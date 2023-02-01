ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Five vehicles burst into flames in North Fort Myers

By Hope Salman
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mrf0H_0kYG0Cl200

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Five cars burst into flames on Hampton Road in North Fort Myers, and neighbors are voicing their concerns.

“I wake up to explosions, and I could feel my wall vibrate,” said a North Fort Myers man.

A jarring sound, especially at 2 in the morning.

One neighbor who lives on Hampton Road in North Fort Myers said this isn’t the first time a car has exploded on his street.

It also happened in October.

Early Tuesday morning, not one but 5 cars burned to a crisp near the same property.

There is damage to the structure of the house, and LCEC said there is no way to set up power. Neighbors said the property owner has been sleeping in cars.

During the previous fire, community members said the fire was started by a cigarette that ignited gas tanks in the back of a car.

This time, there was a battery charger on a van and a lit barbeque.

Community members said they are tired of this eyesore and worried it’s a ticking time bomb.

