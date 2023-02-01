Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whole Foods Market Opens First Location In MontanaBryan DijkhuizenMontana State
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
406mtsports.com
Montana State officially adds 5 recruits on National Signing Day
BOZEMAN — Montana State added to its 2022-23 football recruiting class Wednesday with the announcement of two transfers and three high school student-athletes. Wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. from Washington and linebacker Cole Bullock from College of the Canyons each arrived at MSU for the start of the spring semester. Running back Colson Coon (Sheridan, Wyoming), defensive back Tayden Gray (Arlington, Texas) and defensive lineman Ryder Trujillo (Los Alamitos, California) round out the prep portion of MSU’s class.
406mtsports.com
Northern Arizona hands Montana State women their worst Big Sky loss in 10 years
BOZEMAN — Tricia Binford hasn’t suffered many Big Sky Conference losses in her 17 seasons as Montana State head women’s basketball coach. She barely knows how it feels to suffer a blowout defeat to a Big Sky team. Thursday’s game at Northern Arizona provided a painful reminder...
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets commitment from 3-star prospect Ryder Trujillo
BOZEMAN — A three-star football recruit has committed to Montana State. Ryder Trujillo, a defensive lineman from Southern California, announced his decision on Monday, two days before National Signing Day. MSU was one of two Division I programs to offer him a full-ride scholarship, he said. He chose the Football Championship Subdivision school over Nevada, which plays one level higher in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
406mtsports.com
Great Osobor hits game winner for Montana State men, avoiding bad loss to Northern Arizona
BOZEMAN — Basketball is one of those weird sports where 3.6 seconds is an eternity. It was very nearly the amount of time Jalen Cone needed. The speedy Northern Arizona point guard raced the length of the court and went virtually unchallenged on his way to the hoop. But his layup both missed and was not out of his hands in time anyway.
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz cruise to third straight win at Northern Colorado
Winning on the road has become a habit for the Montana women's basketball team. The Lady Griz started fast and stayed in front in posting a 78-61 victory over Northern Colorado Thursday in front of a sparse crowd in Greeley, Colorado. It marked Montana's third straight Big Sky Conference road triumph as the team improved to 7-4 (11-11 overall).
'Like my big bro, for real': four-star Texas 2024 WR Baesa inspired to ASU pledge by Samples
National Signing Day 2023 had not even ended before Arizona State picked up a commitment from a four-star wide receiver out of Texas, its first member of the class. Elijah Baesa, the No. 48 overall wide receiver and No. 58 prospect in the state at Mesquite High School, announced his decision just about an hour after ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham finished talking with members of the Valley Athletic Booster Club at Sun Devil Stadium to discuss the program's 2023 haul.
406mtsports.com
Montana State names Jenni Houk associate head volleyball coach
BOZEMAN — Jenni Houk, who recently completed her fifth season as an assistant volleyball coach at the University of Minnesota, will join husband Matt Houk and assistant coach Taylor Els on the Montana State sideline as associate head coach for MSU volleyball. Jenni Houk brings a wealth of volleyball...
txktoday.com
Seven Texas High Students Signed on National Signing Day
Seven Texas High School athletes committed to colleges nationwide on National Signing Day. Each athlete signed a letter of intent during ceremonies on Wednesday, February 1, at 9:30 a.m. in the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility Practice Field. Athletes signing include:. Football:. Briley Barron (San Diego State University – San...
406mtsports.com
Three Forks announces softball coach for inaugural season
BILLINGS — Three Forks announced the hiring of the first softball coach in school history Wednesday evening. Clay Feliciano will lead the Wolves through their inaugural season according to a post on Instagram.
406mtsports.com
Help us pick the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month
The opportunity is here to ask for your help in recognizing some of Montana's most extraordinary athletes. Each month, we choose the top male and female athletes in the state to honor as the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month, but we want to hear from you first.
406mtsports.com
Recent surge evidence of Lockwood boys basketball 'starting to play five players as one'
BILLINGS — Lockwood boys basketball coach Bobby Anderson sat in a stairwell in a Billings Central hallway just outside the Ralph Nelles Activities Center and dissected his team’s loss to the Rams. It was the little things — lack of rebounding, losing the loose-ball battles, for example —...
406mtsports.com
Montana State cancels MSU Invitational giant slalom races
BOZEMAN — Due to inclement weather and snow conditions, the MSU Invitational giant slalom races scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled, Montana State announced Tuesday night. With the most recent weather hitting the Gallatin Valley and surrounding mountains, bad snow conditions halted the MSU Invite after the women's giant...
406mtsports.com
Bozeman wrestler Kaitlyn Thorn offseason work paying dividends in sophomore campaign
BOZEMAN — Kaitlyn Thorn walked off the mat frustrated, resenting the fact that she didn’t perform to her standards in the season-opening match. Despite an offseason filled with consistent progress, the Bozeman sophomore dropped the opening match of the Flathead Girls Invitational Tournament to Butte’s Mattie Stepan by an 8-5 decision. Thorn knew she could have beat Stepan without some costly mistakes.
406mtsports.com
Flint Rasmussen’s next stage: Montanan to switch PBR roles
PUEBLO, Colo. — Legendary Montana bull riding and rodeo clown Flint Rasmussen will soon be sporting a different look at the arena. Rasmussen, the official entertainer of Professional Bull Riders since 2006, has announced he will retire from his on-the-dirt role at the end of the 2023 Unleash The Beast season. Rasmussen will join the sport’s television broadcast as a commentator for the PBR Team Series season that begins later this year.
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Surveying landscape at halfway point of Big Sky hoops season
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Frank Gogola dive into Big Sky Conference basketball at what is essentially the midway point of the league schedule. They begin with some Montana and Montana State football updates (0:32), then discuss Big Sky men's (4:06) and...
Winter weather disrupts Central Texas high school basketball
WACO, Texas — Winter weather and icy road conditions have disrupted what was going to be a jam-packed Tuesday night in Central Texas high school basketball. Schools from all over the area were forced to push back games to later in the week after many school districts cancelled school for Tuesday.
2 More Portillo's Locations Are Coming To Texas!
The iconic Chicago restaurant announced plans to open two more locations in Texas.
blufftonsun.com
Things are big in Texas, including its list of great golfers
I love the history of golf. I have been following the game for more than 60 years. After the recent passing of Kathy Whitworth, the winningest player of all time, in December, and knowing she was from Texas, I started to notice the the state of Texas had and still has some of the greatest golfers of all time.
The Lamest Cities in Texas According to the San Antonio Island Boys
A couple of super cool guys who are calling themselves the San Antonio Island Boys apparently believe they've experienced enough life in our great state to inform us which cities are the lamest, and I for one applaud them for their civic duty. So if you don't know who the...
The 5 Greatest Guitarists EVER Born or Bred in Texas
Try and guess who you think makes the TOP of this list of Texas guitar greats. The Lone Star State has produced some of the most iconic and influential guitarists in the history of music. Luckily, guitarworld.com took their loving time and compiled a list to prove just that. Check...
Comments / 0