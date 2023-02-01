Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at LSU
The Crimson Tide is seeking a season sweep over the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
LSU offers 3-star Mississippi DL Terrance Hibbler Jr.
Terrance Hibbler Jr. is a 6-foot-3, 305-pound, three-star defensive lineman from the class of 2024. Hibbler is from Lexington, Mississippi, where he plays for Holmes County Central. The Jaguars finished the 2022 season 7-5 with a loss to West Point in the first round of the 5A state playoffs. Hibbler...
Porterville Recorder
Missouri 86, Vanderbilt 69
MISSOURI (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 56.897, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Hansen 4-8, Frank 3-7, Judd 2-4, Smith 2-2, Troup 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Judd 2) Turnovers: 15 (Judd 4, Smith 3, Dembele 2, Team 2, Frank 1, S.Linthacum 1, Gilbert 1, Kroenke 1) Steals: 4 (Frank 3, Dembele 1)
National Signing Day 2023: Where Mississippi's top prospects are headed
JACKSON — It's National Signing Day for football, and several of Mississippi's brightest stars have declared where they will play their college ball. Here's a look at some of Mississippi's highest-profile recruits who made their choices final Wednesday. Editor's note: Scroll down for Juco Signees. ...
Porterville Recorder
USC 80, WASHINGTON STATE 70
Percentages: FG .458, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Powell 3-4, Jakimovski 2-4, Rosario 1-2, Gueye 1-4, Bamba 1-5, Houinsou 0-1, Mullins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Gueye 5, Bamba 2, Houinsou, Mullins). Steals: 1 (Powell). Technical Fouls: Houinsou, 4:02 first. FGFTReb. SOUTHERN...
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA 69, NORTHERN COLORADO 67
Percentages: FG .448, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Johnson 2-5, Knecht 2-5, Abercrombie 2-7, Kountz 1-3, Creech 0-1, L.Reynolds 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hughes 2, Knecht 2). Turnovers: 11 (Knecht 4, Hughes 2, Johnson 2, Kountz 2, Wisne). Steals: 3 (Wisne 2, Kountz).
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND STATE 69, IDAHO 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Salih 1-2, Moffitt 0-1, Burris 0-2, Ford 0-2, R.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2). Turnovers: 17 (Moffitt 6, Jones 3, Harge 2, R.Smith 2, T.Smith 2, Ford, Salih). Steals: 6 (Ford 4, R.Smith 2).
Porterville Recorder
Walker's clutch 3s rally No. 3 Houston past Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied past Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half before Walker connected on a trio of timely 3s.
#19. Tennessee
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 13.54% (944,598 people) - Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 57,116 professionals - Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000 - Difference between actual and goal ratio: 27,116
Porterville Recorder
No. 5 Arizona 91, Oregon 76
OREGON (13-10) Bittle 0-1 2-2 2, Dante 5-8 3-4 13, Couisnard 3-12 0-0 8, Richardson 7-10 5-5 22, Soares 5-8 2-3 13, Guerrier 0-5 2-2 2, Barthelemy 3-10 0-0 8, Ware 2-5 1-2 5, Rigsby 1-1 0-0 3, Wur 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 15-18 76. ARIZONA (20-3) A.Tubelis 16-21...
By The Numbers: Kentucky 75, Ole Miss 66
Kentucky's 75-66 win at Ole Miss Tuesday night by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. – Kentucky is now 15-7 overall, 6-3 in the Southeastern Conference, and has a 5-game winning streak in conference play. – Ole Miss is...
LSU offers 2024 EDGE from Georgia
CJ Jackson is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound edge rusher in the class of 2024. He is from Tucker, Georgia, where he plays for Tucker High School. The Tigers finished the 2022 season 4-7 with a loss to Northside in the first round of the GHSA 5A playoffs. Jackson currently has no...
Starkville's Stonka Burnside becoming hot name in state for SEC schools
People around Starkville have known for a long time what the rest of the Southeastern Conference and beyond are learning more about Braylon Burnside.
Tennessee beats Ole Miss women in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Trailing at the half, Ole Miss was unable to piece together its second straight comeback, ultimately falling 65-51 at Tennessee from Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. Despite Ole Miss (18-5, 7-3 SEC) staying within two possessions of Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) for most of the game,...
No. 3 LSU looking to stay unbeaten against Georgia
No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC) looks to continue its best start in program history Thursday at 7 p.m. CT when the Tigers welcome Georgia (15-8, 4-5 SEC) to the PMAC. Tonight’s tip can be streamed on the SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell on the call, while Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams cover the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.
Porterville Recorder
E. Washington 82, Sacramento St. 63
E. WASHINGTON (17-7) Allegri 7-10 3-4 17, Jones 3-6 5-5 12, Price 7-10 0-1 17, Davis 3-4 5-5 12, Venters 4-8 0-0 10, Coward 4-4 0-0 8, Stroud 2-2 0-0 4, Erikstrup 1-4 0-0 2, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-48 13-15 82. SACRAMENTO ST. (12-11) McRae 6-8 4-5 16,...
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND 80, SAN DIEGO 61
Percentages: FG .491, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Robertson 4-7, Sjolund 2-3, Gorosito 2-7, Wood 1-7, Meadows 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nduka, Vucinic). Turnovers: 8 (Wood 3, Gorosito 2, Vucinic 2, Meadows). Steals: 8 (Nduka 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Wood). Technical Fouls:...
South Carolina Ready For Round Two With Kentucky
Dawn Staley and South Carolina will look to win their 28th straight game when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday night.
LSU women's basketball vs. Georgia: Score prediction, scouting report
LSU women's basketball proved plenty of doubters wrong with its win over Tennessee on Monday night. Kim Mulkey and No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0) won the battle of Southeastern Conference unbeatens and have taken the lead in the race for at least the second-best team in the league behind No. 1 South Carolina, the only other undefeated team left in the country at 21-0.
