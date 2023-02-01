Read full article on original website
Horne paints grim picture in State of Education speech
Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Strep cases on the rise in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their parents. Two kids in Colorado, and 15 in the United Kingdom have died recently from complications of strep. In Arizona, cases of strep are up including here in Pima...
Banner Health ordered to pay $1.2 million following cybersecurity hack
Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder in Florida wants a pardon and he has the support of the victim's family. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A woman with the Phoenix Fire Department gets on the...
Concerns continue after social media threats at an Ahwatukke high school
Two men hurt in shooting near Grand Canyon University
The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The data shows that overdose deaths in Arizona are seemingly on a downward trend has experts looking...
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
Pinal County library in legal battle over first amendment rights
San Tan Valley boy recovering after swallowing button battery
7 states unable to reach a deal as deadline passes for Colorado River water cuts proposal
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tuesday was the deadline for seven states, including Arizona, to reach a deal on Colorado River water cuts. But the states are still at an impasse, meaning the federal government may have to step in. Earlier this week, Arizona joined five other states on a proposal...
Horne doubles down on anti-critical race theory stance in State of Education address
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tom Horne, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, presented his formal State of Education to the Arizona House of Representatives Education Committee on Tuesday afternoon. Besides addressing his plans to ensure the education improvement teams support educators and parents efficiently, Horne reassured the committee that he viewed...
Phoenix man fighting for pardon in Florida murder has support from victim’s family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona man is fighting for his name to be cleared in one of the most high-profile murder cases in Florida history. Mark Herman was convicted of first-degree murder of a well-known Palm Beach oil executive in 1976 but was granted clemency in 1992 after witnesses changed their story. Now, he’s trying to get a pardon to completely clear his name, and the victim’s children are joining him in that fight to get Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention.
Sky high cost of eggs forcing Arizona breakfast restaurants to raise prices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bob Thomas and his bike-riding buddies get together once a week for exercise and a good breakfast. It’s a meal that’s getting more and more expensive. “We’ve definitely seen prices increasing,” said Thomas. “A couple years ago, we could eat for $6 to $7, and now it’s $15.”
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
GOP-controlled Senate creates new committee to vet Gov. Hobbs executive nominees
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs could be in for a fight with Senate Republicans over her picks to lead the state’s top agencies. The GOP-controlled Senate broke tradition on Thursday, creating a new committee to vet and confirm Gov. Hobbs’ nominees. However, Democrats aren’t happy with the unprecedented roadblock, with some calling the new panel a blatant attempt to stall or block the nominations.
Republican lawmakers may not approve Gov. Hobbs cabinet picks
The anti-drag bill proposed by Republicans passed through the Arizona Senate judiciary committee along party lines. No more wall made out of shipping containers at the border. Shipping containers that were at the border for a wall have been taken down and all of them should be gone by the end of the week.
SHOCKING VIDEO: Person runs across Phoenix area freeway, nearly gets hit by semitrucks
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New video shows a person running across several lanes of freeway traffic and then coming to a complete stop as two semitrucks pass by on each side. This happened Tuesday on Interstate 10 near 83rd Avenue, where there are six lanes of traffic. Luckily no one was injured.
Rainy morning in Phoenix; snow in Northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a rainy morning across the Valley, with widespread showers developing across town. Look for mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high of only 58 degrees today. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning. A storm system continues to impact our state this morning, with...
2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
