MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon's girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. The Cardinals had a perfect start to the season, winning 13 games in a row. However, 13 was an unlucky number, and Crandon dropped their first game to Laona/Wabeno at home on Jan. 20 to fall to 13-1. But the Cardinals didn't let that loss get to them, and won the next three games by an average of 22 points, and came into their matchup with Merrill on Thursday with all their momentum regained.

CRANDON, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO