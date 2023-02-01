ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Dannon Project helping Alabama inmates released Tuesday adjust to their ‘new normal’

By Jen Cardone
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGSJ9_0kYG17OR00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — 92 Alabama inmates were sent home Tuesday from prison as part of a 2021 state law. They’re part of the first group of about 400 who will be getting out under supervised release over the next month or so.

But now that these inmates are out – they’re expected to figure out how to get back to their new ‘normal’ life as if the world has not changed since they were gone.

The Dannon Project in Birmingham helps them get back on track. Adam Booth is a court advocate who recruits inmates while they are still incarcerated.

“That’s why we’re here. We’re here to try and help them negotiate this world,” Booth said. “The world has just evolved while people are incarcerated and now they’re getting released. They’re expected to just like ‘hey go out there and figure it out’ and you can’t.”

Woodfin announces plans for surplus funding in Birmingham, including CrossPlex Family Fun Center

The Dannon Project helps them get a job that will pay the bills, and more importantly, keep them away from their old life.

After essential skills classes, the nonprofit helps to create an individualized plan for the career he or she wants.

“If we can get our name out there to let them know we are a resource that is available,” Booth said. “We are more than happy to take their application and vet them out to see if we could help them.”

Booth said the nonprofit stays in touch with them after they graduate from the program, starting on a weekly then more of a monthly basis to be there for anyone who might still need help. According to Booth, they’ve helped more than 400 adults aged 25 plus in the last year.

Apply for the Dannon Project here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

5 Alabama state symbols you might not know

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama is home to many well-known things: Alabama and Auburn football, Mardi Gras and our beautiful beaches. But what is Alabama less-known for? WKRG compiled a list of five state symbols you might not know: State Beverage: Concecuh Ridge Whiskey Conecuh Ridge Whiskey was named the Alabama state drink in 2004. […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa County man indicted on federal gun charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal agents have arrested a Tuscaloosa County man in New York on gun charges. The U. S Attorney's office announced that Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on three counts in U.S. District Court in January. Washington is charged with possession of a machine...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information. Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

79K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy