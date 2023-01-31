Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never KnewTed RiversToledo, OH
Related
toledo.com
Four Named to Toledo’s First Woman of Impact Class
Four prominent local women will help advance heart health and raise lifesaving funds to fight their No. 1 health threat with the American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, as members of Toledo’s 2023 Woman of Impact class. These women were nominated to become...
toledo.com
The Arts Commission Announces Grants to Local Arts and Culture Organizations and Artists from the American Rescue Plan Act
The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo, in partnership with the Lucas County Commissioners and the City of Toledo, is pleased to announce the first round of organizational and artist grants from the Toledo-Lucas County Rescue Plan Grant program. In 2021, as the disproportionately negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic...
toledo.com
Ode to the ZIP Code Poetry Contest Call for Entries
It Is Time to Send In Poems Inspired By Your ZIP Code. Entries are currently being accepted for the eighth annual Ode to the ZIP Code poetry contest, a partnership of The Fair Housing Center, The Arts Commission, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Toledo City Paper, and Toledo Area Parent. This free poetry contest invites local residents to submit short poems inspired by their ZIP Code, where the number of words in each line of the poem is determined by the corresponding digit of their ZIP Code. All ages and neighborhoods are welcome.
toledo.com
8 Great Ways to Enjoy Imagination Station
From inventors under age five to adult amateur scientists, Imagination Station has a program to excite you! Whether you pop downtown or catch their outreach on the road, you can always learn something new from Toledo’s treasured science resource. Science at the Station. Located in downtown Toledo overlooking the...
toledo.com
The Fair Housing Center Proudly Announces the Appointment of a New CEO
The Fair Housing Center is pleased to announce the appointment of George Thomas as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Mr. Thomas brings a wealth of experience and leadership skills to the organization, and we are confident they will help us expand The Center’s positive impact in our community.
toledo.com
Black History Month Events at the Toledo Library
The Toledo Library is celebrating Black History Month with a packed schedule of events and programs. In addition to the events below, every branch has created hands-on activities and book displays for this inclusion month. Confronting Racism | (Th) Feb. 2 at Main Library from 3-5 p.m. | As part...
Comments / 0