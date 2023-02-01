Getting four days off, Wisconsin (12-8, 4-6) looks to shake off a slump as they travel to Ohio State (11-10, 3-7) on Thursday. The Badgers have dropped six of their last seven games after beginning the season 11-2. UW is coming off a 61-51 home loss to Illinois on Saturday, their worst offensive performance of the season.

MADISON, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO