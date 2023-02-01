ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutler Bay, FL

New York Post

Texas woman’s head found in shower after decapitation by husband: cops

The Texas woman who was allegedly decapitated by her husband was found in a pool of blood near the couple’s bed — and her head was located in the shower. Anggy Diaz’s corpse was discovered Wednesday at the home near the town of Magnolia, northwest of Houston, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry. Jared James Dicus, 21, confessed to murdering Diaz, also 21, whom he had only just married in October, according to cops. According to court documents cited by Fox 26 Houston, Diaz was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds in her back and police found “what appeared to...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Black Enterprise

School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window

Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
New York Post

Video shows 9-year-old Florida girl savagely beaten by two boys in school bus attack

The parents of a 9-year-old Florida girl who was videoed being mercilessly beaten by two boys aboard a school bus plan to pursue criminal charges against her attackers, according to reports. Footage of the stomach-churning assault shows two boys ferociously and repeatedly pummeling the third grader at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead as she desperately tries to fend them off. No adults intervene during the almost 30 seconds of the attack which was video recorded by a classmate. The mother of the victim told Local 10 she will demand criminal charges against her child’s assailants. She told the outlet that school administrators are...
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC 2

Dog found left to die cemented to sidewalk in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is on a long road to recovery after being found abandoned and cemented to a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton. According to Tri-County Animal Rescue, caretakers believe the dog was there for days. After shaving the dog down, veterinarians discovered he...
BOCA RATON, FL
San Herald

Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested

A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
MOUNT DORA, FL
