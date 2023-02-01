ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Forced To Undergo "Intervention"

Former Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Tony Romo burst onto the scene as the flagship color commentator with CBS in 2017, being paired with play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz and replacing former color commentator Phil Simms.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million

Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.
OnlyHomers

NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies

One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL Superstar

The Cincinnati Bengals just lost the most important game of their season, being eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the American Football Conference Championship Game. The winner would have advanced to the Super Bowl, where just one year ago the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Contemplating Retirement

The San Francisco 49ers have just concluded their 2022 National Football League campaign after losing in the NFC Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7. On top of this loss, the team also lost elite defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans as he signed a six-year contract to become the team's third head coach in as many seasons.
