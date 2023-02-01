ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Porterville Recorder

Missouri 86, Vanderbilt 69

MISSOURI (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 56.897, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Hansen 4-8, Frank 3-7, Judd 2-4, Smith 2-2, Troup 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Judd 2) Turnovers: 15 (Judd 4, Smith 3, Dembele 2, Team 2, Frank 1, S.Linthacum 1, Gilbert 1, Kroenke 1) Steals: 4 (Frank 3, Dembele 1)
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

USC 80, WASHINGTON STATE 70

Percentages: FG .458, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Powell 3-4, Jakimovski 2-4, Rosario 1-2, Gueye 1-4, Bamba 1-5, Houinsou 0-1, Mullins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Gueye 5, Bamba 2, Houinsou, Mullins). Steals: 1 (Powell). Technical Fouls: Houinsou, 4:02 first. FGFTReb. SOUTHERN...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

MONTANA 69, NORTHERN COLORADO 67

Percentages: FG .448, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Johnson 2-5, Knecht 2-5, Abercrombie 2-7, Kountz 1-3, Creech 0-1, L.Reynolds 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hughes 2, Knecht 2). Turnovers: 11 (Knecht 4, Hughes 2, Johnson 2, Kountz 2, Wisne). Steals: 3 (Wisne 2, Kountz).
GREELEY, CO
Porterville Recorder

PORTLAND STATE 69, IDAHO 66

Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Salih 1-2, Moffitt 0-1, Burris 0-2, Ford 0-2, R.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2). Turnovers: 17 (Moffitt 6, Jones 3, Harge 2, R.Smith 2, T.Smith 2, Ford, Salih). Steals: 6 (Ford 4, R.Smith 2).
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Walker's clutch 3s rally No. 3 Houston past Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied past Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half before Walker connected on a trio of timely 3s.
WICHITA, KS
The Herald News

#19. Tennessee

TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

No. 5 Arizona 91, Oregon 76

OREGON (13-10) Bittle 0-1 2-2 2, Dante 5-8 3-4 13, Couisnard 3-12 0-0 8, Richardson 7-10 5-5 22, Soares 5-8 2-3 13, Guerrier 0-5 2-2 2, Barthelemy 3-10 0-0 8, Ware 2-5 1-2 5, Rigsby 1-1 0-0 3, Wur 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 15-18 76. ARIZONA (20-3) A.Tubelis 16-21...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

By The Numbers: Kentucky 75, Ole Miss 66

Kentucky's 75-66 win at Ole Miss Tuesday night by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. – Kentucky is now 15-7 overall, 6-3 in the Southeastern Conference, and has a 5-game winning streak in conference play. – Ole Miss is...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Tennessee beats Ole Miss women in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Trailing at the half, Ole Miss was unable to piece together its second straight comeback, ultimately falling 65-51 at Tennessee from Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. Despite Ole Miss (18-5, 7-3 SEC) staying within two possessions of Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) for most of the game,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

No. 3 LSU looking to stay unbeaten against Georgia

No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC) looks to continue its best start in program history Thursday at 7 p.m. CT when the Tigers welcome Georgia (15-8, 4-5 SEC) to the PMAC. Tonight’s tip can be streamed on the SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell on the call, while Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams cover the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

E. Washington 82, Sacramento St. 63

E. WASHINGTON (17-7) Allegri 7-10 3-4 17, Jones 3-6 5-5 12, Price 7-10 0-1 17, Davis 3-4 5-5 12, Venters 4-8 0-0 10, Coward 4-4 0-0 8, Stroud 2-2 0-0 4, Erikstrup 1-4 0-0 2, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-48 13-15 82. SACRAMENTO ST. (12-11) McRae 6-8 4-5 16,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

PORTLAND 80, SAN DIEGO 61

Percentages: FG .491, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Robertson 4-7, Sjolund 2-3, Gorosito 2-7, Wood 1-7, Meadows 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nduka, Vucinic). Turnovers: 8 (Wood 3, Gorosito 2, Vucinic 2, Meadows). Steals: 8 (Nduka 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Wood). Technical Fouls:...
PORTLAND, OR

