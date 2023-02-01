Read full article on original website
Miami could set new temperature record later this weekUSA DiarioMiami, FL
A World of Wonder at Robert is HereJ.M. LesinskiHomestead, FL
On This Day In 1999, The Marlins Made Their Greatest Trade EverIBWAAMiami, FL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
There are many activities to keep you busy in MiamiNazim AltikulacMiami, FL
Texas woman’s head found in shower after decapitation by husband: cops
The Texas woman who was allegedly decapitated by her husband was found in a pool of blood near the couple’s bed — and her head was located in the shower. Anggy Diaz’s corpse was discovered Wednesday at the home near the town of Magnolia, northwest of Houston, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry. Jared James Dicus, 21, confessed to murdering Diaz, also 21, whom he had only just married in October, according to cops. According to court documents cited by Fox 26 Houston, Diaz was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds in her back and police found “what appeared to...
‘He’s biting her!’ Bodycam video shows attack involving a Florida police officer
The man was suspected of assaulting a pregnant woman.
Cops received a call about a ‘road obstruction’ in Florida. It turned out to be alive
Princesa the pig is back in her Florida castle after losing her way for a few hours last week.
Man accused of dropping 4-month-old girl at a Walmart in Miami-Dade is behind bars — again
The 31-year-old man passed a note to a Publix customer service employee that said he had a gun and instructed him to fill a bag with money.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Florida man told police he was ill the day toddler walked outside with a handgun
(CNN) — The purported father of a toddler seen in the entryway of an Indiana apartment complex waving a handgun said he was ill and unaware the boy had left the residence. Shane Osborne “explained that he had been ill all day and did not know (the toddler had) left the apartment,” an officer said in a probable cause affidavit.
School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window
Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
Florida Mom Killed, 7-Year-Old in Hospital After Family Feud Shootout
The shooting happened as a result of an argument between her boyfriend and ex-partner, according to police.
Florida teacher arrested after allegedly pulling out gun at security officer: 'You want this smoke?'
A Florida teacher was arrested on Sunday after allegedly pulling out a gun on a security officer after he was denied entry into a gated community.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Video shows 9-year-old Florida girl savagely beaten by two boys in school bus attack
The parents of a 9-year-old Florida girl who was videoed being mercilessly beaten by two boys aboard a school bus plan to pursue criminal charges against her attackers, according to reports. Footage of the stomach-churning assault shows two boys ferociously and repeatedly pummeling the third grader at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead as she desperately tries to fend them off. No adults intervene during the almost 30 seconds of the attack which was video recorded by a classmate. The mother of the victim told Local 10 she will demand criminal charges against her child’s assailants. She told the outlet that school administrators are...
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Body found in Atlantic Ocean was unidentified for 22 years — until now, officials say
The “partially skeletonized” remains were found miles off the coast of Maine in July 2000, according to officials.
Carscoops
Florida Crash With Tesla Was So Violent, An Engine Wound Up 50 Yards From The Wreck
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported on a violent accident that occurred this weekend between a Tesla and another vehicle. Sadly, four people were hurt in the incident, though their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The accident is believed to have been caused by high speeds and...
NBC 2
Dog found left to die cemented to sidewalk in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is on a long road to recovery after being found abandoned and cemented to a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton. According to Tri-County Animal Rescue, caretakers believe the dog was there for days. After shaving the dog down, veterinarians discovered he...
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested
A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
Woman follows screaming after dark and finds abandoned baby in woods, Florida cops say
“Thank God for neighbors who were inquisitive.”
