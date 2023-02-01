ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
suggest.com

ABC Losing Emmy-Winning Reporter To CBS’ ’60 Minutes’

It looks like ABC is losing one of its star reporters to rival network CBS. Apparently, award-winning journalist Cecilia Vega will be saying goodbye to ABC after more than ten years and joining CBS’s 60 Minutes. On Thursday, 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens broke the news. “Cecilia Vega...
MyArkLaMiss

‘Dr. Phil’ talk show to end daytime TV run after 21 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Daytime television psychologist “Dr. Phil” McGraw says he plans to end his talk show after 21 years in the coming months, but viewers haven’t seen the last of him. “Dr. Phil” was the most prominent spinoff from Oprah Winfrey’s show, which once dominated daytime TV. The Texan’s program debuted in September […]
TheDailyBeast

Dr. Phil Hints at New Project Set to Air in Primetime

Dr. Phil isn’t done with television quite yet. The stalwart of daytime programming is planning a return to television as early as next year—and wants it to air in primetime. “I’m not moving on from television. I’m just moving on from daytime,” Dr. Phil, whose real name is Phil McGraw, told Entertainment Tonight. “I can’t talk about it yet because I’m about to close all the details of this, but I wanted to partner with a network, so I can do some things in primetime that really have significance,” he said, hinting that whatever shape the new project takes, he...
WGN TV

Dean’s Home Video: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

CHICAGO – After a strong run in theatres late in 2022 and into 2023, the latest film in the “Black Panther” series is now available at home. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is available to stream now on Disney+ and is one of the programs featured in this edition of “Dean’s Home Movies” on WGN Morning News.
