‘Critical Failure’ of Dust Mitigation Plan Forces Closure Again of Santa Barbara Central Library

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce recognized eight businesses at the third annual regional business awards meeting. “There’s only one event we do a year where we focus on ourselves,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “Usually, we’re so focused on the community, but our annual meeting is when we get to shine a light on our chairman of the board and the Board of Directors. These are high-level CEOs in the community who are so dedicated to supporting the chamber and the business community, and business on the South Coast.”

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO