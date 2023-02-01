ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Police

T-Mobile's data breach also hit Google Fi customers

T-Mobile suffered a massive data breach earlier in January, severely affecting close to 37 million customers. A lot of their sensitive personal data was compromised in this cyber attack. It now appears that the same breach also included customer data from Google Fi, which counts T-Mobile as one of its network providers.
Android Police

Your Facebook 2FA protection was briefly at risk

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is often marketed to consumers as one of the strongest tools for protecting your digital life, adding an extra layer of security on top of your password. However, 2FA isn't foolproof, as some loopholes may occasionally allow cybercriminals to get around this security measure. One such security flaw was recently spotted in Meta's privacy control hub, which could have allowed hackers to disable your Facebook account's 2FA protection.
Ars Technica

Pig-butchering scam apps sneak into Apple’s App Store and Google Play

In the past year, a new term has arisen to describe an online scam raking in millions, if not billions, of dollars per year. It’s called "pig butchering," and now even Apple is getting fooled into participating. Researchers from security firm Sophos said on Wednesday that they uncovered two...
Engadget

FTC fines drug discount app for sharing user information to Facebook and Google

The Federal Trade Commission has slapped prescription drug discount app GoodRx with a $1.5 million fine for the unauthorized disclosure of customers' identifiable health information with third parties, such as Facebook and Google. This is the first time the agency has taken enforcement action under its Health Breach Notification Rule, which requires vendors of personal health records to notify customers if their data has been breached. While the rule has applied to companies handling health records since 2009, FTC commissioners voted in favor of expanding it to cover health apps in 2021.
The Windows Club

How to protect your Privacy on Social Media and Internet

Online privacy is one of the major issues we face nowadays. Right from what we see on the internet to our purchase preferences, everything is influenced online by ads or content. Our personal information is also freely available on the internet through social media platforms and other online products we use. Is it really possible to stay private online? Thankfully, yes. We can protect our privacy and stay safe on the internet. In this guide, we show you ways to protect your privacy on Social Media and the internet.
TechCrunch

Privacy assistant Jumbo tears down its paywall

“Something we didn’t anticipate and that we’re tying to fix today is that a paid product creates an important barrier to entry,” Jumbo founder and CEO Pierre Valade told me. Valade previously founded Sunrise, a popular calendar app that was acquired by Microsoft. Jumbo’s flagship feature is...
CNET

Instagram May Be Tinkering With Paid Verification

Instagram, the video and photo sharing service owned by Facebook parent company Meta, could be the next social media platform that tries out paid verification, according to a new rumor. Code snippets suggest Instagram is working on a subscription plan that includes a blue badge, tweeted app developer and tech...
TechCrunch

Google Fi hack victim had Coinbase, 2FA app hijacked by hackers

Unfortunately — and worryingly — he had actually not requested a password reset. Regexer, who asked to be referred to by his online moniker for fear of being targeted by hackers again, quickly realized he was being hacked, and his attempts to log into his Coinbase to regain control were unsuccessful.
techaiapp.com

Google Fi data breach let hackers perform SIM swapping

Google Fi, Google’s U.S.-only telecommunications and mobile internet service, has notified customers that personal data was exposed by a data breach at one of its primary network providers. Some of them were also warned that it allowed SIM swapping attacks. The data breach had exposed the customer’s phone numbers,...

