ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wspa.com

Coroner responding to officer-involved shooting Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/coroner-responding-to-scene-of-barricaded-person-in-spartanburg/. Coroner responding to officer-involved shooting Spartanburg. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/coroner-responding-to-scene-of-barricaded-person-in-spartanburg/. Winter Weather Week: Day in the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Person shot and killed after stabbing K9 in Spartanburg, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed that agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. According to deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a house along South Carolina Avenue at around 3:10 p.m. Thursday to find a suspect with outstanding warrants.
SPARTANBURG, SC
106.3 WORD

Victim in murder-suicide identified

The identity of the woman who shot to death in a murder-suicide has now been released. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
wspa.com

High School Standouts: Dorman Cavaliers

(WSPA) - In our part of the Southeast, winter weather can mean anything; snow, ice, wind and even severe storms. https://www.wspa.com/news/winter-weather-week-day-in-the-life-of-power-crews/. Deputies shoot, kill man who stabbed K9 after standoff …. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - A man was shot and killed by deputies after they said he stabbed a K9...
ROEBUCK, SC
wspa.com

Let’s Eat at Steamers Restaurant in Clinton

(WSPA) - In our part of the Southeast, winter weather can mean anything; snow, ice, wind and even severe storms. https://www.wspa.com/news/winter-weather-week-day-in-the-life-of-power-crews/. High School Standouts: Dorman Cavaliers. The Cavs eye a fifth state title in seven seasons, but go for a seventh straight region crown. Deputies shoot, kill man who stabbed...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly house fire in Anderson

College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire. Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson. Updated: 4 hours ago.
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

Thursday Forecast: Feb. 2

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/coroner-responding-to-scene-of-barricaded-person-in-spartanburg/. Upstate Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian …. Upstate Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian Museum for wearing pro-life beanies. Let’s Eat at Steamers Restaurant in Clinton. Steamers...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation underway

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Greenville County home Monday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, communications received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. after a relative found them deceased at a home in the 200 block of Bergen Lane in Simpsonville. Deputies […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to overnight landfill fire in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to an early morning landfill fire in Anderson County on Thursday, according to Homeland City Fire Department. The department said crews were dispatched to the fire located at a landfill at the Enterprise Material Handling Facility around 3 a.m. The fire...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy