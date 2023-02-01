ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Rhule says Husker strength coach has 'elite' qualities

Just as Matt Rhule's story includes a chapter as a former determined walk-on, so does the one that belongs to Corey Campbell. It's something Rhule mentions after listing the variety of reasons he tabbed Campbell for one of the most important jobs connected with Nebraska football. "There's a bunch of...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska joins mix for 2024 5-star defender

Nebraska football became the latest program to offer 2024 five-star Salpointe (Ariz.) edge rusher Elijah Rushing. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Rushing announced the offer on social media on Tuesday morning. “Big thank you to @HuskerFBNation and @evancooper2 for offering me the opportunity to be a Cornhusker!,” Rushing wrote announcing the offer....
LINCOLN, NE
