ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

‘Critical Failure’ of Dust Mitigation Plan Forces Closure Again of Santa Barbara Central Library

By Serena Guentz, Noozhawk Staff Writer
Noozhawk
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Milestone Award Recipient Santa Barbara Zoo Among Honorees at Chamber of Commerce Event

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce recognized eight businesses at the third annual regional business awards meeting. “There’s only one event we do a year where we focus on ourselves,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “Usually, we’re so focused on the community, but our annual meeting is when we get to shine a light on our chairman of the board and the Board of Directors. These are high-level CEOs in the community who are so dedicated to supporting the chamber and the business community, and business on the South Coast.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Education Foundation and 99.9 KTYD Drum Up Funds for School Music Programs

Since 2003, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) has kept the beat for school music programs by raising funds to pay for instruction and collecting instruments. The efforts have ensured that every elementary school student in Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) learns to play an instrument as part of their school day curriculum, a rarity for California school districts.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Upper State Street Cannabis Dispensary Permit Approved by County Planning Commission

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission unanimously approved a cannabis dispensary conditional use permit Wednesday, which will be located at 4235 State St. as one of the six county-permitted dispensaries. Unlike hearings for other cannabis dispensary proposals in unincorporated areas, there was nothing but supportive public comment during the hearing.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Offers Tips on Business Marketing

Business professionals seeking to increase marketing for their companies in 2023 can learn the latest marketing tips and tricks at a meeting of the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb, 9 at the University Club. Jonathan Boring and Jennifer Goddard Combs, Central Coast specialists in marketing and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kcbx.org

Interim housing community Hope Village planned for Santa Maria

A new interim housing community is now planned for Santa Maria. Community members attended an informational meeting last week to learn about the county's plans to create the temporary housing development called Hope Village. “It will consist of 90-plus units. The concept is that it’s a non-congregate shelter so every...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative Names New Board Members

The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative has announced the addition of four new board members, Sharyn Main, Vanae Rivera, Dug Uyesaka, and Joseph Velasco. “We are thrilled that these four dynamic leaders have joined our Board of Directors,” said Helene Schneider, newly appointed board president. “Each brings incredible expertise, connections to the Santa Barbara community, and a wealth of wisdom and energy for growing and sustaining our local arts scene.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Foodbank Expanding Its Storage Capacity with Large ‘Sharehouse’ in Goleta

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will open a new facility this fall that’s more than six times the size of its current South County warehouse. The Foodbank’s “sharehouse” at 80 Coromar Drive in Goleta, off Hollister Avenue between Storke and Los Carneros roads, is expected to be operational in the fall, according to a press release.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Groundwater Monitoring Well Installation Begins in Lower Manning Parking Lot

The Montecito Groundwater Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency (Montecito GSA) is installing monitoring wells to collect data on the Montecito Groundwater Basin. The grant-funded monitoring wells are representative of the type of information-gathering projects facilitated by the Montecito GSA as it takes on the task of ensuring that local groundwater supplies remain sustainable long-term.
MONTECITO, CA
News Channel 3-12

City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The relentless storm system that came through Santa Barbara on the anniversary of the deadly Montecito mudslide led to official emergency declarations along the coast. More than five inches fell on the city of Santa Barbara in a couple of days and even more fell in the mountains. The overflowing creeks flooded the freeway The post City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Rainstorms Swell Water Supply, Spark Clean Renewable Energy Use

Thanks to recent rain, Gibraltar Reservoir, a key city water source upstream of Cachuma Reservoir, filled to capacity and began pouring water over the spillway on Jan. 5; the first time in three years. In addition to playing an important part in the city’s water supply portfolio, Gibraltar Reservoir, when...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy