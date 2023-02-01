ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

WJFW-TV

Mosinee leaps to a Great Northern Conference win over Rhinelander

MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee's boys basketball team has been hot lately. They're riding a three-game winning streak heading into their Thursday night matchup with Rhinelander, and are one of the top three teams in the Great Northern Conference. Mosinee's overall record coming into their matchup was 14-4, and they were 6-2 in conference games, trailing Northland Pines by one game.
MOSINEE, WI
WJFW-TV

Tomahawk snaps losing streak with home win over Elcho

TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Tomahawk boys basketball has had an underwhelming season so far. The Hatchets are 3-13 overall and winless in conference games. They were on a four-game losing streak, needing a win in the biggest way. However, they had an opportunity on Thursday to get that win, hosting Elcho at home.
TOMAHAWK, WI
WJFW-TV

Crandon continues impressive season with road win at Merrill

MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon's girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. The Cardinals had a perfect start to the season, winning 13 games in a row. However, 13 was an unlucky number, and Crandon dropped their first game to Laona/Wabeno at home on Jan. 20 to fall to 13-1. But the Cardinals didn't let that loss get to them, and won the next three games by an average of 22 points, and came into their matchup with Merrill on Thursday with all their momentum regained.
CRANDON, WI
FOX 21 Online

Prep Basketball: Esko Boys Grab 6th Straight Win on the Road in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Esko boys basketball team extended their win streak to six games on Thursday, as they defeated Superior 59 to 48. Esko (13-2) will next play at South Ridge on Friday. As for Superior (10-8), they’ll try to get back on track against Chippewa Falls on February 7th....
ESKO, MN
WJFW-TV

Thursday's Scores

Silver Bay vs. Nashwauk-Keewatin, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 31, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. De Pere (6)17-0691. 2. Middleton (1)16-0632. 3....
WISCONSIN STATE

