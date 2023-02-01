Read full article on original website
grizzley
4d ago
The New Mexico Democratic Party is so childish and petty they won’t do anything to protect New Mexico citizens if it comes from a Republican!
Hmmm hmmmm
4d ago
Wow what a useless discussion the bag is in their hands and no one wants to diminish this killer substance, it's makers, the drivers, the peddlers and dealers.
DJK2022
4d ago
Good one Democrats...thanks for loving and support criminals more than the regular people of New Mexico...Time to impeach all Democrats and start with Joe Biden
Bill would make it illegal to carry firearm near New Mexico polling places
A bill about carrying firearms near polling locations was discussed.
2 House bills compete to tackle ‘epidemic’ of organized retail crime in New Mexico
Lawmakers are looking to crack down on organized retail crime.
KRQE News 13
State senator tackles noisy cars, noise problems with proposed legislation
State senator tackles noisy cars, noise problems with proposed legislation
New Mexico bill would ban straw gun purchases statewide
DID YOU KNOW: Straw purchases are already banned federally.
Group protests tabling of New Mexico bill involving rent control
Organizers said they will continue to push for SB 99 to be brought back up at the Roundhouse.
krwg.org
Governor Lujan Grisham names new Indian Affairs secretary
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former governor of a New Mexico pueblo has been chosen to be the state’s next secretary of Indian Affairs. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment Friday of James R. Mountain to lead the department. She highlighted his history as a leader in Pueblo de San Ildefonso and a vast expertise in state and tribal relations. Mountain said in a statement that it was an honor take on the post. He hopes to build "government-to-government relationships that truly respect the sovereignty of New Mexico’s Nations, Tribes and Pueblos.” Mountain served as governor 2006-2007 and 2015-2017. He has run his own state-tribal affairs consulting firm since 2018.
KOAT 7
New Mexico crime bills fail; lawmaker wants to see more bipartisan effort
SANTA FE, N.M. — Last week, the governor held a news conference focused on tackling crime in New Mexico. “The national framework has worked, I believe, to pit political parties against each other on critical issues such as public safety that does no one any good anywhere,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.
Roundhouse Roundup: Restoring qualified immunity
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, February 4, legislators are set to debate a contentious topic fundamental to lawsuits against some public officials. Today, they’ll discuss qualified immunity. Currently, New Mexico prohibits using qualified immunity as a legal defense in civil rights cases. In 2021, legislators created the New Mexico Civil Rights Act, aimed at enhancing […]
New Mexico Governor backing bill to establish Office of Special Education
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is supporting a bill that she hopes will help students with special needs and disabilities in the state. House Bill 285, sponsored by State Representative Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson, D-Albuquerque, would establish the Office of Special Education within the Public Education Department. The director's role would be expanding special education oversight and ensuring, “effective and timely delivery of special education services for students, in addition to increasing supports and establishing additional training for special education educators,”...
"Just Say NO to HBO Tax" - Shots Fired by Big Oil County R. Reps.
This is definitely "Not The Way"... HB0237 - A bill aimed at returning fire to the north quadrant of the state, as if a story written for television, has next to no chance of surviving a vote. Aimed at demolishing the New Mexico movie industry by taking away the only reason there is a movie industry here, to begin with. This would make the state even more reliant on "Big Oil".
EDITORIAL: Coloradans rein in a rogue judge
Colorado’s judges aren’t elected; they’re appointed by the governor. But they can be voted out — which is what happened in November in southwest Colorado’s La Plata County. Voters in and around Durango, the county seat, had enough of La Plata County Court Judge Anne...
Man accused of leading attacks on New Mexico elected leaders pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Pena, the man accused of leading attacks on a number of elected officials’ homes pleaded not guilty in court Friday. Investigators say over the span of two months Pena hired men to shoot at the homes of two Bernalillo County Commissioners and two house lawmakers. Monday, Pena was indicted on 14 […]
New Mexico bill could end film tax credits
New Mexico Film Office said a recent study claimed more than 90% of productions in the state would not be here if it weren't for the tax incentives.
New Mexico State Legislature to Close Loophole Allowing LGBTQ Discrimination
SANTA FE, NM. - A bill that would close a loophole in the state's anti-discrimination laws, which currently allow for discrimination against the LGBTQ community, is scheduled for debate in the New Mexico State Legislature. The goal of House Bill 207 is to make it illegal for public agencies and contractors to treat people differently because of their gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity. The state has had a strong anti-discrimination law for a long time, but it does not explicitly protect the LGBTQ community.
New Mexico Governor looks to boost special education
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of a legislative session filled with debates over education, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is pushing a new bill aimed at supporting special education across the state. The bill would go along with a $33.1 million budget boost she’s suggested. Sponsored by Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson (D-Abq.), House Bill 285 […]
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Election Fraud Conspiracist Appears to Have Committed Voter Fraud, Court Docs Show
As one of Colorado’s most prominent election conspiracists, Joe Oltmann has spent the past two years insisting that there has been massive voter fraud in just about every Colorado and national election since 2020. He’s never been able to produce any evidence of this, and in fact, has been sued for defamation multiple times over his unsubstantiated claims.
kunc.org
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
State Republicans want anyone over 18 to be able to carry a gun without permit
One new bill will allow anyone over the age of 18 to carry a concealed gun without needing a permit.
sandovalsignpost.com
Almost forgotten Mormon Battalion Monument Still Stands Along I-25
Interstate 25 drones in the background as thousands of people daily pass within a few hundred feet of perhaps the most ignored military monument in New Mexico. Sited at Budaghers about 15 miles north of Bernalillo, the obelisk of mortared stone topped by a wagon wheel recognizes the 2,000-mile trek of the Mormon Battalion during the Mexican War of 1846-47. Erected in 1940, the monument led two lives disappearing for 14 years until a newspaper columnist, a political activist and two state legislators took up its cause.
rrobserver.com
NM taxpayers could be getting another $750 rebate check under bill advancing at Roundhouse
SANTA FE — With rising costs of food, gas and other basic supplies showing no signs of dropping, New Mexico taxpayers could be in line to get a new round of financial relief from the state by as soon as this spring. A bill providing $750 rebates for individual...
