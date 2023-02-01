ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105

Percentages: FG .411, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Powell 4-8, Mann 2-2, George 2-5, Jackson 2-5, Morris Sr. 2-6, Leonard 1-6, Covington 0-1, Batum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Leonard 2, Jackson, Zubac). Turnovers: 7 (George 3, Jackson, Leonard, Mann, Zubac). Steals: 8 (George...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Denver 134, Golden State 117

Percentages: FG .506, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 19-38, .500 (Curry 5-10, DiVincenzo 4-5, Poole 4-8, Kuminga 2-2, Wiggins 2-3, Ja.Green 1-2, Jerome 1-6, Moody 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jerome 2, Ja.Green, Looney). Turnovers: 17 (Curry 6, DiVincenzo 3, Looney 2, Poole 2, Wiggins 2,...
PORTLAND 80, SAN DIEGO 61

Percentages: FG .491, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Robertson 4-7, Sjolund 2-3, Gorosito 2-7, Wood 1-7, Meadows 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nduka, Vucinic). Turnovers: 8 (Wood 3, Gorosito 2, Vucinic 2, Meadows). Steals: 8 (Nduka 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Wood). Technical Fouls:...
PORTLAND, OR
NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 68, SAN FRANCISCO 59

Percentages: FG .388, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Williams 4-5, Shabazz 1-5, Hawthorne 0-1, Kunen 0-1, Newbury 0-1, Meeks 0-3, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hawthorne, Kunen). Turnovers: 12 (Newbury 4, Meeks 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Kunen, Roberts, Williams). Steals: 8 (Roberts 3,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USC 80, WASHINGTON STATE 70

Percentages: FG .458, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Powell 3-4, Jakimovski 2-4, Rosario 1-2, Gueye 1-4, Bamba 1-5, Houinsou 0-1, Mullins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Gueye 5, Bamba 2, Houinsou, Mullins). Steals: 1 (Powell). Technical Fouls: Houinsou, 4:02 first. FGFTReb. SOUTHERN...
WASHINGTON STATE
EASTERN WASHINGTON 82, SACRAMENTO STATE 63

Percentages: FG .646, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Price 3-6, Venters 2-4, Davis 1-1, Jones 1-2, Allegri 0-2, Erikstrup 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coward, Davis, Price). Turnovers: 6 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Stroud, Venters). Steals: 7 (Venters 3, Price 2, Allegri, Jones). Technical...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NO. 5 ARIZONA 91, OREGON 76

Percentages: FG .413, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Richardson 3-4, Barthelemy 2-6, Couisnard 2-7, Rigsby 1-1, Soares 1-3, Ware 0-1, Guerrier 0-2, Wur 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bittle 2, Dante 2, Ware 2). Turnovers: 12 (Richardson 7, Barthelemy, Couisnard, Dante, Guerrier, Soares). Steals:...
EUGENE, OR
MONTANA 69, NORTHERN COLORADO 67

Percentages: FG .448, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Johnson 2-5, Knecht 2-5, Abercrombie 2-7, Kountz 1-3, Creech 0-1, L.Reynolds 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hughes 2, Knecht 2). Turnovers: 11 (Knecht 4, Hughes 2, Johnson 2, Kountz 2, Wisne). Steals: 3 (Wisne 2, Kountz).
GREELEY, CO
Pacific 81, Pepperdine 73

PEPPERDINE (7-17) Lewis 7-14 5-5 19, Porter 5-10 0-1 12, Mallette 3-13 0-0 6, Mitchell 6-13 0-0 16, Moore 5-6 0-0 10, Basham 2-2 2-2 6, Pitre 2-5 0-0 4, Gassama 0-0 0-0 0, Yoon 0-0 0-0 0, Zidek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 7-8 73. PACIFIC (12-12) Avdalovic 3-7...
STOCKTON, CA
Missouri 86, Vanderbilt 69

MISSOURI (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 56.897, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Hansen 4-8, Frank 3-7, Judd 2-4, Smith 2-2, Troup 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Judd 2) Turnovers: 15 (Judd 4, Smith 3, Dembele 2, Team 2, Frank 1, S.Linthacum 1, Gilbert 1, Kroenke 1) Steals: 4 (Frank 3, Dembele 1)
NASHVILLE, TN
NO. 12 GONZAGA 88, SANTA CLARA 70

Percentages: FG .400, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Stewart 3-6, Podziemski 3-8, Justice 2-8, Braun 0-1, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bediako, Justice). Turnovers: 9 (Stewart 3, Bediako 2, Akametu, Holt, Knapper, Podziemski). Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Braun, Justice, Podziemski). Technical Fouls: None.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance

Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Miller and St. Thomas host Denver

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
DENVER, CO

