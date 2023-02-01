Few Americans know of the increased risk of cancer associated with alcohol consumption.More than 50% of U.S. adults report not knowing how alcohol affects cancer risk, new research shows.Drinking alcohol of any kind is a known, but modifiable risk factor for cancer.Drinking alcohol of any kind—liquor, beer, and wine—is a leading risk factor for developing cancer, but too few Americans are aware of the risk, and it could be putting their health in jeopardy.A research article published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers, and Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer, shows that most Americans—more than 50%—report not knowing how...

24 DAYS AGO