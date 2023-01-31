It Is Time to Send In Poems Inspired By Your ZIP Code. Entries are currently being accepted for the eighth annual Ode to the ZIP Code poetry contest, a partnership of The Fair Housing Center, The Arts Commission, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Toledo City Paper, and Toledo Area Parent. This free poetry contest invites local residents to submit short poems inspired by their ZIP Code, where the number of words in each line of the poem is determined by the corresponding digit of their ZIP Code. All ages and neighborhoods are welcome.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO