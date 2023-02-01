ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

HS scores 1/31: Poky boys rout Minico, Century girls beat Preston in districts

By JOURNAL STAFF
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyE4l_0kYFxM1D00

BOYS BASKETBALLPocatello 68, Minico 50

Thunder respond to their first loss of the season by beating Minico for the second time this year.

GIRLS BASKETBALLCentury 39, Preston 28

Diamondbacks move on to the second round of the 4A District 5 tournament, facing Pocatello on Thursday night.

Thunder Ridge 65, Highland 17

Rams move to the loser’s side of the 5A District 5/6 tournament, playing third-seeded Madison in Rexburg on Thursday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

HS scores 2/2: Poky girls top Century, Snake River girls beat American Falls

GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 48, Century 36 Elle Hokanson scored 14 points for the Thunder, who will return to action next Thursday in what could be the 4A District 5 championship game. Snake River 49, American Falls 29 The Panthers will host Marsh Valley or American Falls on Monday in what could become the 3A District 5 championship game. Madison 56, Highland 34 The Rams’ season comes to an end in the 5A District 5/6 tournament. Sho-Ban 49, Clark County 16
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello advances to district title game with 48-36 win over Century

On Thursday, If Pocatello wanted to make a list of things that conspired against its girls hoops team, the Thunder could have whipped one up in no time. To earn a 48-36 win over Century and advance to next week’s 4A District 5 championship game, they had to overcome the following circumstances: • No Saige Hagler, who sat out with a concussion • No Taylee Rogers, who was sick ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Idaho Falls' Fedder signs with Montana Western

During the recruiting process, student athletes meet with colleges to discuss academic and athletic goals. While those goals are important, for Idaho Falls’ Kael Fedder, it was the family atmosphere that sold him on signing with Montana Western Thursday afternoon. “Western Montana made me feel like family. Their culture...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Idaho State announces next class of recruits, including 8 players from Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - New ISU Head Coach Cody Hawkins and his staff have built their first recruiting class, which features 30 players, including eight from the Gem State. Among those Idaho natives, three players from East Idaho, McKay Dougal (Thunder Ridge), Mason Fullmer (Highland), and Talan Togiai (Rigby) signed with the Bengals.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

In Hawkins' first ISU signing class, Bengals prioritize a few different positions

Cody Hawkins doesn’t have everything figured out. He’s a first-time head coach, and doing so at Idaho State is a little like walking down the hallway with the lights off: You can do it, but it’s going to take just some adjusting. As he built his first ISU singing class, complete with 27 scholarship players, Hawkins stressed one thing to recruits: He doesn’t know what kind of playing time they’ll see this spring, this fall, maybe not even further down the road. As he navigates...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State's Brock Mackenzie became Big Shot Brock by building unmatched confidence

Brock Mackenzie came striding down a hallway in Gonzaga’s McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane when he came across two people chatting. It was Mackenzie’s Eastside Catholic High coach, Brent Merritt, and another camper. Merritt told the camper he liked this game, that he liked his defense. “But you can’t stop Brock,” Merritt told him. At this summer camp back in 2016, the camper bristled at the comment. With his back turned to Mackenzie, unaware he was right there, he told Merritt he could guard Mackenzie...
POCATELLO, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill

The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's City of Rocks National Reserve achieves Dark Sky Park certification

ALMO, Idaho — City of Rocks National Reserve is proud to announce that it has received full certification as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA). City of Rocks National Reserve, or “City,” does not have any artificial lighting within the reserve's boundaries; thus, it preserves the night sky with minimal light pollution. City's dark skies are experienced today as they were by Shoshoneans and their ancestors, and by immigrants on the historic California Trail and early settlers. City partnered with...
ALMO, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Frigid temps result in local business closure as forecast improves for rest of week

POCATELLO — Freezing cold temps continued throughout the region Tuesday, again resulting in the closures of most regional school districts and a local business. Big Lots on the 1000 block of Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello closed around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after the frigid temperature resulted in one of the business’s pipes freezing and bursting, according to the Pocatello Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to Big Lots for the report...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Construction company sues Pocatello, Pocatello Development Authority for unpaid work completed on shelved Frigitek project

POCATELLO — A local construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority. In a lawsuit filed in 6th District court in July, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Development Authority have been “unjustly enriched at IMCs expense” and is seeking reimbursement in the amount...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Wind Chill Warning issued for Monday night and Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has extended the Wind Chill Warning through Tuesday. Overnight, look for a mostly clear sky, with a low around -20°. Wind chill values as low as -35. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Mostly sunny for Tuesday and staying cold. A high near...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months

POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

City of Pocatello, Police Department express commitment to community in wake of Tyre Nichols' death

The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community. “This is not who we are. What happened in Memphis is simply unacceptable. Our community deserves better of their law enforcement, and that’s what we plan to achieve,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “What happened in Memphis, Tennessee is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyre Nichols’ family, friends, and the community that is mourning this senseless death,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy