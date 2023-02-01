Read full article on original website
Facebook Messenger Could Be Draining Your Phone, According to This Whistleblower
If true, the whistleblower's claims could confirm a popular online theory.
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
If You Get a Message on Facebook That Reads, "Look Who Died in an Accident," Do Not Open
If you use Facebook, listen here. There is currently a major phishing scam making the rounds on the platform. And these scammers aren't here to play — they are really trying to targets users in the most vulnerable way. If you're tired or just quickly glossing over the site,...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
Truth over horrifying theory that Facebook ‘listens through your microphone’ revealed
FACEBOOK has been dogged for years by claims that the popular app listens to conversations. Multiple users say they've noticed that ads mysteriously appear soon after talking about a specific topic or brand. For example, a paranoid coffee shop owner alleged in 2021 that "they listen" after her app began...
TechScape: Why Donald Trump’s return to Facebook could mark a rocky new age for online discourse
The former president was banned from Instagram and Facebook following the Jan 6 attacks, but Meta argues that new ‘guardrails’ will keep his behaviour in check. Plus: is a chatbot coming for your job?
People are just realizing there’s a reason why Facebook is blue and it’s all down to Mark Zuckerberg’s medical condition
IF you have ever wondered why Facebook is very blue, you may be surprised to learn it's down to more than just a simple style choice. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg actually has a medical condition that made him sway towards picking the bright blue color. Zuckerberg actually revealed why Facebook...
How to delete messages just for yourself: WhatsApp, Messages, Telegram, etc
Remove unwanted messages from WhatsApp, Google Messages, and similar messaging apps in a few simple taps.
T-Mobile's data breach also hit Google Fi customers
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. T-Mobile suffered a massive data breach earlier in January, severely affecting close to 37 million customers. A lot of their sensitive personal data was compromised in this cyber attack. It now appears that the same breach also included customer data from Google Fi, which counts T-Mobile as one of its network providers.
Your Facebook 2FA protection was briefly at risk
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is often marketed to consumers as one of the strongest tools for protecting your digital life, adding an extra layer of security on top of your password. However, 2FA isn't foolproof, as some loopholes may occasionally allow cybercriminals to get around this security measure. One such security flaw was recently spotted in Meta's privacy control hub, which could have allowed hackers to disable your Facebook account's 2FA protection.
Ars Technica
Pig-butchering scam apps sneak into Apple’s App Store and Google Play
In the past year, a new term has arisen to describe an online scam raking in millions, if not billions, of dollars per year. It’s called "pig butchering," and now even Apple is getting fooled into participating. Researchers from security firm Sophos said on Wednesday that they uncovered two...
Engadget
FTC fines drug discount app for sharing user information to Facebook and Google
The Federal Trade Commission has slapped prescription drug discount app GoodRx with a $1.5 million fine for the unauthorized disclosure of customers' identifiable health information with third parties, such as Facebook and Google. This is the first time the agency has taken enforcement action under its Health Breach Notification Rule, which requires vendors of personal health records to notify customers if their data has been breached. While the rule has applied to companies handling health records since 2009, FTC commissioners voted in favor of expanding it to cover health apps in 2021.
The Windows Club
How to protect your Privacy on Social Media and Internet
Online privacy is one of the major issues we face nowadays. Right from what we see on the internet to our purchase preferences, everything is influenced online by ads or content. Our personal information is also freely available on the internet through social media platforms and other online products we use. Is it really possible to stay private online? Thankfully, yes. We can protect our privacy and stay safe on the internet. In this guide, we show you ways to protect your privacy on Social Media and the internet.
Gmail creator predicts A.I. bots like ChatGPT will destroy search engines within 2 years
Paul Buchheit said we're only "one or two years away from total disruption."
TechCrunch
Privacy assistant Jumbo tears down its paywall
“Something we didn’t anticipate and that we’re tying to fix today is that a paid product creates an important barrier to entry,” Jumbo founder and CEO Pierre Valade told me. Valade previously founded Sunrise, a popular calendar app that was acquired by Microsoft. Jumbo’s flagship feature is...
CNET
Instagram May Be Tinkering With Paid Verification
Instagram, the video and photo sharing service owned by Facebook parent company Meta, could be the next social media platform that tries out paid verification, according to a new rumor. Code snippets suggest Instagram is working on a subscription plan that includes a blue badge, tweeted app developer and tech...
TechCrunch
Google Fi hack victim had Coinbase, 2FA app hijacked by hackers
Unfortunately — and worryingly — he had actually not requested a password reset. Regexer, who asked to be referred to by his online moniker for fear of being targeted by hackers again, quickly realized he was being hacked, and his attempts to log into his Coinbase to regain control were unsuccessful.
techaiapp.com
Google Fi data breach let hackers perform SIM swapping
Google Fi, Google’s U.S.-only telecommunications and mobile internet service, has notified customers that personal data was exposed by a data breach at one of its primary network providers. Some of them were also warned that it allowed SIM swapping attacks. The data breach had exposed the customer’s phone numbers,...
TechCrunch
FTC slaps $1.5M fine on GoodRx for sharing users’ health data with Facebook and Google
In a complaint filed in a California federal court, the FTC accused the healthcare and telemedicine giant of failing to notify consumers that their personal health information — collected while using its website and services — would be shared with third parties. The FTC said GoodRx “deceptively promised...
