honor as the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month, but we want to hear from you first.
406mtsports.com

Montana State cancels MSU Invitational giant slalom races

BOZEMAN — Due to inclement weather and snow conditions, the MSU Invitational giant slalom races scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled, Montana State announced Tuesday night. With the most recent weather hitting the Gallatin Valley and surrounding mountains, bad snow conditions halted the MSU Invite after the women's giant...
406mtsports.com

Bozeman wrestler Kaitlyn Thorn offseason work paying dividends in sophomore campaign

BOZEMAN — Kaitlyn Thorn walked off the mat frustrated, resenting the fact that she didn’t perform to her standards in the season-opening match. Despite an offseason filled with consistent progress, the Bozeman sophomore dropped the opening match of the Flathead Girls Invitational Tournament to Butte’s Mattie Stepan by an 8-5 decision. Thorn knew she could have beat Stepan without some costly mistakes.
406mtsports.com

Flint Rasmussen’s next stage: Montanan to switch PBR roles

PUEBLO, Colo. — Legendary Montana bull riding and rodeo clown Flint Rasmussen will soon be sporting a different look at the arena. Rasmussen, the official entertainer of Professional Bull Riders since 2006, has announced he will retire from his on-the-dirt role at the end of the 2023 Unleash The Beast season. Rasmussen will join the sport’s television broadcast as a commentator for the PBR Team Series season that begins later this year.
KCEN

Winter weather disrupts Central Texas high school basketball

WACO, Texas — Winter weather and icy road conditions have disrupted what was going to be a jam-packed Tuesday night in Central Texas high school basketball. Schools from all over the area were forced to push back games to later in the week after many school districts cancelled school for Tuesday.
blufftonsun.com

Things are big in Texas, including its list of great golfers

I love the history of golf. I have been following the game for more than 60 years. After the recent passing of Kathy Whitworth, the winningest player of all time, in December, and knowing she was from Texas, I started to notice the the state of Texas had and still has some of the greatest golfers of all time.
US105

The 5 Greatest Guitarists EVER Born or Bred in Texas

Try and guess who you think makes the TOP of this list of Texas guitar greats. The Lone Star State has produced some of the most iconic and influential guitarists in the history of music. Luckily, guitarworld.com took their loving time and compiled a list to prove just that. Check...
