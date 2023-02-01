Read full article on original website
Related
Army Times
Fort Polk battalion commander relieved amid criminal investigation
A lieutenant colonel commanding an engineer battalion at Fort Polk, Louisiana, has been fired amid a criminal investigation, an installation spokesperson confirmed to Army Times. Lt. Col. Jon-Paul Depreo was relieved as commander of the 46th Engineer Battalion, a separate battalion of the Fort Bragg, North Carolina-based 20th Engineer Brigade,...
Drinking Alcohol Increases Cancer Risk—But Very Few Americans Are Aware of the Link
Few Americans know of the increased risk of cancer associated with alcohol consumption.More than 50% of U.S. adults report not knowing how alcohol affects cancer risk, new research shows.Drinking alcohol of any kind is a known, but modifiable risk factor for cancer.Drinking alcohol of any kind—liquor, beer, and wine—is a leading risk factor for developing cancer, but too few Americans are aware of the risk, and it could be putting their health in jeopardy.A research article published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers, and Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer, shows that most Americans—more than 50%—report not knowing how...
Army Times
VA secretary aids in D.C. census count of homeless veterans
On a cold, dreary night last month in Washington, D.C., rain pelted the walkway of a local park in the city’s Brookland neighborhood, quickly turning the ground to mud. Despite the stormy conditions, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough found himself walking through the slippery sludge, searching for anyone in the area who was unhoused.
Army Times
New House Vets chair plans focus on PACT Act oversight, medical access
The House Veterans’ Affairs Committee has 13 new members and a new chairman this session, but the leader of the panel says he hopes veterans see from the group the same focus on improving veterans benefits that they have in recent years. “There are going to be contentious issues,”...
Army Times
Vets unemployment improves, national jobless rate lowest since 1969
The veterans unemployment rate in January fell below 3% for the 10th time in the last 11 months amid more positive jobs news for workers across America. According to estimates released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate last month among all veterans across the nation was 2.8%. That’s down from 3.2% in December, and continues a yearlong streak of positive employment news for former military members.
Army Times
Church accused of preying on military members has funds seized
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion in Georgia earlier this month to seize funds from a church accused of preying on veterans and military members across the United States. In June, the FBI raided House of Prayer churches across the country after a veterans advocacy organization sent a...
Army Times
How West Point can help inspire leaders
I thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the timely, focused, and significant article by Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves, “Educating future US Army officers to fight and win. We must remain committed to the concept of the informed soldier, a trait that is made possible by our dedication to the individual freedom that our country offers. Reeves’ commentary brings this concept into sharp focus at both the strategic and the tactical levels.
What Are Herbal Cigarettes And Are They Actually Better For You?
Opting for herbal cigarettes may sound like a healthier choice than traditional cigarettes. But health experts want you to reconsider.
Healthiest states for seniors
To determine which states are most and least healthy for senior populations, Stacker consulted America's Health Rankings' 2022 Senior Report, where public health researchers analyzed metrics of senior health for every state, ranging from nursing home quality to preventable hospitalizations. The report was released in 2023. Although the numbers in certain categories changed drastically in some states after the COVID-19 pandemic—and while that may have influenced the behavior of senior citizens regarding clinical preventive services—the health crisis was not considered individually in the report. The...
Army Times
Chinese surveillance balloon detected over Montana
The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon floating over the U.S., the Pentagon confirmed Thursday, but there are no plans to shoot it down. The balloon is floating above commercial air traffic and doesn’t present a threat to anything on the ground currently, Air...
12tomatoes.com
Drinking More Than Two Drinks Per Week Could Put Your Health At Risk
If you enjoy having a drink occasionally, you may want to pay attention to the news out of Canada. It seems as if they are responsible for a report that shows it could be dangerous if you have more than two drinks per week. The report comes from the Canadian...
Augusta Free Press
‘That time of the month’ affects 45 percent of American women at work
A new UVA Health survey reveals that 45.2 percent of American women report their menstrual symptoms require them to take days off work. A digital app can help women better manager their symptoms, improve productivity and reduce days they are absent from work. According to the survey, significant majorities of...
Military.com
Practicing Mindfulness the Marine Corps Way Leads to Mental Resilience
As we all know, the first name in relaxation and mindfulness is the United States Marine Corps (please don't email me about that joke). Yet, the Marine Corps really did pilot a mindfulness program in 2013, intended to address rising suicide rates among Marines and instances of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among veterans.
Most US adults support banning sales of all tobacco products, CDC survey says
More than half of US adults support ending the sale of all tobacco products, according to a new study led by researchers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and nearly two-thirds said they support banning menthol cigarette sales.The poll, published Thursday in the journal Preventing Chronic Disease, included 6,455 US adults surveyed in 2021 -- before the US Food and Drug Administration proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.Although cigarette smoking has declined in recent decades, it remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the US, where an estimated 30.8 million adults currently...
wdfxfox34.com
Medication Treatment for Alcohol Addiction
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxnow.com/medication-treatment-for-alcohol-addiction/. One of the most critical health risks in the United States is alcohol-related problems, which are caused by drinking too much, too quickly, or too frequently. According to research, more than 14 million people over the age of 18 have an alcohol use disorder (AUD), and...
tobaccoreporter.com
Survey Reveals Scale of Advocacy for Safer Nicotine
Knowledge-Action-Change (KAC) has released a global survey investigating the role and activities of consumer organizations advocating for access to safer nicotine products (SNPs) and tobacco harm reduction. Carried out by KAC’s Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction project, the research was published in Public Health Challenges. It reveals that...
Army Times
Army’s parental leave policy will mirror private sector more closely
The Army’s parental leave policy will mirror policies more common in the private sector, a top Army official said during a media event on Friday. Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Agnes Schaefer told reporters that the new parental leave policy builds on the already-granted six weeks of convalescent leave a mother can use after birthing a child.
msn.com
New study links psychedelic drug experience to certain positive health behaviors
A new online survey of U.S. adults indicates that people who report using any of the classic psychedelics at least once in their lives also reported smoking cigarettes less often and eating healthier diets. The study was published in *[Therapeutic Advances in Psychopharmacology*](https://doi.org/10.1177/20451253221135363)\. Classic psychedelics are a type of hallucinogenic...
Comments / 0