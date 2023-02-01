Read full article on original website
Daily Digest | Sydney Brown shines at Senior Bowl; Ayo Dosunmu stars on Illini Night
There’s a lot of news each day. Get caught up with the Illini Inquirer Daily Digest. Illinois safety Sydney Brown is receiving a lot of good publicity at the Senior Bowl. Brown has received positive praise from many draft experts on social media in recent days. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah...
Michigan basketball: Leigha Brown scores 27 as Wolverines beat Illinois, 74-57
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan women’s basketball team used a 15-0 run to build a commanding first-half lead and held on late to secure a 74-57 victory over Illinois at the Crisler Center on Thursday night. Paced by Leigha Brown, who scored 15 of her 27 points...
Rhule says Husker strength coach has 'elite' qualities
Just as Matt Rhule's story includes a chapter as a former determined walk-on, so does the one that belongs to Corey Campbell. It's something Rhule mentions after listing the variety of reasons he tabbed Campbell for one of the most important jobs connected with Nebraska football. "There's a bunch of...
Rhule wants to see Arik Gilbert have 'elite success' in all corners
It's probably not a bad deal these days when one of the coaches on Georgia's staff says of Matt Rhule, "That's a dear friend of mine." That's what Bulldogs defensive back coach Fran Brown told the Athens Banner-Herald in late December. You can understand why such a sentiment is expressed....
Strong reviews easy to find on new Husker but veteran receiver Kemp
You'd have a challenging search if scanning the Husker roster to find a player with a deeper college football resume than one of the new guys. Billy Kemp IV has stats from his time at Virginia that stand tall and his new coach also points out people shouldn't pin him to a certain spot based off his measurements.
Nebraska joins mix for 2024 5-star defender
Nebraska football became the latest program to offer 2024 five-star Salpointe (Ariz.) edge rusher Elijah Rushing. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Rushing announced the offer on social media on Tuesday morning. “Big thank you to @HuskerFBNation and @evancooper2 for offering me the opportunity to be a Cornhusker!,” Rushing wrote announcing the offer....
