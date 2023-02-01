LSU women's basketball proved plenty of doubters wrong with its win over Tennessee on Monday night. Kim Mulkey and No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0) won the battle of Southeastern Conference unbeatens and have taken the lead in the race for at least the second-best team in the league behind No. 1 South Carolina, the only other undefeated team left in the country at 21-0.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO