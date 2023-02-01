Read full article on original website
Mosinee leaps to a Great Northern Conference win over Rhinelander
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee's boys basketball team has been hot lately. They're riding a three-game winning streak heading into their Thursday night matchup with Rhinelander, and are one of the top three teams in the Great Northern Conference. Mosinee's overall record coming into their matchup was 14-4, and they were 6-2 in conference games, trailing Northland Pines by one game.
Tomahawk snaps losing streak with home win over Elcho
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Tomahawk boys basketball has had an underwhelming season so far. The Hatchets are 3-13 overall and winless in conference games. They were on a four-game losing streak, needing a win in the biggest way. However, they had an opportunity on Thursday to get that win, hosting Elcho at home.
Crandon continues impressive season with road win at Merrill
MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon's girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. The Cardinals had a perfect start to the season, winning 13 games in a row. However, 13 was an unlucky number, and Crandon dropped their first game to Laona/Wabeno at home on Jan. 20 to fall to 13-1. But the Cardinals didn't let that loss get to them, and won the next three games by an average of 22 points, and came into their matchup with Merrill on Thursday with all their momentum regained.
Prep Basketball: Esko Boys Grab 6th Straight Win on the Road in Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Esko boys basketball team extended their win streak to six games on Thursday, as they defeated Superior 59 to 48. Esko (13-2) will next play at South Ridge on Friday. As for Superior (10-8), they’ll try to get back on track against Chippewa Falls on February 7th....
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. Milwaukee Early View at Salam (ccd.) Racine St. Catherine’s 77, Shorewland Lutheran 54. Milwaukee Marshall at Howard Fuller (ppd.) Back to top ↑. STATE SCORES. Alma Center Lincoln 70, Eleva-Strum 33. Alma/Pepin 75, Augusta 50. Almond-Bancroft 89, Tri-County...
JWP wins nail-biter over Triton
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team played host to Triton Thursday.
Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS BASKETBALL Reedsville 67, Mishicot 29 REEDSVILLE - The Panthers put away the game early, outscoring Mishicot 42-7 in the first 18 minutes. ...
Thursday's Scores
Silver Bay vs. Nashwauk-Keewatin, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Stevens Point wins title, Marshfield third at Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Swim Meet
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Kyle Berres was part of four runner-up finishes and set a new school record for Marshfield as the Tigers placed third at the 2023 Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Swim Meet on Thursday at Lincoln High School. D.C. Everest won all 11 swimming events, but with a...
Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 31, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. De Pere (6)17-0691. 2. Middleton (1)16-0632. 3....
