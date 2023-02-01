Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Gov. Shapiro Signs Fourth Executive Order
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro is signing his fourth executive order. It aims to reduce long wait times for permits, licenses and certifications in Pennsylvania. Shapiro says the executive order -- signed Tuesday -- will help with the critical labor shortage, especially among frontline workers. It includes a "money back guarantee" for applicants who don't get a response by a certain date.
iheart.com
Nebraska Unclaimed Property Reminder
This is "National Unclaimed Property Day," and Nebraska Treasurer John Murante encourages Nebraskans to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them. He says the search only takes a moment and is free. The Treasurer says nearly 33 million Americans have some sort of unclaimed property, which...
iheart.com
Iowa Lottery: $25,000 Ticket Sold in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery is reminding people in Council Bluffs to check their lottery tickets. The Lottery says a $25,000 top prize ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee at 2323 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs, but so far the prize has yet to be claimed. The ticket was sold as part of the Iowa Lottery's Cash Spectacular Insta Play game.
iheart.com
Des Moines Woman Wins $250,000 from Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman is $250 thousand dollars richer after winning a top prize from the Iowa Lottery's Extreme Cash scratch Game. The Iowa Lottery says Jennyfer Akers bought the winning ticket at the Price Chopper on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. Other Iowa Lottery winners include two men from Maquoketa splitting a nearly $31 thousand dollar prize, as well as a woman from Spragueville, who won $10 thousand dollars from the scratch game.
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Florida’s Proposed Constitutional Carry Legislation
Q&A of the Day – Florida’s Proposed Constitutional Carry Legislation. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: @brianmuddradio What are the...
iheart.com
Hobbs Can't Answer Why She Stopped Executions, Gets Bailed Out By Staffer
Here is more proof racist Katie Hobbs didn't win the election. She can't think for herself. Watch her not be able to answer why she stopped executions in Arizona and watch her eyes bug as reporters follow up with questions. Katie had to get bailed out by a staffer. She is so dumb.
iheart.com
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
iheart.com
Louisiana State Police: 16 Charged With Medical Insurance Fraud & Theft
Sixteen suspects are in custody or are wanted on charges of medical insurance fraud and theft. The Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started investigating the suspects in 2021. The group reportedly scammed AFLAC out of $85,000 through phony medical documents in 2019 and 2020 claiming...
iheart.com
Florida Dominates New Ranking Of Most Dangerous Beaches In America
A new study ranks the nation's top 10 most dangerous beaches and seven of them are in Florida. New Smyrna Beach topped the list compiled by researchers at Travel Lens. The ranking considered the number of surf zone fatalities since 2010, the number of shark attacks since 2010 and the number of hurricanes between 1851 and 2020. Cocoa Beach came in second, Ormond Beach third and Panama City Beach was fourth.
iheart.com
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
A woman in North Carolina has some extra money set aside for her retirement after hitting a nearly half-million dollar jackpot in the state lottery. Teresa Logan, of Fayetteville, and her husband often play the Cash 5 lottery game using the state lottery's website, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. After getting a reminder from her husband to purchase another Quick Pick ticket for Wednesday's (January 25) drawing, she ended up buying what proved to me a winning ticket.
iheart.com
11 Florida Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Among The 87 Closing Nationwide
A struggling retail chain says its permanently closing 87 more stores nationwide, including eleven in Florida. Of all counties in the state, Palm Beach has the highest number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores shutting their doors at four. They are in West Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Royal Palm Beach.
iheart.com
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered. Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to...
iheart.com
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered. Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to...
iheart.com
Restaurant stabbing in Wyoming leaves man in critical condition
WYOMING (WOOD-AM) - Public safety officers say a man is hospitalized in critical condition after getting stabbed last night at Brann's Steakhouse and Grille on Division Avenue in Wyoming. The 34-year-old was stabbed several times during an argument, authorities said. Another man, 54, was detained for questioning.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and people all over will be going on dates. If you're trying hard to impress your special someone, there's definitely a place in Kentucky to do just that. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date....
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Diners are one of the most relaxed restaurants you can dine at. These no-frills establishments have left their mark on American culture and continue to serve hungry customers around the clock. Not every diner is created equally, and some have carved out their own identity while maintaining an underrated reputation.
