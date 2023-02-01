Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
USPS Resumes Service at 6 Post Offices in Forth WorthBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Related
WOWK
Oklahoma at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball team fell a few points shy of completing a regular-season series sweep on the road Tuesday. But the Mountaineers have returned home looking to thwart their next opponent’s plans of bringing out the brooms on WVU’s home court.
WOWK
Bracketology: Lunardi slots WVU on edge of NCAA Tournament field
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The countdown to March has begun, and so has the anxiety about Selection Sunday. West Virginia has not had the start to Big 12 play that it had hoped, but according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the squad is still in the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament. In his latest projection released Wednesday, Lunardi slotted the Mountaineers as one of the “last four in.”
WOWK
WVU men’s soccer releases 2023 spring schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Highlighted by two matches at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, the West Virginia men’s soccer team’s 2023 spring schedule has been released. The Mountaineers are set to play five total exhibition matches, including three against 2022 NCAA Tournament participants. WVU will kick off the spring with a contest at Wright State on Saturday, March 25, in Dayton, Ohio, before coming home to host Wake Forest on Saturday, April 1, in Morgantown. The Mountaineers will then play two more games on the road against Maryland on April 6, and VCU on Saturday, April 15, before concluding the spring at home on April 22, against Navy.
WOWK
No. 24 Texas owns glass to top WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 24 Texas dominated the glass on Wednesday to take a 69-56 win over the West Virginia women’s basketball team in Morgantown. The Longhorns built a quick double-digit lead over the Mountaineers in the opening minutes of play, forcing WVU to play catch-up for the first three quarters. Much of that success was due to their aggressive rebounding performance, grabbing 15 boards on offense and defense as WVU shot 1-for-8 in the first quarter.
WOWK
Morris, Harmon help No. 24 Texas top West Virginia 69-56
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP)Sonya Morris scored 17 points, Rori Harmon scored nine of her 14 in the fourth quarter and No. 24 Texas turned back West Virginia 69-56 on Wednesday night to stay on top of the Big 12 Conference standings. The Longhorns led from the start, running their stretch...
WOWK
Rivalries renewed (and born?) with 2023 WVU football schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The much-anticipated release of the 2023 Big 12 football schedule came in with a blanket of snow and ice in various portions of the conference landscape, ranging from Morgantown to Fort Worth, Texas. And like the snow in the Lone Star State, West Virginia’s 2023 schedule...
WOWK
Leonard rated among best backstops in college baseball
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The countdown to Opening Day of the college baseball season is underway and West Virginia will begin its 2023 slate of games on Feb. 17. When Randy Mazey’s group takes the field for the first time this year, they will do so with one of the best catchers in the country squatting behind home plate.
WOWK
Jordan Brewster signs with Sweden’s Kristianstads DFF
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sweden’s Kristianstads DFF officially signed Jordan Brewster to a professional contract on Saturday, the club announced Wednesday. Brewster is one of two Mountaineers to go pro after the 2022 season. Her defensive partner, Gabrielle Robinson, was selected by the Kansas City Current with the 15th overall pick in the NWSL Draft in January.
WOWK
A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas
DALLAS (AP) — Two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo were found Tuesday in an abandoned home after going missing the day before from their enclosure, which had been cut. But no arrests have been made, deepening the mystery at the zoo that has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.
Comments / 0