‘Critical Failure’ of Dust Mitigation Plan Forces Closure Again of Santa Barbara Central Library

Noozhawk
Milestone Award Recipient Santa Barbara Zoo Among Honorees at Chamber of Commerce Event
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce recognized eight businesses at the third annual regional business awards meeting. “There’s only one event we do a year where we focus on ourselves,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “Usually, we’re so focused on the community, but our annual meeting is when we get to shine a light on our chairman of the board and the Board of Directors. These are high-level CEOs in the community who are so dedicated to supporting the chamber and the business community, and business on the South Coast.”
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Education Foundation and 99.9 KTYD Drum Up Funds for School Music Programs
Since 2003, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) has kept the beat for school music programs by raising funds to pay for instruction and collecting instruments. The efforts have ensured that every elementary school student in Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) learns to play an instrument as part of their school day curriculum, a rarity for California school districts.
Noozhawk
Upper State Street Cannabis Dispensary Permit Approved by County Planning Commission
The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission unanimously approved a cannabis dispensary conditional use permit Wednesday, which will be located at 4235 State St. as one of the six county-permitted dispensaries. Unlike hearings for other cannabis dispensary proposals in unincorporated areas, there was nothing but supportive public comment during the hearing.
Multiple antisemitic incidents reported around Santa Barbara area
Multiple incidents of antisemitism have been reported this week on and around the UC Santa Barbara campus.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Offers Tips on Business Marketing
Business professionals seeking to increase marketing for their companies in 2023 can learn the latest marketing tips and tricks at a meeting of the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb, 9 at the University Club. Jonathan Boring and Jennifer Goddard Combs, Central Coast specialists in marketing and...
kcbx.org
Interim housing community Hope Village planned for Santa Maria
A new interim housing community is now planned for Santa Maria. Community members attended an informational meeting last week to learn about the county's plans to create the temporary housing development called Hope Village. “It will consist of 90-plus units. The concept is that it’s a non-congregate shelter so every...
Signal light changes at the Hwy 154 and State St. intersection
Drivers in Santa Barbara County can expect new changes to the signal at the intersection of Highway 154 and State Street in Santa Barbara.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Maiz Picante Taqueria the Latest Mexican Restaurant Set to Open in Santa Barbara
Another Mexican food restaurant is headed to Santa Barbara. Maiz Picante Taqueria appears close to opening at 4217 De la Vina St. The restaurant has a new sign posted above the doors, and the windows are taped up. The restaurant also launched an Instagram page this week with the post:
Foodbank of Santa Barbara acquires old fire station in Goleta as food sharehouse
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Foodbank of Santa Barbara has purchased a new Sharehouse in Goleta through its 18-month fundraiser raising $20 million to expand storage capacity and operations. The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara acquires old fire station in Goleta as food sharehouse appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Design Panel OKs 36-Unit Carless Housing Project on Garden Street
An underutilized but prominent corner of State Street will soon be home to new market-rate and affordable housing. The Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review last week voted 5-1 to approve a 36-unit housing, four-story project at 425 Garden St. The development will offer no on-site parking for cars. Instead,...
Noozhawk
Installation at UCSB Library Designed to Inspire Change Through Art
First, create something eye-catching — a visual statement large and striking enough to entice young scholars to put down their phones and check it out. Second, place the object in a space so prominent that it’s all but impossible to avoid. Hoping to inspire self-reflection among their peers...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative Names New Board Members
The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative has announced the addition of four new board members, Sharyn Main, Vanae Rivera, Dug Uyesaka, and Joseph Velasco. “We are thrilled that these four dynamic leaders have joined our Board of Directors,” said Helene Schneider, newly appointed board president. “Each brings incredible expertise, connections to the Santa Barbara community, and a wealth of wisdom and energy for growing and sustaining our local arts scene.”
Noozhawk
Foodbank Expanding Its Storage Capacity with Large ‘Sharehouse’ in Goleta
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will open a new facility this fall that’s more than six times the size of its current South County warehouse. The Foodbank’s “sharehouse” at 80 Coromar Drive in Goleta, off Hollister Avenue between Storke and Los Carneros roads, is expected to be operational in the fall, according to a press release.
Noozhawk
Groundwater Monitoring Well Installation Begins in Lower Manning Parking Lot
The Montecito Groundwater Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency (Montecito GSA) is installing monitoring wells to collect data on the Montecito Groundwater Basin. The grant-funded monitoring wells are representative of the type of information-gathering projects facilitated by the Montecito GSA as it takes on the task of ensuring that local groundwater supplies remain sustainable long-term.
Noozhawk
County Planning Commission Denies Appeal of Cannabis Cultivation Project in Carpinteria Valley
The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to deny an appeal against a cannabis cultivation project in the Carpinteria Valley, thus granting approval to the project. The Concerned Carpinterians group appealed the project at Glass House Farms, owned by Graham Farrar and located at 5601 Casitas Pass Road...
City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The relentless storm system that came through Santa Barbara on the anniversary of the deadly Montecito mudslide led to official emergency declarations along the coast. More than five inches fell on the city of Santa Barbara in a couple of days and even more fell in the mountains. The overflowing creeks flooded the freeway The post City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Rainstorms Swell Water Supply, Spark Clean Renewable Energy Use
Thanks to recent rain, Gibraltar Reservoir, a key city water source upstream of Cachuma Reservoir, filled to capacity and began pouring water over the spillway on Jan. 5; the first time in three years. In addition to playing an important part in the city’s water supply portfolio, Gibraltar Reservoir, when...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Unified School District Seeks Applicants to Serve on Bonds Oversight Committee
Santa Barbara Unified School District is accepting applications from interested citizens to serve on the district’s independent oversight committee with respect to its general obligation bonds, approved by district voters in the Nov. 8, 2016 election, and known as Measure I and J. The committee consists of seven members,...
Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District released a statement condemning antisemitism following the discovery of hate speech on Dos Pueblos High School's campus The post Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Asteroid Talk Takes Santa Barbara Model A Club on Road Trip to Future
Steve Penniman, vice president of the Santa Barbara Model A Club, will be the featured speaker at the club’s business meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Southcoast Church, 5814 Cathedral Oaks Road, Goleta. Penniman, one of the Model A Club’s newest members, will talk about Osiris-REx and a...
