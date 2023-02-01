ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Southern Cal 80, Washington St. 70

WASHINGTON ST. (10-14) Gueye 14-21 2-4 31, Jakimovski 3-5 1-3 9, Bamba 2-10 2-2 7, Mullins 0-3 2-2 2, Powell 4-9 0-0 11, Rosario 2-5 1-2 6, Houinsou 2-6 0-0 4, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 8-13 70. SOUTHERN CAL (16-6) Morgan 2-2 1-1 5, Ellis 6-15 6-8 23,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Morgan State Bears face the Delaware State Hornets

Delaware State Hornets (4-16, 3-4 MEAC) vs. Morgan State Bears (11-11, 4-3 MEAC) BOTTOM LINE: The Morgan State Bears face the Delaware State Hornets in Newark, New Jersey. The Bears have a 7-8 record in non-conference games. Morgan State has a 5-9 record against teams over .500. The Hornets are...
BALTIMORE, MD

